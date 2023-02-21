Bushveld maintains hot commissioning target of mid-2023

Bushveld Minerals Ltd - South Africa-focused vanadium producer and energy storage solutions - Says it would like to clarify that, while cold commissioning of the electrolyte manufacturing facility has commenced, hot commissioning and production remains due to be completed in the first half of 2023, as previously announced.

Notes recent media report published in South Africa on Sunday, referring to the commissioning of the Bushveld Electrolyte Co having started and the hope to produce 1 million litres of vanadium electrolyte this year. Says Bushveld Electrolyte would be South Africa's first vanadium electrolyte factory. Says it is not providing any production guidance currently, as production will be informed by sales and off-take contracts with original engine manufacturers. Says discussion relating to this are still ongoing.

Current stock price: 5.18 pence, up 1.6%

12-month change: down 47%

