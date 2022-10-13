Advanced search
    BFST   US12326C1051

BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHARES, INC.

(BFST)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-13 pm EDT
21.52 USD   -2.09%
Business First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
GL
04:36pBusiness First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
AQ
04:11pSector Update: Financial Stocks Still Surging at Thursday Close
MT
Business First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

10/13/2022 | 04:37pm EDT
BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, today announced that it is scheduled to release third quarter 2022 earnings after market close on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. CDT.

Interested parties may attend the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-715-9871 (North America only), conference ID 3389208, or asking for the Business First Bancshares conference call.

The live webcast can be found at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yawh3a5g. The corresponding slide presentation can be assessed the day of the presentation on b1BANK’s website at https://www.b1bank.com/shareholder-info.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.
As of June 30, 2022, Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $5.5 billion in assets, $6.2 billion in assets under management through b1BANK’s affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC (SSW) (excludes $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates banking centers and loan production offices across Louisiana and Texas providing commercial and personal banking products and services. Commercial banking services include commercial loans, letters of credit, working capital lines, equipment financing and treasury management services. b1BANK was awarded #1 Best-In-State Bank, Louisiana, by Forbes and Statista and is a multiyear winner of American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.

###


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 221 M - -
Net income 2022 52,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,38x
Yield 2022 2,21%
Capitalization 551 M 551 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 657
Free-Float 93,2%
Business First Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 21,98 $
Average target price 29,50 $
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David R. Melville President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory Robertson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Robert S. Greer Chairman
Keith Mansfield Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Rolfe Hood McCollister Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHARES, INC.-22.36%496
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.43%136 350
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK14.04%66 940
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-0.94%50 743
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-13.45%47 720
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-9.32%46 348