Bushveld Minerals Ltd - South Africa-focused vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider - Announces the completion of the PrimaryBid offer that was announced on December 5. Says retail investors subscribed for around 2.5 million shares at an issue price of 3 pence per share, raising around GBP73,533.
Current stock price: 2.30 pence
12-month change: down 52%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.