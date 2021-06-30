Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Bushveld Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMN   GG00B4TM3943

BUSHVELD MINERALS LIMITED

(BMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bushveld Minerals : Annual Report & Financial Results December 2020

06/30/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual Report and

Financial Results

December 2020

Building on our solid foundation to meet the growing vanadium demand

This report is also available at www.bushveldminerals.com/financial-reports

In this Annual Report, the terms 'Bushveld Minerals Group', 'Bushveld', 'Company', 'Business','Group', 'we', 'us', 'our' and 'ourselves' are used to refer to Bushveld Minerals Limited. The terms 'Vametco Mine and Processing Plant', 'Vametco Vanadium Mine' and 'Vametco' are used to refer to 'Bushveld Vametco Alloys (Proprietary) Limited'. The terms 'Vanchem Plant' and 'Vanchem' are used to refer to 'Bushveld Vanchem Proprietary Limited'. The term 'Cellcube' refers to 'Enerox GmbH'.

Cross-references refer to sections of the Annual Report, unless stated otherwise.

Contents

Business Overview

02Who We Are

  1. Bushveld Minerals' Key Achievements
  2. Our Core Business
  1. Investment Case
  1. Chairman's Statement
  1. Chief Executive Officer's Review
  1. Business Model
  1. Vanadium Market Overview
  1. Energy Storage Overview
  1. Bushveld Minerals' Performance and Objectives
  1. Finance Director's report
  1. Details of Operating Assets and Operational Review
  1. Principal Risks
  1. COVID-19Response
  1. Sustainability
  1. Our People

Governance

62Board of Directors

  1. Executive Management Team
  1. Technical Advisers
  1. Corporate Governance Report
  1. Report of the Audit Committee
  1. 2020 Remuneration Report
  1. Directors' Report
  1. Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

Financial Statements

95Independent Auditor's Report

  1. Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
  2. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
  3. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
  4. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
  5. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

Supplementary Information

  1. Mineral Resources and Reserves
  1. Acronyms
  2. Glossary
  1. Notice of Annual General Meeting
  1. Company Information

Business

Overview

Governance

Financial

Statements

Supplementary Information

Annual Report and Financial Results 2020  |  Bushveld Minerals

01

Who We Are

Bushveld Minerals is a low- cost, vertically-integrated primary vanadium producer

Bushveld owns two of the world's four operating vanadium processing facilities and is one of only three operating primary producers globally. In 2020, the Company produced more than 3,600 mtV, representing approximately three per cent of the global vanadium market. With a diversified vanadium product portfolio serving the needs of the steel, energy and chemical sectors, the Company participates in the entire vanadium value chain through its two main pillars: Bushveld Vanadium, which mines and processes vanadium ore; and Bushveld Energy, an energy storage solutions provider.

Bushveld Vanadium is targeting to materially grow its vanadium production and achieve an annualised steady state production run rate of between 5,000 mtVp.a. and 5,400 mtVp.a. by the end of 2022, from projects currently being implemented. Beyond that, pre-feasibility studies are in progress to determine the optimal path to increase production even further to a steady state production run rate of between 6,400 mtVp.a. and 6,800 mtVp.a. in the medium-term and to a steady state production run rate of 8,400 mtVp.a. in the long term. Bushveld Energy is focused on developing and promoting the role of vanadium in the growing global energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, specifically Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries ("VRFBs").

02

Bushveld Minerals  |  Annual Report and Financial Results 2020

Bushveld Minerals' Key Achievements

Business Overview

Governance

Vametco

Acquired a 26.6 per cent effective shareholding in Vametco, a vanadium mine and primary processing facility.

Bushveld Energy

Implemented its first rental contract with Avalon Battery Corporation.

Mokopane

Executed a

30-year mining right.

Bushveld Minerals

2

Bushveld Minerals

0

admitted to

1

trading on AIM

2

on 26 March 2012.

3 1 0 2

Mokopane

2

Licence extension for

0

Mokopane

1

Prospecting

4

Right approved.

Bushveld Energy

2

Official launch of

1 0

Bushveld Energy.

6

Vametco

2

Increased its effective

0

shareholding

1

in Vametco to

7

59.1 per cent.

8 1 0 2

Bushveld Energy

2

Received Environmental

1 0

Authorisation for a 200

MWh (~1,100 mtVp.a)

9

capacity vanadium

electrolyte facility.

Bushveld Energy

2

Vanadium rental

0

partnership with Invinity

2

and Pivot Power (part of

0

EDF Renewables).

Bushveld Energy

2

Monetised Invinity

0

Investment and

2

realised US$13 million.

1

Bushveld Minerals

Bushveld Vanadium Project platform established on an initial resource of 52Mt.

Bushveld Energy

Co-cooperation Agreement signed with Industrial Development Corporation to determine the economic viability of VRFBs for use and manufacture in South Africa.

Vametco

Bushveld Energy

Increased its effective

Started development

shareholding in Vametco

of first commercial

to 74 per cent through

photovoltaic and

a series of transactions.

vanadium redox flow

battery mini-grid.

Bushveld Energy

Vanchem

8.71 per cent investment

Acquired 100 per

into AIM-listed Invinity

cent of Vanchem,

Energy Systems ("Invinity").

a primary vanadium

processing facility.

Bushveld Energy

Bushveld Energy

Acquired Cellcube as

Established the

part of an investment

Bushveld Electrolyte

consortium.

Company ("BELCO").

Bushveld Energy

Bushveld Energy

Secured indirect interest

Commenced

of 25.25 per cent in

construction of

Cellcube.

BELCO.

Financial

Statements

Supplementary Information

Annual Report and Financial Results 2020  |  Bushveld Minerals

03

Disclaimer

Bushveld Minerals Limited published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 20:07:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BUSHVELD MINERALS LIMITED
04:08pBUSHVELD MINERALS  : Annual Report & Financial Results December 2020
PU
03/09BUSHVELD MINERALS  : Corporate Presentation 2021
PU
02/04BUSHVELD MINERALS  : Vametco Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves – 31 Decem..
PU
02/04BUSHVELD MINERALS  : Vametco Inferred & Indicated Mineral Resource and Ore Reser..
PU
2020Vox Completes Acquisition of Brits Royalty and Notes Production and Developme..
AQ
2020VOX ROYALTY  : to Acquire Near-Term Development Vanadium Royalty on Bushveld Min..
AQ
2020BUSHVELD MINERALS  : Abengoa is awarded the first large scale hybrid microgrid w..
AQ
2020BUSHVELD MINERALS  : Joint Venture agreement with redT
PU
2018BUSHVELD MINERALS : An invitation to Bushveld Minerals and Bushveld Energy's in..
GL
2018BUSHVELD MINERALS : An invitation to Bushveld Minerals and Bushveld Energy's int..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 66,3 M 91,5 M 91,5 M
Net income 2020 -24,7 M -34,1 M -34,1 M
Net Debt 2020 25,9 M 35,7 M 35,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,25x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 166 M 229 M 229 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,90x
EV / Sales 2021 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 691
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart BUSHVELD MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bushveld Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUSHVELD MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 15,10 GBX
Average target price 29,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 92,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fortune Tsepo Mojapelo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tanya Chikanza Director & Finance Director
Ian Clyde Watson Non-Executive Chairman
Francois Naude Operations Director
Kate Bredin Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUSHVELD MINERALS LIMITED-22.56%257
CAMECO CORPORATION39.47%7 929
NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM83.43%7 908
DENISON MINES CORP.80.95%1 054
LARGO RESOURCES LTD.42.61%1 034
PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED106.00%997