Business Warrior : and Alchemy Technology CEOs Discuss Acquisition Synergies in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

Business Warrior and Alchemy Technology CEOs Discuss Acquisition Synergies in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.comPress Release | 06/21/2022

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2022 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") announces the availability of a new interview with Jonathan Brooks to discuss the opportunities created by Business Warrior Corp. 's (OTC PINK:BZWR) ("the Company") acquisition of global FinTech lending platform, Alchemy Technologies. He is joined by Alchemy founder and CEO Timothy Li, a distinguished expert in the FinTech industry and the new global head of technology at Business Warrior.

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/june-2022-interview-business-warrior-bzwr/

Through its suite of software, marketing and lending solutions, Business Warrior has helped more than 25,000 small businesses fuel their growth and engage more customers. As president of Business Warrior, Brooks has a keen understanding of how the Company's solutions address the challenges of entrepreneurship.

"Small businesses are faced with uncertainty every single day; it's part of the DNA of entrepreneurship. I look at what's happening - whether it's the stock market or the supply chain issues, the labor issues - and all of these challenges are what business owners have been working through and fighting through," Brooks tells SCV's Stuart Smith. "Business Warrior continues to reinforce our foundation of fighting for the small business owner, no matter the challenges or uncertainties. As a company, we're constantly finding ways to improve our software and services to match the ebbs and flows of what small business ownership really means."

Like Business Warrior, Alchemy's mission is to develop products and tools that assist small businesses and help them grow.

"We have clients in the UK, Australia, the Middle East, Latin America and North America," Li says, noting that Alchemy has hundreds of millions of dollars of lending activities transacting on its platform. "We have the same mission as Business Warrior and that's why we came together so well: to help small businesses extend credit to their clients. We're proud to band together with Business Warrior."

Leveraging their shared interests as well as unique contributions, Business Warrior and Alchemy are collaborating to develop solutions that help small businesses address inflationary pressure and price increases that they and their customers both experience.

"Business Warrior has a suite of products to help small businesses," Li says. "I'm going to be developing tools for Business Warrior to help the small businesses' clients in terms of financing products, such as a buy now pay later product where small businesses offer their products and services and have their clients pay over time. We're launching that product soon."

Business Warrior has established itself as a one-stop solution for small businesses in the United States to grow their clients. With a new and experienced in-house FinTech partner, the Company has additional momentum for global expansion.

"Our credibility for why a business owner using our platform is going to be more successful will continue to increase because we're going to tie marketing and financing together to enable a small business owner to say, 'I know when I need to grow. And I know when I need to remain stable.' That is a huge differentiator," Brooks adds. "Connecting finance and marketing together is going to be the difference maker for why we're going to go and win in the market."

Li concludes the interview by pointing small business owners to www.BusinessWarrior.com to request an evaluation of their current marketing strategies and free offerings designed to help them better engage customers.

About Business Warrior

Business Warrior is a SaaS company providing small businesses in the United States with a suite of data-driven marketing and next-generation, funding solutions to boost local market dominance. Founded in 2014, Business Warrior is singularly focused on offering locally targeted lead generation marketing and funding solutions that fuel small business growth. By using next generation machine-learning and native software, Business Warrior has made growth funding and conversion marketing accessible for thousands of under-resourced and under-funded small business owners. For more information, visit BusinessWarrior.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

