Butler National subsidiary Avcon Industries, Inc. expands operations to New Century Airport to Facilitate Growth and Skilled Personnel Demands

NEW CENTURY, Kan., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Butler National Corporation (OTCQB: BUKS), a leader in the growing global market for specialized aircraft structural modification, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and a recognized provider of gaming management services, announced the expansion of its subsidiary, Avcon Industries, Inc., to the New Century Airport, located just outside Kansas City.

Avcon's business trajectory remains on an upward trend. The company's expansion into the Kansas City area from its headquarters in Newton, Kansas will address two primary challenges: acquisition of a skilled workforce and availability of hangar space.

Avcon is actively seeking talent for its headquarters in Newton, while simultaneously recruiting qualified aircraft modification professionals for its burgeoning business at the New Century facility. The Kansas City area boasts a pool of skilled sheet metal technicians.

In addition to office space and avionics labs at the New Century Airport, Avcon will have access to a pair of 25,000 square foot hangars. The expanded space will allow Avcon's skilled technicians to complete additional structural modifications and electrical system integrations that are integral to operations.

The New Century Airport is home and headquarters to Avcon's parent company, Butler National, as well as Avcon's affiliate, Butler Avionics, Inc.

"This is an exciting time for Avcon. The Avcon team has been travelling globally to reach new clients and successfully acquire business," said Chris Reedy, CEO of Butler National. "The timely demand for Avcon aircraft modifications remains strong. As noted in the last fiscal report, the Avcon backlog is significant, approximately $28 million. We are well positioned to accommodate Avcon's growth at the New Century Airport. I appreciate the cooperation of Avcon employees and Butler National personnel working to effectively facilitate the expansion."

More About Butler National Corporation

Butler National Corporation, a 50-year-old public stock company, is recognized for its unique aircraft modification products and professional gaming management services.

Butler National manufactures, sells and services systems for private, commercial and military aircraft through its subsidiaries: Avcon Industries, Inc., a leading provider of aircraft structural modifications and systems integrations to both commercial and government entities; Butler Avionics, Inc., an FAA-approved repair station specializing in avionics retrofits, overhauls, manufacturing and repair; and Butler National Corporation – Tempe, a manufacturer of electronic controls and cabling.

Butler National through its wholly owned subsidiaries, BHCMC, LLC and Butler National Service Corporation, manages the Boot Hill Casino & Resort that features over 500 electronic gaming machines, 14 table games, and a 150-seat casual dining restaurant known as Firesides at Boot Hill. The facility now features a DraftKings branded retail sports book.

