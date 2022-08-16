Buscando Resources : Interim Financial Statements

The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Buscando Resources Corp have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditors.
BUSCANDO RESOURCES CORP. Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position As at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Note
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash
$178,628
$384,358
Taxes receivable
6,219
2,250
Accounts receivable
286
5,903
185,133
392,511
Non-Current Assets
Exploration and evaluation assets
4
178,079
128,564
Total Assets
$363,212
$521,075
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable & accrued liabilities
7
$21,226
$25,244
Total Liabilities
21,226
25,244
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (net of issuance costs)
6
582,121
188,500
Special warrants (net of issuance costs)
5
-
387,186
Reserves
6
65,853
65,853
Deficit
(305,988)
(145,708)
341,986
495,831
$363,212
$521,075
Nature of operations and going concern
1
Events after the reporting date
10
On behalf of the Directors
"Kyler Hardy"
, President & CEO
"Farzad Forooghian"
, Director
Kyler Hardy
Farzad Forooghian
BUSCANDO RESOURCES CORP.
Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For the three
For the three
For the six
For the six
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
Note
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
General and Administrative Expenses
General and administrative
5,221
500
9,521
500
Consulting
37,500
-
71,007
-
Professional fees
22,486
4,000
29,686
4,000
Investor relations
7,440
-
7,440
-
Transfer agent & filing fees
25,007
-
42,256
15,790
Interest & bank charges
230
51
370
70
Total expenses
97,884
4,551
160,280
20,360
Net and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(97,884)
$
(4,551)
$
(160,280)
$
(20,360)
Basic and diluted loss per share
(0.01)
(0.00)
(0.02)
(0.00)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
11,084,001
6,473,078
9,301,515
5,701,935
BUSCANDO RESOURCES CORP.
Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Number of Common
Number of Special
Total Shareholders'
Note
Shares
Amount
Warrants
Amount
Reserves
Deficit
Equity
Balance December 31, 2020
4,300,001
$71,000
885,000
$
32,286
$ -
($37,078)
$66,208
Shares issued - private placement
6
2,000,000
100,000
-
-
-
-
100,000
Special warrants issued - private placement
6
-
-
3,700,000
370,000
-
-
370,000
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(20,360)
(20,360)
Balance June 30, 2021
6,300,001
$171,000
4,585,000
$
402,286
$ -
($57,438)
$515,848
Balance December 31, 2021
6,475,001
$188,500
4,609,000
$
387,186
$
65,853
($145,708)
$495,831
Conversion of special warrants
6
4,609,000
387,186
(4,609,000)
$
(387,186)
-
-
-
Shares issued - repricing
6
-
6,435
-
-
-
-
6,435
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(160,280)
(160,280)
Balance June 30, 2022
11,084,001
$582,121
-
$ -
$65,853
($305,988)
$341,986
BUSCANDO RESOURCES CORP. Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Operating Activities
Net loss for the period
$
(160,280)
$
(20,360)
Changes in non-cash working capital
Accounts receivable
5,616
-
Taxes receivable
(3,969)
(250)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(4,018)
(6,770)
Cash flows used in operating activities
$
(162,651)
(27,380)
Investing Activities
Mineral properties
(49,514)
-
Cash flows used in investing activities
(49,514)
-
Financing Activities
Issue of shares - repricing
6,435
-
Issue of shares - private placement
-
100,000
Issue of special warrants - private placement
-
310,000
Cash flows provided by financing activities
6,435
410,000
Increase (decrease) in cash
(205,730)
382,620
Cash, beginning of period
384,358
30,520
Cash, end of period
$
178,628
$
413,140
