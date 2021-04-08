Bushiroad : Financial Results Briefing Material for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2021
04/08/2021 | 02:32am EDT
Financial Results Briefing Material
for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2021
Bushiroad Inc.
Securities code: 7803
March 16, 2021
Keyword
from
Investment phase
to
Growth phase!
Table of Contents
FY2021 Second Quarter
Financial Results Summary/Overview
-
Summary Income Statement
NOTICE
-
Financial Performance Trend
The Company has changed
-
Sales Trend by Segments
its fiscal year end
from July 1 to June 30
-
Topics
since FY2021.
Now FY2021 is
・ Upcoming Activities
11 monthsfrom
August 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.
・ Appendix
1Q: Aug.-Oct.
2Q: Nov.-Jan.
3Q: Feb.-Apr.
4Q: May and June
FY2021 Second Quarter
Financial Results
Summary/Overview
2Q of FY2021: Financial Results Summary
Net sales maintained
Get out of Red of 1Q to Black
almost same level as the previous FY.
just in a Quarter.
・Net sales was almost same level as the 2Q in the previous FY that had achieved the highest record, and deficit in 1Q turned to the black just in a quarter.
・Digital IP business segment achieved the highest net sales in two quarters in a rowsince 1Q, due to contribution by "D4DJ Groovy Mix" during the current quarter. Advertising and promotion expenses decreased compared to 1Q, but due to higher cost rate in MD Dept. and MOG Dept. and increasing depreciation for TV animation, segment profit was the black only slightly.
・Live IP business segment turned to the blackafter four previous quarters, due to organizing a big match "WRESTLE KINGDOM 15"(Ittenyon)of New Japan Pro- Wrestling.
・Extraordinary loss of 179 million yen was allocatedas impairment of goodwill.
Unit: million yen
FY21 2Q
FY20 2Q
+/- amount
+/- %
FY21 1Q
+/- amount
+/- %
（①）
（②）
（①－②＝③）
（③／②）
（④）
（①－④＝⑤）
（⑤／④）
Net sales
9,054
9,123
-69
-0.7％
8,971
＋83
＋0.9％
Operating profit
241
1,029
-788
-76.5％
-82
＋323
－
Ordinary profit
256
1,036
-780
-75.2％
-93
＋349
－
Profit (loss) attributable
-36
635
-671
－
-154
＋118
－
to owners of parent
Digital IP business
Net sales
6,708
6,218
＋490
+7.8％
6,651
＋57
＋0.8％
Segment profit
24
502
-478
-95.2％
3
＋21
－
Live IP business
Net sales
2,347
2,904
-557
-19.1％
2,320
＋27
＋1.1％
Segment profit
215
502
-287
-57.1％
-91
＋306
－
* For segment profit, amount of adjusted inventories is not shown.
Goodwill Impairment of Hikosen Theater Company
◆Background
We recognized that live stages would be further important as an element in IP production,so after acquiring Hikousen, some synergy has gradually emerged such as producing/operating "We are RAISE A SUILEN-BanGDream! TheStage-",a live stage utilizing ourin-houseIP.
Meanwhile, Hikosenexpects to show a deficit in the immediate future
because more than 180 stages from August, 2020 to March, 2021 are cancelled due to widespread of COVID-19, and as such it was decided that
its goodwill should be been fully booked as impairment loss considering uncertainty and other factors under the environment ofCOVID-19.
This will lead,during the second half and onward, no more burden caused by amortization of goodwill which costs about 40 million yen per year concerning Hikosen Theater Company.
◆Balance of goodwill
Before impairment loss
183,321,000 yen
Impairment loss
179,439,000 yen
Balance
3,881,000 yen
Hikosen Theater Company
Established: 1966
Capital: 43,789,000 yen
For over 50 years, it produced "Mask Play Musical" centered on World Masterpiece Theater and
performed all over Japan and overseas. In recent years it has also engaged in planning and production of 2.5-dimensional musical stages.
It became a subsidiary of Bushiroad Inc. in February, 2020.
・Converting Bushiroad IP into live stages, and distributing and selling the video
・Approaching major IPs, and converting them into live stages as mask play musical.
"PreCure" series are very popular live stages
organized every year since 2014.
