Bushiroad : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Full-Term of the Fiscal Year 2021 (Consolidated)

FOR TRANSLATION PURPOSE ONLY Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated version and the original Japanese version, the latter shall prevail. August 13, 2021 Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Full-Term of the Fiscal Year 2021 [Japanese GAAP] (Consolidated) Company name: Bushiroad Inc. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Securities code: 7803 URL: https://bushiroad.co.jp/ Representative: President and COO Yoshitaka Hashimoto Inquiries: Director and General Manager of Business Administration Toshiyuki Muraoka TEL: 81-3-4500-4350 Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders: September 28, 2021 Scheduled date to file Securities Report: September 29, 2021 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: ― Preparation of supplementary material on financial results: Yes Holding of financial results meeting: Yes (From the viewpoint of preventing wider spread of COVID-19, this meeting has been cancelled, but instead, President will explain the quarterly financial results by video streaming.) (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidated financial results of FY2021 (August 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) (Percentages indicate year-on-year increase/decrease) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Net profit attributable to owners of parent million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % FY2021 32,569 － 344 － 583 － −284 － FY2020 33,000 2.6 2,710 −11.4 2,755 −9.1 1,551 −13.8 (Note) Comprehensive income FY2021: −122 million yen [－%] FY2020: 1,615 million yen [−18.3%] Profit per share Diluted profit per share Return on equity Ordinary profit Operating profit ratio ratio yen yen % % % FY2021 −17.60 － −2.2 1.6 1.1 FY2020 96.54 91.59 12.6 9.4 8.2 (Reference) Equity gains (losses) of affiliated companies FY2021: −103 million yen [－%] FY2020: −17 million yen [−18.3%] (Note) The Company has since FY2021 (current term) changed its fiscal year end from July 31 to June 30, and unified the whole Group's fiscal year end as June 30. The current consolidated fiscal year is a transitional period for changing fiscal year end, and its term is irregularly 11 months from August 1, 2020 to June30, 2021. Therefore, year-on-year increase/decrease (%) are not given. (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share million yen million yen % yen FY2021 37,515 13,894 35.3 810.44 FY2020 34,518 13,871 38.3 819.72 (Reference) Shareholders equity FY2021: 13,241 million yen FY2020: 13,222 million yen (3) Consolidated cash flows Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash equivalents operating activities investing activities financing activities at the end of period million yen million yen million yen million yen FY2021 −1,397 −280 3,895 22,446 FY2020 736 −2,006 8,898 20,152 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share Total cash Dividend Ratio of dividends payout ratio to net assets dividends 1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total (consolidated) (consolidated) yen yen yen yen yen million yen % % FY2020 － 0.00 － 0.00 0.00 － － － FY2021 － 0.00 － 0.00 0.00 － － － FY2022 (forecasts) － 0.00 － 0.00 0.00 －

FOR TRANSLATION PURPOSE ONLY 3. Consolidated performance forecasts for FY2022 (July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2022) Percentages indicate year-on-year increase/decrease Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Net profit attributable to Profit per share owners of parent million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % yen Full-term 36,700 － 1,300 － 1,300 － 700 － 42.84 (Note) The Company has since FY2021 (current term) changed its fiscal year end from July 31 to June 30, and unified the whole Group's fiscal year end as June 30. The current consolidated fiscal year is a transitional period for changing fiscal year end, and its term is irregularly 11 months from August 1, 2020 to June30, 2021. Therefore, year-on-year increase/decrease (%) are not given. *Notes (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):No (2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements ① Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: No ② Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No ③ Changes in accounting estimates: No ④ Restatement of prior period financial statements: No (3) Number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock) FY2021: 16,519,400 shares FY2020: 16,311,400 shares Number of treasury stock at the end of the period FY2021: 180,526 shares FY2020: 180,526 shares Average number of shares during the period FY2021: 16,191,617 shares FY2020: 16,066,410 shares Summary of financial results is not covered by audit by a certified public accountant or an auditing firm.

Explanation regarding appropriate use of the performance forecasts and other special notes Descriptions about the future such as performance forecasts contained in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and certain presumptions considered as reasonable, and those are not intended to indicate the Company should assure that it would realize such forecasts. Meanwhile, actual performance in the future may differ substantially, influenced by a wide variety of factors. For preconditions for performance forecasts and precaution statements in using such forecasts, please see the appendix, page 4, "1. Overall Operating Results, etc., (4) Forecasts for the future". (How to obtain materials for quarterly financial results briefing) Video streaming will be provided on the Company's website (scheduled on August 16, 2021, Monday, after 15:30 (JST)).

