Bushveld Minerals : Annual Report & Financial Results December 2020
06/30/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
Annual Report and
Financial Results
December 2020
Building on our solid foundation to meet the growing vanadium demand
In this Annual Report, the terms 'Bushveld Minerals Group', 'Bushveld', 'Company', 'Business','Group', 'we', 'us', 'our' and 'ourselves' are used to refer to Bushveld Minerals Limited. The terms 'Vametco Mine and Processing Plant', 'Vametco Vanadium Mine' and 'Vametco' are used to refer to 'Bushveld Vametco Alloys (Proprietary) Limited'. The terms 'Vanchem Plant' and 'Vanchem' are used to refer to 'Bushveld Vanchem Proprietary Limited'. The term 'Cellcube' refers to 'Enerox GmbH'.
Cross-references refer to sections of the Annual Report, unless stated otherwise.
Contents
Business Overview
02Who We Are
Bushveld Minerals' Key Achievements
Our Core Business
Investment Case
Chairman's Statement
Chief Executive Officer's Review
Business Model
Vanadium Market Overview
Energy Storage Overview
Bushveld Minerals' Performance and Objectives
Finance Director's report
Details of Operating Assets and Operational Review
Principal Risks
COVID-19Response
Sustainability
Our People
Governance
62Board of Directors
Executive Management Team
Technical Advisers
Corporate Governance Report
Report of the Audit Committee
2020 Remuneration Report
Directors' Report
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
Financial Statements
95Independent Auditor's Report
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
Supplementary Information
Mineral Resources and Reserves
Acronyms
Glossary
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Company Information
Who We Are
Bushveld Minerals is a low- cost, vertically-integrated primary vanadium producer
Bushveld owns two of the world's four operating vanadium processing facilities and is one of only three operating primary producers globally. In 2020, the Company produced more than 3,600 mtV, representing approximately three per cent of the global vanadium market. With a diversified vanadium product portfolio serving the needs of the steel, energy and chemical sectors, the Company participates in the entire vanadium value chain through its two main pillars: Bushveld Vanadium, which mines and processes vanadium ore; and Bushveld Energy, an energy storage solutions provider.
Bushveld Vanadium is targeting to materially grow its vanadium production and achieve an annualised steady state production run rate of between 5,000 mtVp.a. and 5,400 mtVp.a. by the end of 2022, from projects currently being implemented. Beyond that, pre-feasibility studies are in progress to determine the optimal path to increase production even further to a steady state production run rate of between 6,400 mtVp.a. and 6,800 mtVp.a. in the medium-term and to a steady state production run rate of 8,400 mtVp.a. in the long term. Bushveld Energy is focused on developing and promoting the role of vanadium in the growing global energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, specifically Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries ("VRFBs").
02
Bushveld Minerals | Annual Report and Financial Results 2020
Bushveld Minerals' Key Achievements
Business Overview
Governance
Vametco
Acquired a 26.6 per cent effective shareholding in Vametco, a vanadium mine and primary processing facility.
Bushveld Energy
Implemented its first rental contract with Avalon Battery Corporation.
Mokopane
Executed a
30-year mining right.
Bushveld Minerals
2
Bushveld Minerals
0
admitted to
1
trading on AIM
2
on 26 March 2012.
3 1 0 2
Mokopane
2
Licence extension for
0
Mokopane
1
Prospecting
4
Right approved.
Bushveld Energy
2
Official launch of
1 0
Bushveld Energy.
6
Vametco
2
Increased its effective
0
shareholding
1
in Vametco to
7
59.1 per cent.
8 1 0 2
Bushveld Energy
2
Received Environmental
1 0
Authorisation for a 200
MWh (~1,100 mtVp.a)
9
capacity vanadium
electrolyte facility.
Bushveld Energy
2
Vanadium rental
0
partnership with Invinity
2
and Pivot Power (part of
0
EDF Renewables).
Bushveld Energy
2
Monetised Invinity
0
Investment and
2
realised US$13 million.
1
Bushveld Minerals
Bushveld Vanadium Project platform established on an initial resource of 52Mt.
Bushveld Energy
Co-cooperation Agreement signed with Industrial Development Corporation to determine the economic viability of VRFBs for use and manufacture in South Africa.
Vametco
Bushveld Energy
Increased its effective
Started development
shareholding in Vametco
of first commercial
to 74 per cent through
photovoltaic and
a series of transactions.
vanadium redox flow
battery mini-grid.
Bushveld Energy
Vanchem
8.71 per cent investment
Acquired 100 per
into AIM-listed Invinity
cent of Vanchem,
Energy Systems ("Invinity").
a primary vanadium
processing facility.
Bushveld Energy
Bushveld Energy
Acquired Cellcube as
Established the
part of an investment
Bushveld Electrolyte
consortium.
Company ("BELCO").
Bushveld Energy
Bushveld Energy
Secured indirect interest
Commenced
of 25.25 per cent in
construction of
Cellcube.
BELCO.
Financial
Statements
Supplementary Information
Annual Report and Financial Results 2020 | Bushveld Minerals