The latest "Healin' Good ♥ PreCure Dream Stage♪" was played at 22 places nationwide.
◆Mid-term growth strategy
Through providing new values of live stages, a subscription model of live stages should be established, aiming at
increasing corporate value by sustained growth.
・Fusion of real stage and online stage
The stage performances provide unprecedented special feeling for the audience who watch on-site, and using special video effects in the online shows would make the audience move because of the experience not found in the daily life.
・3D anime / 3D picture book
3D anime will be developed emphasizing worldview of animation which attracts people having less interests in live stages, also aiming at further evolution of theatrical shows as 3D picture books.
* As consolidated performance forecasts are not disclosed, progress thereof is not shown.
Summary Income Statement (Consolidated)
・Cumulative net sales in the first half period exceeded the same in the precious FY. In addition,cumulative operating profit and ordinary profit in the first half period returned to the black.
・Due to several factors such as increased depreciation for TV animation programs (*1) broadcasted last autumn, higher percentage of in-house distribution of MOG, and higher cost rates of MD / live stages / events, gross profit decreased.
・Advertising expenses increased due to launching new application games (*2), but its amount has been held down as compared to the same incurred in relation to launching D4DJ during 1Q. In addition, effects of cost-cutting carried out as measures against COVID-19 still continue. In these contexts, SG&A expenses returned to normal level.
Quarter
Cumulative total
Unit: million yen
FY21 2Q
FY20 2Q
+/- amount
+/- %
FY21 2Q
FY20 2Q
+/- amount
+/- %
（①）
（②）
（①－②＝③）
（③／②）
（④）
（⑤）
（④－⑤＝⑥）
（⑥／⑤）
Net sales
9,054
9,123
-69
-0.7％
18,026
17,429
＋597
＋3.4％
Gross profit
3,200
4,256
-1,056
-24.8%
6,625
8,146
-1,521
-18.6%
SG&A expenses
2,960
3,226
-266
-8.2％
6,466
5,913
＋553
＋9.3％
Advertising
1,436
1,347
＋89
6.6%
3,293
2,454
＋839
＋34.1%
expenses
Promotion
158
515
-357
-69.3%
375
828
-453
-54.7%
expenses
Operating profit
241
1,029
-788
-76.5％
158
2,233
-2,075
-92.9%
Operating profit
2.6%
11.3%
-8.7pt
－
0.8%
12.8%
-12.0pt
－
margin
Ordinary profit
256
1,036
-780
-75.2％
162
2,260
-2,098
-92.8%
Ordinary profit rate
2.8%
11.4%
-8.6pt
－
0.9%
13.0%
-12.1pt
－
Profit (loss)
-36
635
-671
－
-191
1,278
-1,469
－
attributable to owners of
parent
*1 "Assault Lily BOUQUET" and "D4DJ First Mix".
*2 "Assault Lily Last Bullet" (released on Jan. 20, 2021), "ARGONAVIS from BanG Dream! AAside" (released on Jan. 14, 2021), and "GRISAIA -CHRONOSREBELLION-" (released on Nov. 26, 2020).
Future prospects concerning cost of sales
Cost rate of
MOG
Depreciation for TV animation
Cost rates of MD / music live shows / pro- wrestling events
Since in-house distribution is accounted as gross allocation, its cost rate is higher than net allocation for external distribution.
Application games of in-house distribution type have been increased, such as "D4DJ Groovy Mix" and "Vanguard ZERO", which aim at extending top lines making greater amount of gross profit.
Cost rates may continue to shift depending on net sales proportion of in-house distribution and external distribution.
Depreciation for TV animation programs broadcasted last autumn has passed its peak during 2Q and will decrease. In addition, production of TV animation will be put back from 100% investment to production committee style, thereby holding down total expenses incurred by the Company.
As the impacts of COVID-19 become smaller and consequently economic activities would recover gradually then consumption demand for MD and attendance rates in music live shows and pro-wrestling events would improve, cost rates would be better as well.
