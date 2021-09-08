Bushiroad : Financial Results Briefing Material for the Fiscal Year Ended June 2021
Fiscal Year Ended June 30 (FY2021)
Materials for Full-Term Financial Results Briefing
Bushiroad Inc.
Securities code: 7803
August 13, 2021
Ⓒbushiroad All Rights Reserved.
FY2021: Overall review
In spite of adverse factors such as postponement/scale-down of events due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Company secured
net sales of 32.5 billion yen, almost the same level as FY2020 in just a
11 months period
, but experienced substantial decrease in profit .
For the next FY2022, the Company expects
record-high net sales and substantial profit recoveryin the context of post-COVID-19 situations and by thoroughly strengthening its global operations.
Table of Contents
1.
4Q of FY2021
p.3
Financial Results Summary/Overview
2.
Reflecting FY2021
p.10
3. Mid-term growth strategies
(up to FY2024) p.14
4.
Prospects of FY2022
p.23
5.
Upcoming Activities
p.26
6.
Appendix
p.34
NOTICE
The Company has changed
its fiscal year end
from July 1 to June 30
since FY2021.
Now FY2021 is
11 months from
August 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.
1Q: Aug.-Oct.
2Q: Nov.-Jan.
3Q: Feb.-Apr.
4Q: May and June
Ⓒbushiroad All Rights Reserved.
3
4Q of FY2021: Financial Results Summary
Ordinary profit turned to positive figure by reducing advertising expenses and recording
non-operating profit of 97 million yen as a subsidy from J-LODlive (*1).
Extraordinary loss of 140 millionyen was recorded as impairment of goodwill of FrontWing Lab. Inc.
Unit: million yen
FY21 4Q
+/-
+/-
FY20 4Q
amount
+/- %
FY21 3Q
amount
+/- %
①（２months ）
②(3 months)
①－②＝③
③／②
④（３ヶ月）
①－④＝⑤
⑤／④
Net sales
5,415
7,775
-2,360
-30.3%
9,127
-3,712
-40.6%
Gross profit
1,638
3,164
-1,526
-48.2%
3,021
-1,383
-45.7%
SG&A expenses
1,717
2,668
-951
-35.6%
2,756
-1,039
-37.7%
Advertising
534
1,147
-613
-53.4%
1,141
-607
-53.1%
expenses
Promotion
140
179
-39
-21.7%
282
-142
-50.2%
expenses
Operating profit
-79
496
-575
－
264
-343
－
Ordinary profit
59
550
-491
-89.2%
361
-302
-83.6%
Profit (loss)
-123
321
-444
－
30
-153
－
attributable to owners of parent
Digital IP business
Net sales
4,034
6,171
-2,137
-34.6%
6,940
-2,906
-41.8%
Segment profit
75
594
-519
-87.3%
348
-273
-78.4%
Live IP business
Net sales
1,381
1,604
-223
-13.9%
2,187
-805
-36.8%
Segment profit
-151
-105
-46
－
-87
-64
－
* For segment profit, amount of adjusted
inventories is not shown.
*1 "J-LODlive" = Content Global Demand Creation Promotion and Infrastructure Development Project Subsidy
Ⓒbushiroad All Rights Reserved.
4
Quarterly Trend of Consolidated Performances
Legend
Net sales
Sales cost
(depreciation
)
Cost rate
(million yen)
10,000
9,000
8,000
7,000
6,000
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
8,652
9,123
8,971
9,054
9,127
8,306
7,962
8,188
7,794
7,776
7,372
69.8%
66.9%
64.7%
61.8%
57.4%
60.2%
59.3%
53.3%
367
53.1%
54.1%
53.0%
53.2%
383
5,415
342
269
211
282
355
196
325
359
Cost rate
424
289
Cost rate
(full-term
）
65.3%
（full-term ）
56.3%
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
(2months)
100.0%
90.0%
80.0%
70.0%
60.0%
50.0%
40.0%
30.0%
20.0%
10.0%
0.0%
Ⓒbushiroad All Rights Reserved.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Bushiroad Inc. published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 06:31:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about BUSHIROAD INC.
Sales 2021
33 190 M
301 M
301 M
Net income 2021
-50,0 M
-0,45 M
-0,45 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-960x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
48 230 M
437 M
437 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,34x
Nbr of Employees
591
Free-Float
35,6%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends BUSHIROAD INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
2 977,00 JPY
Average target price
3 500,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
17,6%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.