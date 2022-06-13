Bushiroad : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2022 (Consolidated)

May 13, 2022 Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2022 [Japanese standards] (Consolidated) Company name Bushiroad Inc. Stock exchange listing Tokyo Securities code 7803 URL: https://bushiroad.co.jp/ Representative President and COO Yoshitaka Hashimoto Inquiries: Director and General Manager of Business Administration Toshiyuki Muraoka TEL:81-3-4500-4350 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report February 14, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments N/A Preparation of supplementary material on financial results: Yes Holding of financial results meeting: Yes (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidate financial results of the third quarter of FY2022 (July 1, 2021 ~ March 31, 2022) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Net profit attributable to owners of parent million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % 3Q of FY2022 29,023 - 1,967 - 3,208 - 2,033 - 3Q of FY2021 27,154 7.7 423 -80.9 524 -76.2 -161 - (Note) Comprehensive income 3Q of FY2022: 2,148 million yen [-%] 3Q of FY2021: -16 million yen [-%] Net profit per share Diluted quarterly net profit per share yen yen 3Q of FY2022 63.70 58.58 3Q of FY2021 -4.99 - (Notes) 1. The Company has since FY2021 changed its fiscal year end from July 31 to June 30, and unified the whole Group's fiscal year end as June 30. With this change, the previous and current third fiscal periods were different: previous period was from August 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021, and current period was from July 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. Therefore, year-on-year quarterly increase/decrease (%) are not given. 2. The Company carried out share splitting to split one share into two shares, on October 1, 2021. Net profit per share and diluted net profit per share are calculated assuming that such share splitting was carried out at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year. Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio million yen million yen % 3Q of FY2022 41,308 13,699 31.7 FY2021 37,515 13,894 35.3 (Reference) Shareholders equity 3Q of FY2022: 13,240 million yen FY2021: 13,241 million yen 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total yen yen yen yen yen FY2021 - 0.00 - 0.00 0.00 FY2022 - 0.00 - FY2022 (forecasts) 0.00 0.00 (Note) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: No The Company has since FY2021 (previous term) changed its fiscal year end from July 31 to June 30. Therefore, for FY2021 being a transitional period, the Company set its record dates of interim dividend and year-end dividend as January 31 and June 30, respectively. - 1 -

3. Consolidated performance forecasts for FY2022 (July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2022) (Percentages indicate year-on-year increase/decrease) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Net profit attributable Profit per share to owners of parent million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % yen Full-term 40,000 － 2,500 － 4,100 － 2,350 － 73.47 (Notes) 1. Revisions to performance forecasts published most recently: Yes For details on the revision to the consolidated performance forecasts, please refer to "Notices concerning consolidated performance forecasts for the full term of fiscal year" announced today (May 13, 2022). The Company has since FY2021 changed its fiscal year end from July 31 to June 30, and unified the whole Group's fiscal year end as June 30. The previous consolidated fiscal year was a transitional period for changing fiscal year end, and its term was irregularly 11 months from August 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Therefore, year-on-year increase/decrease (%) are not given. The Company carried out share splitting to split one share into two shares, on October 1, 2021. Forecast of net profit per share for FY2022 was calculated taking effects of such share splitting into account. *Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current quarter consolidated cumulative period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): No Newly consolidated company N/A; deconsolidated company N/A Application of special accounting methods to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statement: Yes Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes ② Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No ③ Changes in accounting estimates: No ④ Restatement of prior period financial statements: No Number of issued shares (common shares) 1 Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock) 3Q of FY2022: 33,453,718 shares FY2021: 33,038,800 shares 2 Number of treasury stock at the end of the period 3Q of FY2022: 1,659,770 shares FY2021: 361,052 shares 3 Average number of shares during the period (quarterly cumulative) 3Q of FY2022: 31,924,075 shares 3Q of FY2021: 32,339,176 shares (Note) The Company carried out share splitting to split one share into two shares, on October 1, 2021. "Total number of issued shares at the end of the period", "Number of treasury stock at the end of the period", and "Average number of shares during the period" were calculated assuming that such share splitting had been carried out at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year. Quarterly summary of financial results is not included in a quarterly review by a certified public accountant or an auditing firm.

