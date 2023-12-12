Bushveld Minerals Ltd - South Africa-focused vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider - Announces the completion of the PrimaryBid offer that was announced on December 5. Says retail investors subscribed for around 2.5 million shares at an issue price of 3 pence per share, raising around GBP73,533.

Current stock price: 2.30 pence

12-month change: down 52%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

