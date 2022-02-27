Log in
    BTN   AU0000156317

BUTN LIMITED

(BTN)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -  02/22 05:59:59 pm
0.26 AUD   +8.51%
01/28Butn Posts 21% Growth in Fiscal Q2 Revenue
MT
01/23Butn Limited Expands Position in Freight Sector with Freightlancer
CI
2021Butn Secures Additional $6 Million Debt for Origination Growth; Shares Up 6%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Butn : 1H22 Results - Investor Presentation

02/27/2022 | 05:42pm EST
onlyGrowing Momentum

1H22 Results - 28 February 2022

useButn Limited

Investor Presentation personalr

r personal use only

Our Vision

"Butn, your money today."

Partnering for business success.

Funding at the click of Butn

Butn the home of Business (Bu) + Transactions (Tn)

Embedded finance, the future of funding

1H22 Investor Presentation

2

Embedded Finance - the future of funding

Funding where its needed, when needed - "in workflow"

"Funding should not be a task outside of how and where businesses transact, requiring extraordinary amounts f time and effort, lengthy decision periods and constraints based on some arbitrary limit reviewed annually".

onlyuse

1

Near immediate

Leverages rich

2

funding access

accessible data

Near immediate

True competitive

4

credit decisions

moat, at time and

(that are better and

personalr

3 less open to fraud)

place of transacting

1H22 Investor Presentation 3

only

Butn's capabilities

Focused on SMEs with a flexible and fast in-workflow solution via strategic partners

Partnership model

provides mass

Right tech and people

rigination and

deeply integrated into

distribution

invoicing and

Leverages existing

STRATEGIC

payments workflow

trusted partner

2 IN-WORK FLOW

Ease and speed of

PARTNERSHIP 1

use

APPROACH

r lationships

MODEL

transaction

Low acquisition cost

Creates competitive

Data verification and

moat as exclusive

insights improving credit

finance provider

Fixed fee per

transaction

personalr

Flexible, transparent

TRANSACTIONAL

nd attractive to

3

FUNDING

customers

Low risk, with low losses

  • Founder led
  • 7 years in B2B space

4

RIGHT

Demonstrated

PEOPLE

business model: fast

growth, industry low losses

1H22 Investor Presentation

4

only

Our growth focus - the Butn platform

Differentiated transactional funding approach

Our FinTech transactional

funding solution digitises

and automates the funding

use

process, from customer on-

boarding, credit assessment,

funding and collection.

We integrate with Platform

Partners providing us with

mass digital origination and

personalr

distribution direct to

businesses in their known,

trusted environments.

Massive Opportunity

Australian SME funding alone exceeds $300bn

1H22 Investor Presentation 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Butn Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 22:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6,30 M 4,55 M 4,55 M
Net income 2022 -4,90 M -3,54 M -3,54 M
Net Debt 2022 34,0 M 24,6 M 24,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 37,6 M 27,2 M 27,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,4x
EV / Sales 2023 8,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart BUTN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Butn Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,24 AUD
Average target price 0,55 AUD
Spread / Average Target 134%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Rapoport Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rael Ross Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Darryl Lasnitzki Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Suzanne Ewart Non-Executive Chairman
Abhinov Gulati Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BUTN LIMITED-30.88%27
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-4.74%14 347
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.3.34%7 302
BOC AVIATION LIMITED23.82%6 283
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.52%5 410
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-10.48%5 280