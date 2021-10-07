Business First Bancshares : B1BANK Announces Addition of Mandeville-based Team, Opening of Loan Production Office

New Orleans, La. - b1BANK today announced the addition of a new lending team led by Amy Edwards, SVP, commercial banking director, to expand and support the bank's presence in the North Shore area. The team will operate out of b1BANK's new Loan Production Office in Mandeville, La.

"I am excited about what this team brings to the table," said Chris Keene, b1BANK regional president. "Clients in our markets are seeking greater flexibility and personalized solutions from bankers they trust to meet their diverse needs. Adding a full business-focused banking group to our team accelerates the investment b1BANK has made in this area and speaks to our company's commitment to its future."

The combined four-person lending team of Tim Wyche, Matt Bellerino, David Brignac, and Amy Edwards have over 100 years of banking experience. Their diverse lending experience and knowledge of commercial real estate, working capital and equipment financing will enable them to offer the right solutions to businesses throughout the Greater New Orleans region.

"The team and I are eager to add our skills and experience to the talented b1BANK team," said Amy Edwards, SVP commercial banking director. "Potential clients need a commercial banking relationship that is both experienced and personal, which our team can provide. b1BANK has built an impactful platform upon which we look forward to building. "

"We are prepared to meet the exciting business challenges of the New Orleans and St. Tammany markets as a team," said Tim Wyche, commercial banker. "The opportunities are unique to each business, and our ability to adapt our offerings based on their specific needs will serve us all well."

-more-

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., through its banking subsidiary b1BANK operates 41 banking centers and two Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and in the Dallas, Texas area. b1BANK provides commercial and personal banking, treasury management and wealth solutions services to small to midsize businesses and their owners and employees. Visit www.b1BANK.com for more information. Business First's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BFST."

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to future period(s) or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "foresee," "may," "might," "will," "would," "could" or "intend," future or conditional verb tenses, and variations or negatives of such terms. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Business First does not undertake any obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to revise or update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

###

Read Full Release