Bushveld Minerals Ltd - integrated primary vanadium producer - Says it has yet to receive payment from Southern Point Resources under its subscription in the recent equity issue. Notes that while it is "confident" that the USD12.5 million in funds will be received in the coming week, and has been assured as such by Southern Point, it is "obliged to inform the market of the current state of affairs". Adds that shares due to SPR have been issued as a share certificate and remain in the company's possession. The money due is classified as a short-term receivable on the balance sheet until it has been received.

Current stock price: 2.10 pence

12-month change: down 55%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.