Also, by making effective use of various supportive measures such as "J-LODlive (*1)", expenses related to organizing events will be supplemented. (*2)
(ref.) Image of MOG allocation
In-house distribution
(gross allocation)
Net
External distribution
(net allocation)
sales
Expenses
Revenue share
Expenses
（Cost）
（Net sales）
（Cost）
Revenue
share
Gross
profit
（Cost
）
Gross profit
Quarterly Trend of
Consolidated Net Sales and Cost Rate
(million yen)
Net sales
Cost rate
10,000
120.0%
8,000
100.0%
Widespread of COVID-19
Depreciation for TV animation
6,000
programs broadcasted
80.0%
Cost rates of MD / live shows /
last autumn increased
events rose
4,000
60.0%
2,000
40.0%
(ref.) Monthly percentage of depreciation for TV animation
*Based on in-house criteria. Before depreciation, these are allocated as work in progress on the consolidated BS.
Depreciation starts in the month of starting broadcast, and the table below shows an example where Oct. 2020 is the 1st month.
Nov. 2020
16.7%
20.0%
Dec. 2020
16.7%
Jan. 2021
10.0%
FY21 2Q total
15.0%
43.3%
Feb. 2021
10.0%
10.0%
Mar. 2021
10.0%
Apr. 2021
5.0%
5.0%
FY21 3Q total
25.5%
0.0%
0
20.0%
1st
2nd
3th
4th
5th
6th
7th
8th
9th
10th 11th
12th
FY20 1Q
FY20 2Q
FY20 3Q
FY20 4Q
FY21 1Q
FY21 2Q
*1
"J-LODlive" = Content Global demand creation promotion business expenses subsidy
(month)
It is a supportive measure for organizers having postponed/cancelled public shows due to COVID-19, which subsidizes some portions of expenses for organizing live shows planned for the future and production/distribution of videos
making use of such shows recorded.
*2
Upon receiving, such subsidies will be recognized as non-operating profit.
Quarterly Trend of Consolidated Performances
(million yen)
Legend
Net sales
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit rate
10,000
20.0%
9,123
8,971
9,054
9,000
8,652
18.0%
7,962
8,188
8,306
7,794
8,000
7,776
16.0%
14.7%
7,372
7,000
13.5%
14.0%
Held "BanG Dream!" live
11.4%
6,000
Sales of "BanG
12.0%
shows and reduced
Dream!" live shows &
9.4%
9.1%
promotion expenses
CDs are strong
5,000
10.0%
4,000
5.9%
7.1%
8.0%
3,000
Advertising and
6.0%
promotion expenses
Promotion expenses increased
increased due to
2,000
due to multiple large real events
full-swing launch of
4.0%
1,102
1,224
1,036
Impact of COVID-19
new IP "D4DJ"
2.8%
1,000
696
724
508
550
2.0%
256
0
-54
-93
0.0%
-0.7%
-1.0%
-1,000
-2.0%
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
２Q
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
Quarterly Trend of Sales and Operating Profit by Segments
(million yen)
Sales (left)
Digital IP
10,000
Legend Operating profit (right)
Digital IP
9,000
2,907
2,347
2,320
2,466
8,000
2,319
2,102
2,399
1,756
1,604
7,000
1,794
6,000
6,651
6,708
6,187
6,217
5,860
5,790
5,986
6,039
6,172
5,577
5,000
450
4,000
490
502
3,000
353
259
760
588
595
2,000
513
98
502
462
1,000
338
215
105
3
0
-123
-105
-91
24
-1,000
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
* Segment sales are sales to external customers. * For segment operating profit, adjusted amount is not shown.
Live IP
Live IP
(百万円)
1,250
1,000
750
500
250
0
-250
Quarterly Trend of Net Sales by Department: ① Digital IP Business
(million yen)
5,575
5,858
5,786
6,184
5,983
6,214
6,036
6,172
6,649
6,705
8,000
86
7,000
133
64
103
34
21
88
54
420
602
6,000
53
22
471
527
434
359
327
807
751
403
314
536
841
5,000
756
1,209
909
886
911
1,228
1,202
4,000
1,827
1,930
1,912
1,762
2,442
3,147
2,441
3,172
1,979
3,000
3,311
2,000
2,526
2,735
2,374
2,590
2,254
2,065
2,878
2,094
1,000
1,803
1,369
0
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
FY2019年
FY2020
FY2021
Legend
TCG Dept.
MD Dept.
Media Dept.
Other
MOG Dept.
