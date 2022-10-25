Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Bushveld Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMN   GG00B4TM3943

BUSHVELD MINERALS LIMITED

(BMN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:11 2022-10-25 am EDT
4.650 GBX    0.00%
AI
09/13Transcript : Bushveld Minerals Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 13, 2022
CI
09/13Earnings Flash (BMN.L) BUSHVELD MINERALS Reports H1 Loss $-0.01
MT
IN BRIEF: Bushveld Minerals to produce more vanadium in 2022 than 2021

10/25/2022 | 09:50am EDT
Bushveld Minerals Ltd - South Africa-focused vanadium producer and energy storage provider - Reports production in the third quarter that ended September 30 of 1,016 metric tonnes of vanadium, a fall of 3.8% from 1,056 metric tonnes a year ago but an increase of 52% on the second quarter of 2022, when it was 668 metric tonnes. Sales in the third quarter grow 25% to 1,034 metric tonnes of vanadium from 826 tonnes a year prior. Meanwhile, production for the first nine months of 2022 totals 2,657 metric tonnes of vanadium, 1.1% higher than 2,629 a year prior.

Bushveld says it benefits from a weaker South African rand.

The company adds it is on track to meet 2022 production guidance of between 3,900 and 4,100 metric tonnes of vanadium, at least 8.6% higher from 3,592 produced in 2021. Further, it expects costs to "normalise" throughout the rest of 2022, with 2022 production cash costs expected to be within guidance. Weighted average production cash cost in the third quarter was at 29.3 per kilogram, 7.3% higher than USD27.3 a year ago.

Current stock price: 4.65 pence

12-month change: down 55%

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BUSHVELD MINERALS LIMITED 0.00% 4.65 Delayed Quote.-53.96%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.78% 409.1 Real-time Quote.-23.83%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 1.68% 1820.1 Real-time Quote.-8.36%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 2.26% 133.3 Real-time Quote.-24.06%
