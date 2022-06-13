Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Bushiroad Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7803   JP3829930001

BUSHIROAD INC.

(7803)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-13 am EDT
1410.00 JPY   -3.16%
02:53aBUSHIROAD : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2022 (Consolidated)
PU
02:53aBUSHIROAD : Financial Results Briefing Material for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2022
PU
05/17Bushiroad Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bushiroad : Financial Results Briefing Material for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2022

06/13/2022 | 02:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY2022

Q3 Financial Results

Briefing Material

Bushiroad Inc.

Securities code: 7803

May 13, 2022

bushiroad All Rights Reserved.

Table of Contents

  • Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Summary/Overview
    • Financial Results Summary
    • Summary Income Statement
    • Regarding Application of Accounting Standards to Earnings Recognition Principles
    • Consolidated Performance
    • Sales and Operating Profit by Segment
    • Sales Trends by Segment
    • Topics
  • Consolidated Performance Forecasts for FY2022
  • Upcoming Activities
  • Appendix

NOTICE

The Company has changed its fiscal

year end

from July 1 to June 30

since the previous term (FY2021).

Thus, FY2021 was

11 months

from August 1, 2020 to June 30,

2021.

In this material, because of difference of length of periods between FY2022 and FY2021, YoY comparisons are shown only as reference.

bushiroad All Rights Reserved.

2

FY2022

Third Quarter

Financial Results

Summary/Overview

bushiroad All Rights Reserved.

3

FY2022 Q3Financial Results Summary

Sales and profit increased year-on-year with better segment profit in the Live IP business

  • In the Digital IP business, the number of products released in the TCG Dept. was less than in the previous quarter, so even though sales and profit remained at a high level, they dropped from the previous quarter. In addition, due to the increase in the number of games published in the third quarter, both sales and profit in the Games Dept. were significantly affected by the application of accounting standards for revenue recognition. As a result, sales increasedbut profit decreasedsales and profits decreased year-on- year. from the previous quarter, and both sales and profits decreased year-on-year.
  • In the Live IP business, sales and profit in the Sports Dept. increased from the previous quarter and from the same period of the previous year with segment profit returning to the blackaided by the New Japan Pro-Wrestlingand STARDOM big matches held in the third quarter.

FY22 Q3

FY21 Q3

+/-

+/- %

FY22 Q2

+/- amount

+/- %

Unit: million yen

amount

(1) (Jan-Mar 2022)

(2) (Feb-Apr 2021)

(3) / (2)

(4) (Oct-Dec 2021)

(1) - (4) = (5)

(5) / (4)

(1) - (2) = (3)

Net sales

9,449

9,127

+322

+3.5%

9,089

+360

+3.9%

Operating profit

264

264

0

0%

381

-117

-30.7%

Ordinary profit

627

361

+266

+73.6%

911

-284

-31.1%

Quarterly net profit

195

30

+165

+550.0%

701

-506

-72.1%

attributable to owners of parent

Digital IP business

Net sales

6,803

6,940

-137

-1.9%

6,785

+18

+0.2%

Segment profit

197

348

-151

-43.3%

459

-262

-57.0%

Live IP business

Net sales

2,645

2,187

+458

+20.9%

2,304

+341

+14.8%

Segment profit

63

-87

+150

-62

+125

  • From Fiscal Year 2022, the company has changed its accounting policy (accounting standards with regard to revenue recognition, etc.) (for details, see Page 6). We have not changed our disclosure methodology in tandem with this change in policy as regards the period up to Fiscal Year 2021.

bushiroad All Rights Reserved.

4

Summary Income Statement (Consolidated)

  • Appropriate control of SG&A expenses, especially advertising expenses, has continued, with all sales and profit items for the cumulative third quarter maintaining a pace significantly higher than in the same period of the previous year.
  • 211 million yen in non-operating profit as subsidy for J-LODlive*1 and others was recorded.
  • An extraordinary loss of 149 million yenwas recorded as an impairment loss on goodwill for Frontwing Lab. Inc.

Quarter

Total

Unit: million yen

FY22 Q3

FY21 Q3

+/-

+/- %

FY22 Q3

FY21 Q3

+/-

+/- %

amount

(1) (Jul 2021

(2) (Aug 2020

amount

(1) (Jan-Mar 2022)

(2) (Feb-Apr 2021)

(3) / (2)

(3) / (2)

- Mar 2022)

- Apr 2021)

(1) - (2) = (3)

(1) - (2) = (3)

Net sales

9,449

9,127

+322

+3.5%

29,023

27,154

+1,869

+6.8%

Gross profit

3,060

3,021

+39

+1.2%

10,072

9,647

+425

+4.4%

SG&A expenses

2,796

2,756

+40

+1.4%

8,104

9,223

-1,119

-12.1%

Advertising

980

1,141

-161

-14.1%

2,723

4,435

-1,712

-38.6%

expenses

Promotion

222

282

-60

-21.2%

767

658

+109

+16.5%

expenses

Operating profit

264

264

0

0%

1,967

423

+1,544

365.0%

Operating profit

2.7%

2.8%

-0.1pt

-

6.7%

1.5%

+5.2pt

-

margin

Ordinary profit

627

361

+266

+73.6%

3,208

524

+2,684

512.2%

Ordinary profit

6.6%

3.9%

+2.7pt

-

11.0%

1.9%

+9.1pt

-

rate

attributable to owners of parent

195

30

+165

+550.0%

2,033

-161

+2,194

-

Quarterly net profit

Note:1. Content Global Demand Creation Promotion and Infrastructure Development Project Subsidy

  • From Fiscal Year 2022, the company has changed its accounting policy (accounting standards with regard to revenue recognition, etc.) (for details, see Page 6). We have not changed our disclosure methodology in tandem with this change in policy as regards the period up to Fiscal Year 2021.

bushiroad All Rights Reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bushiroad Inc. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 06:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BUSHIROAD INC.
02:53aBUSHIROAD : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal ..
PU
02:53aBUSHIROAD : Financial Results Briefing Material for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2..
PU
05/17Bushiroad Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
04/25TEAM JOY CO., LTD. announced that it expects to receive funding from Bushiroad Inc.
CI
03/29Bushiroad Plans Merger of Merchandising and Publishing Subsidiaries
MT
03/28BUSHIROAD : Announces Absorption-type Merger between Consolidated Subsidiaries
PU
03/01BUSHIROAD : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal..
PU
03/01BUSHIROAD : Financial Results Briefing Material for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year ..
PU
03/01SHOWROOM Inc. announced that it has received funding from Bushiroad Inc.
CI
02/14BUSHIROAD : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 39 822 M 297 M 297 M
Net income 2022 2 483 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 46 726 M 348 M 348 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 620
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart BUSHIROAD INC.
Duration : Period :
Bushiroad Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUSHIROAD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 456,00 JPY
Average target price 2 200,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 51,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshitaka Hashimoto President & Representative Director
Takaaki Kidani Chairman
Makoto Arimoto Head-Information Technology Systems
Toshiyuki Muraoka Executive Officer
Daisuke Okeda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BUSHIROAD INC.-22.64%348
BOLLORÉ SE-3.46%14 656
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-36.52%14 112
VIVENDI SE-7.65%12 079
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-38.84%6 061
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.28.98%4 731