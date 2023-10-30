Bushveld Minerals Limited is a South Africa-based vertically integrated primary vanadium producer. The Company operates through four segments: Vanadium mining and production, Exploration, Energy, and Corporate. Vanadium mining and production consists of the Vametco and Vanchem operations. The Exploration segment includes energy and mineral exploration activities for vanadium and coal exploration. The Energy segment includes activities taking place in South Africa (iron ore, vanadium and energy), Madagascar (coal), other African countries (energy project development) and the global (battery investment, vanadium sales). It produces approximately 3,842 metric tons of vanadium (mtV). It participates in the vanadium value chain through its two resources: Bushveld Vanadium, which mines and processes vanadium ore, and Bushveld Energy, an energy storage solutions provider. Its Bushveld Vanadium assets include the Vametco mine and plant, Brits resource, Vanchem plant and Mokopane project.

Sector Uranium