Bushiroad : Financial Results Briefing Material for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2022
FY2022
Q3 Financial Results
Briefing Material
Bushiroad Inc.
Securities code: 7803
May 13, 2022
Table of Contents
Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Summary/Overview
Financial Results Summary
Summary Income Statement
Regarding Application of Accounting Standards to Earnings Recognition Principles
Consolidated Performance
Sales and Operating Profit by Segment
Sales Trends by Segment
Topics
Consolidated Performance Forecasts for FY2022
Upcoming Activities
Appendix
NOTICE
The Company has changed its fiscal
year end
from July 1 to June 30
since the previous term (FY2021).
Thus, FY2021 was
11 months
from August 1, 2020 to June 30,
2021.
In this material, because of difference of length of periods between FY2022 and FY2021, YoY comparisons are shown only as reference.
FY2022
Third Quarter
Financial Results
Summary/Overview
FY2022 Q3Financial Results Summary
Sales and profit increased year-on-year with better segment profit in the Live IP business
In the Digital IP business, the number of products released in the TCG Dept. was less than in the previous quarter, so even though sales and profit remained at a high level, they dropped from the previous quarter. In addition, due to the increase in the number of games published in the third quarter, both sales and profit in the Games Dept. were significantly affected by the application of accounting standards for revenue recognition. As a result,sales increasedbutprofit decreasedsales and profits decreased year-on- year. from the previous quarter,and both sales and profits decreasedyear-on-year.
In the Live IP business, sales and profit in the Sports Dept. increased from theprevious quarter and from the same period of the previous year with segment profit returning to the blackaided by the New JapanPro-Wrestlingand STARDOM big matches held in the third quarter.
FY22 Q3
FY21 Q3
+/-
+/- %
FY22 Q2
+/- amount
+/- %
Unit: million yen
amount
(1) (Jan-Mar 2022)
(2) (Feb-Apr 2021)
(3) / (2)
(4) (Oct-Dec 2021)
(1) - (4) = (5)
(5) / (4)
(1) - (2) = (3)
Net sales
9,449
9,127
+322
+3.5%
9,089
+360
+3.9%
Operating profit
264
264
0
0%
381
-117
-30.7%
Ordinary profit
627
361
+266
+73.6%
911
-284
-31.1%
Quarterly net profit
195
30
+165
+550.0%
701
-506
-72.1%
attributable to owners of parent
Digital IP business
Net sales
6,803
6,940
-137
-1.9%
6,785
+18
+0.2%
Segment profit
197
348
-151
-43.3%
459
-262
-57.0%
Live IP business
Net sales
2,645
2,187
+458
+20.9%
2,304
+341
+14.8%
Segment profit
63
-87
+150
－
-62
+125
－
From Fiscal Year 2022, the company has changed its accounting policy (accounting standards with regard to revenue recognition, etc.) (for details, see Page 6). We have not changed our disclosure methodology in tandem with this change in policy as regards the period up to Fiscal Year 2021.
Summary Income Statement (Consolidated)
Appropriate control of SG&A expenses, especially advertising expenses, has continued, with all sales and profit items for the cumulative third quartermaintaining a pace significantly higher than in the same period of the previous year.
211 million yen in non-operating profit as subsidy for J-LODlive*1 and others was recorded.
An extraordinary loss of 149 million yenwas recorded as an impairment loss on goodwill for Frontwing Lab. Inc.
Quarter
Total
Unit: million yen
FY22 Q3
FY21 Q3
+/-
+/- %
FY22 Q3
FY21 Q3
+/-
+/- %
amount
(1) (Jul 2021
(2) (Aug 2020
amount
(1) (Jan-Mar 2022)
(2) (Feb-Apr 2021)
(3) / (2)
(3) / (2)
- Mar 2022)
- Apr 2021)
(1) - (2) = (3)
(1) - (2) = (3)
Net sales
9,449
9,127
+322
+3.5%
29,023
27,154
+1,869
+6.8%
Gross profit
3,060
3,021
+39
+1.2%
10,072
9,647
+425
+4.4%
SG&A expenses
2,796
2,756
+40
+1.4%
8,104
9,223
-1,119
-12.1%
Advertising
980
1,141
-161
-14.1%
2,723
4,435
-1,712
-38.6%
expenses
Promotion
222
282
-60
-21.2%
767
658
+109
+16.5%
expenses
Operating profit
264
264
0
0%
1,967
423
+1,544
365.0%
Operating profit
2.7%
2.8%
-0.1pt
-
6.7%
1.5%
+5.2pt
-
margin
Ordinary profit
627
361
+266
+73.6%
3,208
524
+2,684
512.2%
Ordinary profit
6.6%
3.9%
+2.7pt
-
11.0%
1.9%
+9.1pt
-
rate
attributable to owners of parent
195
30
+165
+550.0%
2,033
-161
+2,194
-
Quarterly net profit
Note:1. Content Global Demand Creation Promotion and Infrastructure Development Project Subsidy
From Fiscal Year 2022, the company has changed its accounting policy (accounting standards with regard to revenue recognition, etc.) (for details, see Page 6). We have not changed our disclosure methodology in tandem with this change in policy as regards the period up to Fiscal Year 2021.
