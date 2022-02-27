Butn : 1H22 Results - Investor Presentation

Butn the home of Business (Bu) + Transactions (Tn)
Embedded finance, the future of funding
1H22 Investor Presentation
Embedded Finance - the future of funding
Funding where its needed, when needed - "in workflow"
"Funding should not be a task outside of how and where businesses transact, requiring extraordinary amounts f time and effort, lengthy decision periods and constraints based on some arbitrary limit reviewed annually".
Near immediate
Leverages rich
funding access
accessible data
Near immediate
True competitive
credit decisions
moat, at time and
(that are better and
3 less open to fraud)
place of transacting
Butn's capabilities
Focused on SMEs with a flexible and fast in-workflow solution via strategic partners
Partnership model
provides mass
Right tech and people
rigination and
deeply integrated into
distribution
invoicing and
Leverages existing
STRATEGIC
payments workflow
trusted partner
2 IN-WORK FLOW •
Ease and speed of
PARTNERSHIP 1
use
APPROACH
r lationships
MODEL
transaction
Low acquisition cost
Creates competitive
Data verification and
moat as exclusive
insights improving credit
finance provider
Fixed fee per
transaction
personalr
Flexible, transparent
TRANSACTIONAL
nd attractive to
FUNDING
customers
•Low risk, with low losses
Founder led
7 years in B2B space
RIGHT
• Demonstrated
PEOPLE
business model: fast
growth, industry low losses
Our growth focus - the Butn platform
Differentiated transactional funding approach
Our FinTech transactional
funding solution digitises
and automates the funding
process, from customer on-
boarding, credit assessment,
funding and collection.
We integrate with Platform
Partners providing us with
mass digital origination and
distribution direct to
businesses in their known,
trusted environments.
Massive Opportunity
Australian SME funding alone exceeds $300bn