YonY QonQ
YonY
QonQ
YonY
QonQ
YonY
QonQ
The highest sales in two
successive quarters!
Media Dept.: Projects outside the Group in ad agency business continuously increased, resulting in higher net sales.
MD Dept.: Affected by scale-down, postponement and cancellation of real events due to reissuance of the state of emergency, net sales in this department got softened ongoingly.
MOG Dept.:Contribution of "D4DJ
Groovy Mix" throughout the quarterand releasing new applicationshelped net sales growing up to as much as 3 billion yen.
TCG Dept.: Net sales decreased due to
withholding release of Vanguard products before shifting them to new
series, but it could arrive at as much as pre-COVID-19 level of 2 billion yen.
Quarterly Trend of Net Sales by Department: ② Live IP Business
1,793
2,101
2,398
2,465
2,318
2,906
1,755
1,604
2,319
2,346
(million yen)
3,000
2,500
1,102
2,000
1,155
1,029
851
1,071
893
745
329
1,500
779
832
1,000
1,464
1,467
1,804
1,453
500
1,356
1,243
1,436
1,248
976
772
0
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
Legend
Music Dept.
YonY
QonQ
Sports Dept.
YonY
QonQ
Music Dept.:Music software maintained steady growth, such as releasing 12single-CDsand 2 albums, mainly those of "BanG Dream!" and "D4DJ", and notably Poppin'Party 16th Single "Photograph" achieving No.1 on the Oricon weekly singles ranking. As for live shows/stages, music live shows/stages are organized: live shows of "BanG Dream!", "Girls☆Musical Revue Starlight" and "D4DJ", and the first stage of new IP"ROAD59-SHINJIDAININKYOU TOKKU". However,reissuance of the state of
emergency in January, 2021 caused postponement/cancellation of a portion of events, consequentlynet sales decreased as compared to 1Q.
Sports Dept.: One of the biggest events organized by New Japan Pro-Wrestling,"WRESTLE KINGDOM 15" was held for two daysas done last year, attracting 20,490 spectators. Besides, New Japan Pro-Wrestling organized 53 events, and STARDOM, a brand of women's pro-wrestling, organized 26 events, leading to
higher net sales as compared to 1Q.
Meanwhile,number of paid subscribersof the video streaming service "New JapanPro-WrestlingWorld"reached 116,000, the highest ever.(*1)
*1 As of Jan. 2021
Topics
New application games were released
TCG "Weiss Schwarz" going well
Three new application games were released during the current 2Q. In particular, "Assault Lily Last Bullet" allows enjoying stories linked to the TV animation "Assault Lily BOUQUET" broadcasted in October, which is appreciated well among mainly IP fans.
For every application, vitalization of game- playing will be pursued through updating such as organizing in-game events and functional modification.
GRISAIA -CHRONOS REBELLION-
(released on Nov. 26, 2020)
Developed by Frontwing Lab. Inc.
Distributed by Bushiroad Inc.
It achieved net sales of 2 billion yen in the first half period. Overseas sales have grown mainly in East Asia, maintaining a pace which may achieve the highest net sales for the full- term.
Change in net sales of
Weiss Schwarz related products
(million yen)
4,000 Net sales Forecast for 2nd half (*1)
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
FY18FY19FY20FY21
*1 5 months from Feb. 2021
Web comic site "COMIC BUSHIROAD WEB", was opened on Jan. 22, 2021.
Assault Lily Last Bullet
(released on Jan. 20, 2021)
Developed by Pokelabo Inc. and Bushiroad Inc.
Distributed by Pokelabo Inc.
ARGONAVIS from BanG Dream! AAside
(released on Jan. 14, 2021)
Developed and distributed by DeNA Co., Ltd.
Including Bushiroad's IP converted into comic, which is called "comicalized" version, and WEB-original new series, a lot of updated comics are delivered which can be enjoyed regardless gender and genre.
◆The Company borrowed 2,700 million yen as a supplemental loan for working capital.
(1)
Lender
Mizuho Bank, Ltd., MUFG Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.