Explanation regarding appropriate use of the earnings forecast and other special notes Descriptions about the future such as performance forecasts contained in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and certain presumptions considered as reasonable, and those are not intended to indicate the Company should assure that it would realize such forecasts. Meanwhile, actual performance in the future may differ substantially, influenced by a wide variety of factors. (How to obtain materials for quarterly financial results briefing) Video streaming will be provided on the Company's website (scheduled on May 17, 2022, Wednesday, after 15:30 (JST)). - 2 -

Table of Contents: Appendix 1. Qualitative Information regarding the Current Quarter 4 (1) Descriptions regarding operating results 4 (2) Descriptions regarding financial position 6 (3) Descriptions regarding future prospects such as consolidated performance forecasts 6 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes 8 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets 8 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Statements of Comprehensive Income 10 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income For the third quarter consolidated cumulative period 10 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income For the third quarter consolidated cumulative period 11 (3) Notes on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements 12 (Going Concern Assumption) 12 (Notes in Case of Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity) 12 (Application of Special Accounting Methods to the Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements) 12 (Change in Accounting Principles) 12 (Segment Information, etc.) 14 (Per share data) 16 - 3 -

1. Qualitative Information regarding the Current Quarter (1) Descriptions regarding operating results It should be noted that descriptions concerning the future in the text are based on judgment of the Company as of the end of the current quarter consolidated fiscal period. "Partial amendments to the articles of incorporation" was approved at the 14th regular shareholders meeting on October 27, 2020. So the Company has changed its fiscal year end from July 31 to June 30, and unified the whole Group's fiscal year end as June 30. With this change, the previous and current third quarter consolidated fiscal/cumulative periods were different: previous third quarter period was from February 1, 2021 to April 30, 2021 and its cumulative period was from August 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021; current third quarter period was from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022 and its cumulative period was from July 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. Therefore, year-on-year comparison of operating results is omitted. Japan's economy remained uncertain during the current third quarter consolidated cumulative period due to expansion again of new SARS-CoV-2(COVID-19) variants, surges of raw materials and transportation costs caused by confusions of production and distribution both in Japan and overseas, and also economic concerns arising from Russian invasion of Ukraine. Under such situation, the whole Group has adopted a policy to hold many small-scale events to prevent risks of spread of infection as it did in the previous quarter. Excitements were brought into contents in preparation for various types of large-scale events and new products planed in the fourth quarter by hosting card game competitions and live music concerts across Japan. Also, with the change in business policy of Frontwing Lab. Inc., the Company booked goodwill impairment losses arose at the acquisition of the shares As a result, operating results of the current third quarter consolidated cumulative period were as follows: Net sales of 29,023,655,000 yen; Operating profit of 1,967,898,000 yen; Ordinary profit of 3,208,920,000 yen; and Net quarterly profit attributable to owners of parent of 2,033,691,000 yen. Operating results of individual business segments are as follows. Meanwhile, segmental net sales include sales to external customers. 1. Digital IP business Digital IP business segment has four departments: TCG (Trading Card Games) Dept., Games Dept., MD (Merchandising) Dept., and Media Dept. Former MOG (Mobile Online Games) Dept. has been renamed to Games Dept. since the first quarter consolidated fiscal period. ① TCG Dept. In relation to "Weiss Schwarz", many popular own and other companies' IP products were released including BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! 5th Anniversary" and "HATSUNE MIKU: COLORFUL STAGE!". Regarding "Cardfight!! Vanguard", a popular Lyrical Booster series "Lyrical Monasterio ~It's a New School Term! ~" , as well as the 10th anniversary products "Triumphant Return of the Brave Heroes" and "Cardfight!! Vanguard 10thAnniversary GiftBox" were released. With respect to "Rebirth for you", uniquely formatted products are released including 5 units trial deck variation for "STARDOM" and a special deck set for "hololive production 2nd fes. & 3rd fes." - 4 -