Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Business First Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFST   US12326C1053

BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHARES, INC.

(BFST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Business First Bancshares : Joins Project REACh to Help Minority-owned Banks

09/16/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Baton Rouge, La. - b1BANK is pleased to announce its partnership with Project REACh, an interagency initiative led by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). REACh, or Roundtable for Economic Access and Change, brings together community leaders to reduce specific barriers to full, equal and fair participation in the nation's economy.This collaboration is part of the bank's ongoing Community Development and Economic and Sustainability Initiative (ESI) which seeks collaborative opportunities that can result in meeting the needs of the underserved in the bank's communities.

'b1BANK embraces the need for greater financial inclusion, which is why we are striving to develop deeper relationships with community banks that serve low-and-moderate income census tracts,' said Jesse Jackson, executive vice president and president of the b1BANK Financial Institutions Group. 'When it comes to financial inclusion, b1BANK understands the material business benefits and social impact of pledging support to Project Reach.'

b1BANK's intention is to help minority depository institutions (MDIs) remain a vibrant part of the economic landscape and better promote fair, equal, and full access to financial products and services in their communities. As a Project REACh partner, b1BANK will work with individual MDIs to identify investment opportunities that will benefit the MDI. The bank will also assist the MDI in implementing new and relevant products and services, innovative technology initiatives, seek out opportunities to expand the MDI's reach, and connect the MDI to community leaders and organizations for business and growth opportunities.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, formerly known as Business First Bank, operates 42 banking centers and two Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and in the Dallas, Texas area. b1BANK provides commercial and personal banking, treasury management and wealth solutions services to small to midsize businesses and their owners and employees. Visit www.b1BANK.com for more information. Business First's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol 'BFST.'

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and may be 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to future period(s) or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'foresee,' 'may,' 'might,' 'will,' 'would,' 'could' or 'intend,' future or conditional verb tenses, and variations or negatives of such terms. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Business First does not undertake any obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to revise or update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

###

Read Full Release

Disclaimer

Business First Bancshares Inc. published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 21:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
05:52pBUSINESS FIRST BANCSHARES : Joins Project REACh to Help Minority-owned Banks
PU
08/17BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHARES : B1BANK Announces b1 FOUNDATION and Appoints Will M. ..
PU
08/16INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Business First Bancshares Acquires Stock Via Option/..
MT
08/05BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
07/26BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHARES : ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q2 2021 (Form 8-K)
PU
07/26Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results For Q2 2021
GL
07/26BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHARES : Earnings Flash (BFST) BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHARES Repo..
MT
07/26Business First Bancshares, Inc. Declares Dividend for the Second Quarter 2021..
CI
07/26Tranche Update on Business First Bancshares, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan annou..
CI
07/26Business First Bancshares, Inc. Reports Charge Offs for Second Quarter Ended ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 184 M - -
Net income 2021 49,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,01x
Yield 2021 2,14%
Capitalization 441 M 441 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,40x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 590
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Business First Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 21,51 $
Average target price 29,88 $
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David R. Melville President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory Robertson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Robert S. Greer Chairman
Keith Mansfield Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Rolfe Hood McCollister Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHARES, INC.7.56%449
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.28%158 641
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.28.54%73 687
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-1.34%58 889
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED22.78%56 995
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-3.99%56 195