(2)
Amount
2,700 million yen
(3) Rate
Fixed rate
(4)
Execution date
December, 2020
(5)
Repayment method
Principal equal repayment
(6)
Final repayment date
5 years from execution date
(7)
Collaterals
No collateral and guarantee required
◆(ref.) Past bank loans and financing
Execution date
Amount
Use of funds
Dec. 2018
2,490 million yen
Working capital, and additional acquisition of shares
in a subsidiary
Dec. 2019
3,450 million yen
Working capital
Mar. 2020
8,050 million yen
Measures against COVID-19
Aug. 2020 (*1)
5,000 million yen
IP development, IP expansion
*1 Convertible bond-type bonds with subscription rights to shares
Upcoming Activities
Upcoming Activities ① : Scheduled Principal Projects
*Below listed ones are as announced as of Mar. 16, 2021, to be held/released. *Order of listing may not be in line with actual timing of holding/releasing.
D4DJ
ARGONAVIS
ROAD59
-SHINJIDAI NINKYOU TOKKU
BanG Dream!
Assault Lily
CARDFIGHT!! VANGUARD
Girls☆Musical Revue Starlight
New Japan Pro-Wrestling
Live Shows/Stages
Music/Video Software
Topics
.Mar
.Apr
May From
ARGONAVIS 3rd LIVE
「CROSSING」
アサルトリリィ BOUQUET
スペシャルライブベント「Edel Lilie」
アルゴナビス Acoustic Tour 2021 -
Spring Session-
舞台「ROAD59-新時代任侠特区-」
摩天楼ヨザクラ抗争
Poppin'Party×SILENT SIREN
対バンライブ
「NO GIRL NO CRY -Round2-」
ハロー、ハッピーワールド！
Sound Only Live
「うぇるかむ to OUR MUSIC♪」
RAISE A SUILEN
ZEPP TOUR 2021「BE LIGHT」
BanG Dream! Special☆LIVE
Girls Band Party!
2020→2021
Happy Around! 2nd LIVE 「みんなにハピやね♪」
燐舞曲 1st LIVE
「[Re] incarnation ─甦生─ 」
Merm4id 1st LIVE
「Luv♡4U」
Lyrical Lily×Merm4id
合同LIVE「NYAN-NYAN SHAKE!」
Peaky P-key×Photon Maiden 合同LIVE「Ultimate Melodies」
Fantôme Iris 1st LIVE
C'est la vie!
Fuji-Q Highland Conifer Forest
D4DJ D4 FES.
-Be Happy- REMIX
ARGONAVIS LIVE 2021
JUNCTION A-G
舞台「ARGONAVIS
the Live Stage」
Afterglow 1st Album
TVアニメ アサルトリリィ BOUQUET #3
Happy Around! 2nd Single
｢少女☆歌劇 レヴュースタァライト｣ ベストアルバム（*1）
GYROAXIA 1st Album
Peaky P-key 2nd Single
RAISE A SUILEN 7th Single
TVアニメ アサルトリリィ BOUQUET #4
Poppin'Party×SILENT SIREN
「NO GIRL NO CRY」
Pastel＊Palettes 1st Album
Photon Maiden 2nd Single
Argonavis 4th Single
Merm4id 2nd Single
*1 Released from PONY CANYON INC.
TOKYO DOME CITY "Gallery AaMo"
ガルパ4周年記念展
D4DJ展リリィ展
スタァライト展 ヴァンガード展
TVアニメ「カードファイト ヴァンガード
overDress 」放送開始
劇場版「BanG Dream! Episode of
Roselia Ⅰ ：約束」
ブシロードカードゲーム祭2021
新日本プロレス
「WRESTLE GRAND SLAM 」
劇場版「少女☆歌劇 レヴュースタァライト」
劇場版「BanG Dream! Episode of
Roselia Ⅱ : Song I am. 」
Upcoming Activities ②: "CARDFIGHT!! VANGUARD"
"CARDFIGHT!! VANGUARD" series marked their 10th anniversary on Feb. 2021. Celebrating this, a new TV animation program titled "CARDFIGHT!! VANGUARD overDress" will start from Apr. 2021, which appeals widely and strongly to not only those enjoying VANGUARD now but also those who would be new or returning players of TCG.
