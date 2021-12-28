Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Bushiroad Inc.
  News
  Summary
    7803   JP3829930001

BUSHIROAD INC.

(7803)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Bushiroad : Selects Growth Market for New Market Segment

12/28/2021 | 01:47am EST
December 27, 2021

[Delayed] Bushiroad Selects Growth Market for New Market Segment

Name

Bushiroad Inc. (Securities Code: 7803)

Overview

Bushiroad had previously received a notification from the Tokyo

Stock Exchange (TSE) on the result of primary determination

regarding its eligibility status for continued listing criteria for new

market segments, and it has confirmed that it is eligible for

continued listing criteria for the Growth Market.

Based on this, Bushiroad resolved at its board of directors' meeting

held on December 27, 2021, to select and apply for the Growth

Market and submitted an application to TSE.

Inquiry

Toshiyuki Muraoka

Mail: ir@bushiroad.com

URL: www.bushiroad.co.jp/en/

Disclaimer: Corporate Flash is a service provided by Transpacific Enterprises as part of Japan Market Flash services. Any inquiries concerning the content of the posted information should be made directly to the contact at the concerned company. The information provided herein does not constitute business, legal, investment or tax advice, and is presented without any representation or warranty whatsoever as to the accuracy or completeness of the information, or whether it reflects the most current developments. Parties seeking advice should consult with business, legal, investment or tax counsel familiar with their particular circumstances. The sole purpose of this service is to provide information for the users of the service, and is not to solicit investment, or to recommend an investment in a specific issue, etc.

1/1

Disclaimer

Bushiroad Inc. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 06:46:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