FOR TRANSLATION PURPOSE ONLY Bushiroad Inc. (7803) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Full-Term of FY2021 Table of Contents: Appendix 1. Overall Operating Results, etc. ............................................................................................................................................ 2 (1) Overall operating results of the current period................................................................................................................ 2 (2) Overall financial position of the current period .............................................................................................................. 3 (3) Overall cash flows of the current period ......................................................................................................................... 3 (4) Forecasts for the future ................................................................................................................................................... 4 2. Basic Idea for the Selection of Accounting Standards ......................................................................................................... 4 3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes...................................................................................................... 5 (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets .......................................................................................................................................... 5 (2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Statements of Comprehensive Income............................................................ 7 Consolidated Statements of Income................................................................................................................................ 7 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income...................................................................................................... 8 (3) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity .............................................................................................................. 9 (4) Consolidated Cash Flow Statements ............................................................................................................................. 11 (5) Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements ................................................................................................................ 12 (Going Concern Assumption)........................................................................................................................................ 12 (Additional Information) ............................................................................................................................................... 12 (Segment Information, etc.)........................................................................................................................................... 13 (Per Share Data) ............................................................................................................................................................ 15 (Significant Post-Balance Sheet Events) ....................................................................................................................... 16 1

FOR TRANSLATION PURPOSE ONLY Bushiroad Inc. (7803) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Full-Term of FY2021 1. Overall Operating Results, etc. Overall operating results of the current period During the current consolidated fiscal year, Japanese economy has still experienced tough situations due to prolonged impacts of COVID-19. Although wider vaccination would help recovery of economic activities, uncertainty for the future is yet to be swept away. Amid such an environment, our Group has, under its "IP Developer" strategy, promoted a One-Stop Media Mix model which is one of its features and put its efforts to formation/enhancement of a platform to grow up by making use of in- house IPs such as "Weiss Schwarz" and "D4DJ" together with influential external IPs. In addition, we have conducted our business activities while responding quickly and flexibly to the eve-changing landscape against COVID-19. At the same time, considering the background where demand for Japanese animation is rapidly expanding overseas mainly in North America and East Asia, we have also endeavored to prepare for enhancement of overseas business development within the Group as a whole. Consequently, operating results of the current consolidated fiscal year were as follows: net sales of 32,569,988,000 yen; operating profit of 344,557,000 yen; ordinary income of 583,490,000 yen; and net loss attributable to owners of parent of 284,975,000 yen. Since the current consolidated fiscal year, year-end (end of business term ) has been changed from July 31 to June 30, so financial results of the current fiscal year are those for 11 months from August 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Please note that year-on-year increase/decrease (%) are omitted. Operating results of individual business segments are as follows. Meanwhile, segmental net sales include sales to external customers. 1. Digital IP business Digital IP business segment has four departments: TCG (Trading Card Games) Dept., MOG (Mobile Online Games) Dept., MD (Merchandising) Dept., and Media Dept. TCG Dept. Due to impacts of COVID-19, there continued to be situations where real events such as large-scale competitions could not be organized throughout the period, but impacts on sales were limited. Nevertheless, our main TCG "Weiss Schwarz" maintained good business performance throughout the period both domestically and overseas, and achieved record-highfull-term sales amount.Another main TCG "Cardfight!! Vanguard" marked its 10th anniversary and products of the new series of "CARDFIGHT!! VANGUARD overDress" started sales, aiming at rebooting this IP targeted at all over the world. Regarding the TCG "Rebirth for you" which started sales in March 2020, products of the popular IP "Hololive Production" made a big hit. MOG Dept. Among new application games released during the current period, we promoted "D4DJ Groovy Mix" (released in October 2020) in proactive collaboration with external IPs making use of characteristics of DJ, and proceeded with establishing a platform of music games as one of growth axes of "D4DJ" as an IP. Besides, "Assault Lily Last Bullet" (released in January 2021) showed a good start on one hand, "GRISAIA -CHRONOSREBELLION-" (released in November 2020) and "ARGONAVIS from BanG Dream! AAside" (released in January 2021) stayed at lower level on the other. In addition, especially during the second half, sales of existing application games could not grow very much, resulting in slightly lower profitability of the dept. as a whole. MD Dept. Postponement/cancellation and scaling down of music live shows caused substantial decrease in sales from merchandising. Increased opportunities for purchasing online helped higher sales by EC shops, but sales in this dept. as a whole got softened. As a part of enhancing sales in EC shops and overseas with much expectation of future growth, a cross- border EC shop based in the U.S.A. named "Bushiroad Global Online Store" was opened in April 2021. Media Dept. Bushiroad Media Co., Ltd. opened a web comic site named "COMIC BUSHIROAD WEB" in January 2021. Bushiroad Move Co., Ltd. proactively obtained external projects of advertising agency / Audio production, and increased sales to external customers. And in April 2021, the Company acquired shares of FrontWing Lab. Co. Ltd. and made it a consolidated subsidiary, in an attempt to enhance animation production and media mix functions. These operations resulted in Net sales of 24,333,792,000 yen and Segment profit of 452,320,000 yen. 2