As of Mar. 2021, video works of "CARDFIGHT!! VANGUARD" series are available in more than 30 countries/territories, and TCG products are translated into five different languages. For "CARDFIGHT!! VANGUARD" to be a global service in the future, we enhance simultaneous dispatch of information and products'
Our application game "BanG Dream! Girls Band Party!", also called "Garupa", marked its 4th anniversary on Mar. 16, 2021. Besides the updates of application, BanG Dream! project provides a variety of campaigns and events.
Production of "theater version" animation
"BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia I: Promise", a movie of "Roselia" performing also as a real band, will be on screen at more than 100 theaters nationwide from Apr. 23. In addition, its second part titled "BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia II: Song I am." comes next from June 25.
Large-scale music live shows
"BanG Dream! Special☆LIVE Girls Band Party! 2020→2021" will be held on June 5 and 6 at MetLife Dome. And "BanG Dream! 9th☆LIVE" will be held on Aug. 21 and 22 also on Sept. 4 and 5 at Fuji-Q Highland Conifer Forest. These are high-profilelarge-scale music live shows.
Since its release in Oct. 2020, number of downloads of "D4DJ Groovy Mix" exceeded one million in just three months, and a major update was carried out in Feb. 2021. In Jan. 2021, a large-scaleevent that collaborated with "Monster Hunter", a very popular hunting action game, was held where seven music numbers remixed for this event were implemented. Moreover, original pieces of many artists such as "hololive production", "Nana Mizuki",
"Momoiro Clover Z" and "Claris" were implemented.
These strengthen the application as the platform for music games.
In the event "WRESTLE KINGDOM 15", the news of releasing application game of New Japan Pro-Wrestling titled "New Japan Pro- Wrestling STRONG SPIRITS" was announced. The application is developed with Drecom Co., Ltd., and would be released at the same moment worldwide in 2021.
global version of"INVICTUS: Lost Soul", a real-time card controlled PvP fighting game which has been rolled out in South-East Asia since Aug. 2020, was released on Mar. 1, 2021 from Bushiroad International Pte. Ltd.
Press conference for a TV animation "Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood" to be broadcasted from Apr. 2021 was held at Meijiza.
The theme songs of opening and ending for the anime are sung by "RAISE A SUILEN", a real band from the BanG Dream! project. And, Raychell who is the bassist & vocalist of this band acts as Elena Hanakaze appearing in this program. In addition, a live stage version of this piece is planned to be performed at Meijiza with the same casting as TV animation in the next autumn.
"D_CIDE TRAWMEREI"
Project Announcement
As a new project produced by Sumzap, Inc., Drecom Co., Ltd. and Bushiroad Inc., production of "D_CIDE TRAWMEREI" was announced on Mar. 16, 2021. TV animation version is planned to start next summer 2021, which is produced by SANZIGEN Inc. In addition, an application game of this piece is also planned to be released next summer 2021.
"ROAD59-SHINJIDAININKYOUTOKKU-" is a new media-mix project with its theme as a new-generation "Ninkyoumono" (Japanese chivalrous story).
Following the first in Dec. 2020, the second live stage of
"ROAD59-SHINJIDAININKYOUTOKKU-"Matenrou Yozakura Kousou will be performed at Kanagawa Arts Theatre on Apr. 15 through18, 2021.
OP/ED themes for the TV animation
"Bokutachi no Remake (Remake our Life!)" are played by two
real bands "Poppin' Party" and "Argonavis".
For the TV animation "Bokutachi no Remake (Remake our Life!)" starting next July 2021, its opening and ending themes are played by Poppin' Party and by Argonavis, respectively. Also in this piece, Aimi who is the guitarist & vocalist of Poppin' Party acts the voice of Nanako Kogure, and Masahiro Ito who is the vocalist of Argonavis acts the voice of Kyoya Hashiba.
Movie "White Snake"
Japanese-dubbed version is
distributed jointly.
Japanese-dubbed version of the animation movie "White Snake" that has made a huge hit in China will be distributed jointly by Bushiroad Move, and it will be on screen in the next summer. As the main casts, Suzuko Mimori from HiBiKi acts the voice of Blanca, and Daisuke Sakuma, a member of "Snow Man", acts the voice of Xuan.
We have started the internet broadcasting in the USA, Canada and UK from Feb. 2021 on "The Roku Channel", a major streaming service in the USA with more than 40 million users.
