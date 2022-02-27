Butn : Half Year Accounts - 31 December 2021

Butn Limited Directors' report 31 December 2021

The directors present their report, together with the financial statements, on the consolidated entity consisting of Butn Limited (referred to hereafter as the 'company' or 'parent entity') and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

Directors

The following persons were directors of Butn Limited during the whole of the financial half-year and up to the date of this report, unless otherwise stated:

Rael Ross - Executive Director Walter Rapoport - Executive Director only Suzanne Ewart - Non‑Executive Director Michael John Hirst - Non-Executive Director G org Johann Chmiel - Non-Executive Director H l n Lea - Non-Executive Director (appointed 1 September 2021) use

Review of operations

The loss for the half-year after providing for income tax amounted to $3,567,009 (31 December 2020: $1,179,055).

The half-year saw continued growth in transactional funding to small and medium enterprises. Several agreements have

personalbeen reached with platform partners during the period, which has seen growing adoption and support of Butn's fintech solution, which was launched in December 2020. The Group continues to explore further opportunities to expand its offering

nd is in discussions with a growing pipeline of platform partners.

On 6 July 2021, the Group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange via an initial public offer (IPO). A total of $20 million was raised with the IPO oversubscribed and well supported by professional and sophisticated high net worth investors and i stitutional funds.

On 29 October 2021, the Group commenced the first step in a planned debt restructuring process. The 2018-1 bond Noteholders approved changes to redeem Class B Notes ($1.5 million) and reduce the interest rate in respect of Class A Notes to 6.20% (previously 8%). The maturity was extended by an additional year to 29 October 2023, with early call dates on 29 October 2022 and 29 April 2023. On 29 December 2021, Butn secured a further $8.5 million of debt from Noteholders under the amended 2018-1 bond terms.

During the period, Butn continued to build and develop its team to support growth and enable operating leverage as the business scales.

Matters subsequent to the end of the financial half-year

Other than those disclosed in the financial statements, no matter or circumstance has arisen since 31 December 2021 that Forhas significantly affected, or may significantly affect the consolidated entity's operations, the results of those operations, or

the consolidated entity's state of affairs in future financial years.

Auditor's independence declaration

A copy of the auditor's independence declaration as required under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out immediately after this directors' report.

Rounding of amounts

The company is of a kind referred to in Corporations Instrument 2016/191, issued by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, relating to 'rounding-off'. Amounts in this report have been rounded off in accordance with that Corporations Instrument to the nearest dollar.