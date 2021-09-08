Bushiroad : Financial Results Briefing Material for the Fiscal Year Ended June 2021

FY2021: Overall review

In spite of adverse factors such as postponement/scale-down of events due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Company secured net sales of 32.5 billion yen, almost the same level as FY2020 in just a

11 months period, but experienced substantial decrease in profit.

For the next FY2022, the Company expects record-highnet sales and substantial profit recoveryin the context of post-COVID-19 situations and by thoroughly strengthening its global operations.