New Japan Pro-Wrestling is the very first pro- wrestling company that entered into Advertising Video On Demand of "The Roku Channel".
May 15 and 29, 2021
Big matches at Yokohama
Stadium and Tokyo Dome
It was announced that big match "WRESTLE GRAND SLAM" would be held on May 15 and 19, 2021.
It is a challenging attempt for New Japan Pro- Wrestling to organize such events successively at two major stadiums in just three weeks, and we expect it to be a huge event that following "WRESTLE KINGDOM" in Jan. and "G1 CLIMAX" in July and Aug. (*1) each year.
*1 In 2020, it was held from Sept. 19 to Oct. 18.
Women's pro-wrestling "STARDOM"
Their first event at Nippon Budokan
Giulia, left, and Tam Nakano fought in the main match at
Nippon Budokan
"LEC Presents STARDOM's 10th Anniversary
-HinamatsuriALLSTAR DREAM CINDERELLA- ", the first event at Nippon Budokan for STARDOM, was held on Mar. 3, 2021, attracting 3,318 spectators. On Apr.4, 2021, another at Yokohama Budokan will be held.
The Company uses this term to mean entertainment works,
characters and a variety of other products.
Creating entertainment of new era
Bushiroad Group's business and departments
Digital IP business
Live IP business
TCG Dept.
MOG Dept.
MD Dept.
Media Dept.
Music Dept.
Sports Dept.
What is the IP Developer Strategy?
"One-stopmedia mix" is to carry out various corporate activities, essential for IP creation/growth speedily, within the Group.
And IP will be widely perceived upon strong dissemination by group-wide"promotion development" using of our know-how and alliance.
This is the Bushiroad's "IP Developer Strategy".
A case of BanG Dream! Project
It is a new generation girls band project where anime, games, comics and live performances all come together as a media mix. Among many music related anime contents, the project took the initiative in style that the voice actresses of the characters actually play instruments and perform in live events. Its feature is allowing to see the growth of characters through anime, games, and comics at the same time that real bands also grow through live stages and releasing songs.
Image of shift in IP Developer Strategy amid COVID-19
◆To a strategy with dual axes of offline and online
Amid COVID-19, the development in offline areas has been contracted and thus exploration in online areas became necessary, which resulted in obtaining much know-how in online areas, such as free live streaming and one with charge.
In view of recovery in offline areas and strengthening online areas, the Strategy shifted to the one with dual axes.
Before
Amid COVID-19
Offline
postponing
Dual axes
events
resuming events
strategy
scale recovery
Online
Online not
Strengthened streaming
Further strengthened with
expected
both for free and
more know-how
for a charge
After
DualD axeses
strategyst gy
Toward an IP Promotion Platform
We aim to enhance our presence in the entertainment market more by strengthening our position as a "platform company" that make more value of IPs by leveraging know-how to create in-house IPs and collaborate with other companies' leading IPs.
IP
IP
IP
IP Promotion
Platform
MD,
Music
Transit
advertisement
merchandising
Digital marketing
Program
Books/comics
distribution
Trading card games
Live shows/stages
Anime
Web media
Mobile online games
Events
SNS
Talents
TV commercials
PA
IP
IP
IP
Notice on changing business year
From FY2021, the company has changed its fiscal year end from July 1 to June 30.
As a transitional period for changing business year, the term of FY2021 is for 11 monthsfrom August 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.
Ending June 30
2020
2021
2022
…
June
July
.Aug
.Sept
.Oct
.Nov
.Dec
.Feb .Jan
.Mar
.Apr
May
June
July
.Aug
…
June
July
…
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY21 is for 11 months
4Q is for 2 months
◆Reason for the change
As Live IP business has its peak in July and August every year due to its business characteristics, this changing is required so as to mitigate impacts of seasonal factors on the financial results including net sales and to gain more efficiency in business operations, as well as to improve transparency in management by disclosing management information such as financial results timely and properly.
Bushiroad Inc.
Securities code: 7803
Disclaimer
This material has been prepared based on the information available to the Company at the time of its preparation. The Company offers no guarantee of its realization.
Furthermore, please note that the material includes financial information based on past financial statements or the like that has not been audited by an independent certified public accountant or audit corporation, or management figures not based on financial statements or the like.