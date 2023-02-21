Advanced search
    BMN   GG00B4TM3943

BUSHVELD MINERALS LIMITED

(BMN)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:00:15 2023-02-21 am EST
5.200 GBX   +1.96%
09:28aBushveld maintains hot commissioning target of mid-2023
AN
03:04aBushveld Minerals Says South African Vanadium Electrolyte Factory Yet to Start Production
MT
01/31TRADING UPDATES: Bivictrix hails cancer therapy candidate
AN
Bushveld maintains hot commissioning target of mid-2023

02/21/2023 | 09:28am EST
Bushveld Minerals Ltd - South Africa-focused vanadium producer and energy storage solutions - Says it would like to clarify that, while cold commissioning of the electrolyte manufacturing facility has commenced, hot commissioning and production remains due to be completed in the first half of 2023, as previously announced.

Notes recent media report published in South Africa on Sunday, referring to the commissioning of the Bushveld Electrolyte Co having started and the hope to produce 1 million litres of vanadium electrolyte this year. Says Bushveld Electrolyte would be South Africa's first vanadium electrolyte factory. Says it is not providing any production guidance currently, as production will be informed by sales and off-take contracts with original engine manufacturers. Says discussion relating to this are still ongoing.

Current stock price: 5.18 pence, up 1.6%

12-month change: down 47%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BUSHVELD MINERALS LIMITED 1.96% 5.2 Delayed Quote.4.94%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.24% 460.59 Real-time Quote.1.25%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -1.10% 2036.69 Real-time Quote.4.91%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.82% 151.75 Real-time Quote.0.31%
