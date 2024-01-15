Bushveld Minerals Ltd - integrated primary vanadium producer - Says it has not yet received USD12.5 million in funds from Southern Point Resources under its USD18.4 million equity capital raising. Company says it has had to constrain production, suspend some operational activities and defer creditor payments. Further, it warns that it may have to consider suspending operations if further payment delays occur.

Current stock price: 1.43 pence, down 34% on late Monday morning in London

12-month change: down 70%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

