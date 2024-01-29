Bushveld Minerals Ltd - integrated primary vanadium producer - Finance Director Tanya Chikanza resigns after investigation into Chikanza's alleged failure to disclose a material conflict of interest. Says it has been established that Chikanza made an oral disclosure to the previous CEO, which she accepts breached the company's conflict of interest policy. She will leave the company on Wednesday.
Current stock price: 1.27 pence, down 5.6%
12-month change: down 74%