FOR TRANSLATION PURPOSE ONLY Bushiroad Inc. (7803) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Full-Term of FY2021 2. Live IP business Live IP business segment has two departments: Music Dept. and Sports Dept. Music Dept. Due to impacts of COVID-19, throughout the period, real events such as music live shows were cancelled/postponed or scaled down, some of which were held with no audience. This has led to lower profitability of live shows/stages. Meanwhile, changes in consumers' behavior amid COVID-19 pandemic contributed to growth of sales of music distribution. With respect to music/visual software, steady growth could be maintained and sales started with music/visual software of external IPs utilizing the distribution channels built up by Bushiroad Music Co., Ltd. as well. Sports Dept. Pro-wrestling groups of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and STARDOM held their events with limited spectator capacity, taking sufficient measures against infections in line with requests from each local government. "WRESTLE KINGDOM 15" held for two days at Tokyo Dome by New Japan Pro-Wrestling gathered 20,490 spectators. Video streaming service "New Japan Pro-Wrestling World" provided by New Japan Pro-Wrestling maintains as many as 100,000 paid subscribers on average. These operations resulted in Net sales of 8,236,195,000 yen and Segment loss of 114,061,000 yen. Overall financial position of the current period (Assets)

Total assets was 37,515,349,000 yen at the end of the current consolidated fiscal year, i.e. increase by 2,996,998,000 yen as compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This is mainly due to increase in cash and deposits of 2,564,500,000 yen and increase in work in progress of 883,682,000 yen.

(Liabilities)

Total liabilities was 23,620,866,000 yen at the end of the current consolidated fiscal year, i.e. increase by 2,973,965,000 yen as compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This is mainly due to increase in long- term loans payable of 1,517,201,000 yen and decrease in accounts payable - other of 730,045,000 yen on one hand, and increase in convertible bond-type bonds with subscription rights to shares of 5,000,000,000 yen on the other.

(Net assets)

Total assets was13,894,482,000 yen at the end of the current consolidated fiscal year, i.e. increase by 23,033,000 yen as compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. It comprises mainly, decrease in retained earnings by 284,975,000 yen due to allocating net loss attributable to shareholders of parent company on one hand, and increase in capital stock and capital surplus respectively by 72,825,000 yen, increase in foreign currency translation adjustment of 89,162,000 yen and increase in valuation difference on available-for-sale securities of 68,972,000 yen due to execution of subscription rights to shares (stock option) on the other. Overall cash flows of the current period Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter, "business fund") at the end of the current consolidated fiscal year was 22,446,449,000 yen (increase by 2,294,051,000 yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year). Each cash flow status and factors thereof in the current consolidated fiscal year are as follows. (Cash flows from operating activities) Business fund used as a result of operating activities was 1,397,694,000 yen. Main sources of income were depreciation of 511,163,000 yen and decrease in notes and accounts payable - trade of 406,661,000 yen; and main sources of spending were decrease in accounts payable - other of 907,379,000 yen and payment of income taxes of 1,163,826,000 yen. (Cash flows from investing activities) Business fund used as a result of investment activities was 280,224,000 yen. Main source of spending was purchase of non-current assets of 352,057,000 yen. (Cash flows from financing activities) Business fund resulting from financial activities was 3,895,435,000 yen. Main source of income was proceeds from issuance of bonds with subscription rights to shares of 4,985,183,000 yen. 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.