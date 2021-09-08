Log in
Bushiroad : Financial Results Briefing Material for the Fiscal Year Ended June 2021

09/08/2021 | 02:32am EDT
Fiscal Year Ended June 30 (FY2021)

Materials for Full-Term Financial Results Briefing

Bushiroad Inc.

Securities code: 7803

August 13, 2021

bushiroad All Rights Reserved.

FY2021: Overall review

In spite of adverse factors such as postponement/scale-down of events due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Company secured net sales of 32.5 billion yen, almost the same level as FY2020 in just a

11 months period, but experienced substantial decrease in profit.

For the next FY2022, the Company expects record-highnet sales and substantial profit recoveryin the context of post-COVID-19 situations and by thoroughly strengthening its global operations.

2

Table of Contents

1.

4Q of FY2021

p.3

Financial Results Summary/Overview

2.

Reflecting FY2021

p.10

3. Mid-term growth strategies (up to FY2024) p.14

4.

Prospects of FY2022

p.23

5.

Upcoming Activities

p.26

6.

Appendix

p.34

NOTICE

The Company has changed

its fiscal year end

from July 1 to June 30

since FY2021.

Now FY2021 is

11 monthsfrom

August 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

1Q: Aug.-Oct.

2Q: Nov.-Jan.

3Q: Feb.-Apr.

4Q: May and June

bushiroad All Rights Reserved.

3

4Q of FY2021: Financial Results Summary

Ordinary profit turned to positive figure by reducing advertising expenses and recording

non-operatingprofit of 97 million yenas a subsidy from J-LODlive (*1).

Extraordinary loss of 140 millionyen was recorded as impairment of goodwill of FrontWing Lab. Inc.

Unit: million yen

FY21 4Q

+/-

+/-

FY20 4Q

amount

+/- %

FY21 3Q

amount

+/- %

①（２months

(3 months)

①－②＝③

③／②

④（３ヶ月）

①－④＝⑤

⑤／④

Net sales

5,415

7,775

-2,360

-30.3%

9,127

-3,712

-40.6%

Gross profit

1,638

3,164

-1,526

-48.2%

3,021

-1,383

-45.7%

SG&A expenses

1,717

2,668

-951

-35.6%

2,756

-1,039

-37.7%

Advertising

534

1,147

-613

-53.4%

1,141

-607

-53.1%

expenses

Promotion

140

179

-39

-21.7%

282

-142

-50.2%

expenses

Operating profit

-79

496

-575

264

-343

Ordinary profit

59

550

-491

-89.2%

361

-302

-83.6%

Profit (loss)

-123

321

-444

30

-153

attributable to owners of parent

Digital IP business

Net sales

4,034

6,171

-2,137

-34.6%

6,940

-2,906

-41.8%

Segment profit

75

594

-519

-87.3%

348

-273

-78.4%

Live IP business

Net sales

1,381

1,604

-223

-13.9%

2,187

-805

-36.8%

Segment profit

-151

-105

-46

-87

-64

* For segment profit, amount of adjusted inventories is not shown.

*1 "J-LODlive" = Content Global Demand Creation Promotion and Infrastructure Development Project Subsidy

bushiroad All Rights Reserved.

4

Quarterly Trend of Consolidated Performances

Legend

Net sales

Sales cost

(depreciation)

Cost rate

(million yen)

10,000

9,000

8,000

7,000

6,000

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

8,652

9,123

8,971

9,054

9,127

8,306

7,962

8,188

7,794

7,776

7,372

69.8%

66.9%

64.7%

61.8%

57.4%

60.2%

59.3%

53.3%

367

53.1%

54.1%

53.0%

53.2%

383

5,415

342

269

211

282

355

196

325

359

Cost rate

424

289

Cost rate

(full-term

65.3%

full-term

56.3%

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

(2months)

100.0%

90.0%

80.0%

70.0%

60.0%

50.0%

40.0%

30.0%

20.0%

10.0%

0.0%

bushiroad All Rights Reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bushiroad Inc. published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 06:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
