December 27, 2021 [Delayed] Bushiroad Selects Growth Market for New Market Segment Name Bushiroad Inc. (Securities Code: 7803) Overview Bushiroad had previously received a notification from the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) on the result of primary determination regarding its eligibility status for continued listing criteria for new market segments, and it has confirmed that it is eligible for continued listing criteria for the Growth Market. Based on this, Bushiroad resolved at its board of directors' meeting held on December 27, 2021, to select and apply for the Growth Market and submitted an application to TSE. Inquiry Toshiyuki Muraoka Mail: ir@bushiroad.com URL: www.bushiroad.co.jp/en/

