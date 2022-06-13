Bushiroad : Financial Results Briefing Material for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2022

and both sales and profits decreased

from the previous quarter,

In the Digital IP business, the number of products released in the TCG Dept. was less than in the previous quarter, so even though sales and profit remained at a high level, they dropped from the previous quarter. In addition, due to the increase in the number of games published in the third quarter, both sales and profit in the Games Dept. were significantly affected by the application of accounting standards for revenue recognition. As a result,

In the Live IP business, sales and profit in the Sports Dept. increased from the

previous quarter and from the same period of the previous year with segment profit returning to the black

aided by the New Japan

Pro-Wrestling

and STARDOM big matches held in the third quarter.