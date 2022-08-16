Log in
    BRCO   CA12317V1040

BUSCANDO RESOURCES CORP

(BRCO)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  12:15 2022-08-15 pm EDT
0.1000 CAD   -4.76%
Buscando Resources : Interim Financial Statements

08/16/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
BUSCANDO RESOURCES CORP.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Buscando Resources Corp have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditors.

BUSCANDO RESOURCES CORP. Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position As at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Note

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash

$178,628

$384,358

Taxes receivable

6,219

2,250

Accounts receivable

286

5,903

185,133

392,511

Non-Current Assets

Exploration and evaluation assets

4

178,079

128,564

Total Assets

$363,212

$521,075

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable & accrued liabilities

7

$21,226

$25,244

Total Liabilities

21,226

25,244

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (net of issuance costs)

6

582,121

188,500

Special warrants (net of issuance costs)

5

-

387,186

Reserves

6

65,853

65,853

Deficit

(305,988)

(145,708)

341,986

495,831

$363,212

$521,075

Nature of operations and going concern

1

Events after the reporting date

10

On behalf of the Directors

"Kyler Hardy"

, President & CEO

"Farzad Forooghian"

, Director

Kyler Hardy

Farzad Forooghian

BUSCANDO RESOURCES CORP.

Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the three

For the three

For the six

For the six

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

Note

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative

5,221

500

9,521

500

Consulting

37,500

-

71,007

-

Professional fees

22,486

4,000

29,686

4,000

Investor relations

7,440

-

7,440

-

Transfer agent & filing fees

25,007

-

42,256

15,790

Interest & bank charges

230

51

370

70

Total expenses

97,884

4,551

160,280

20,360

Net and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(97,884)

$

(4,551)

$

(160,280)

$

(20,360)

Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.01)

(0.00)

(0.02)

(0.00)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

11,084,001

6,473,078

9,301,515

5,701,935

BUSCANDO RESOURCES CORP.

Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Number of Common

Number of Special

Total Shareholders'

Note

Shares

Amount

Warrants

Amount

Reserves

Deficit

Equity

Balance December 31, 2020

4,300,001

$71,000

885,000

$

32,286

$ -

($37,078)

$66,208

Shares issued - private placement

6

2,000,000

100,000

-

-

-

-

100,000

Special warrants issued - private placement

6

-

-

3,700,000

370,000

-

-

370,000

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(20,360)

(20,360)

Balance June 30, 2021

6,300,001

$171,000

4,585,000

$

402,286

$ -

($57,438)

$515,848

Balance December 31, 2021

6,475,001

$188,500

4,609,000

$

387,186

$

65,853

($145,708)

$495,831

Conversion of special warrants

6

4,609,000

387,186

(4,609,000)

$

(387,186)

-

-

-

Shares issued - repricing

6

-

6,435

-

-

-

-

6,435

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(160,280)

(160,280)

Balance June 30, 2022

11,084,001

$582,121

-

$ -

$65,853

($305,988)

$341,986

BUSCANDO RESOURCES CORP. Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Operating Activities

Net loss for the period

$

(160,280)

$

(20,360)

Changes in non-cash working capital

Accounts receivable

5,616

-

Taxes receivable

(3,969)

(250)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(4,018)

(6,770)

Cash flows used in operating activities

$

(162,651)

(27,380)

Investing Activities

Mineral properties

(49,514)

-

Cash flows used in investing activities

(49,514)

-

Financing Activities

Issue of shares - repricing

6,435

-

Issue of shares - private placement

-

100,000

Issue of special warrants - private placement

-

310,000

Cash flows provided by financing activities

6,435

410,000

Increase (decrease) in cash

(205,730)

382,620

Cash, beginning of period

384,358

30,520

Cash, end of period

$

178,628

$

413,140

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Buscando Resources Corp. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 19:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
