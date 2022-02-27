Log in
    BTN   AU0000156317

BUTN LIMITED

(BTN)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -  02/22 05:59:59 pm
0.26 AUD   +8.51%
01/28Butn Posts 21% Growth in Fiscal Q2 Revenue
MT
01/23Butn Limited Expands Position in Freight Sector with Freightlancer
CI
2021Butn Secures Additional $6 Million Debt for Origination Growth; Shares Up 6%
MT
Butn : Half Year Accounts - 31 December 2021

02/27/2022 | 05:42pm EST
Butn Limited

ABN 42 644 182 883

Half-year report - 31 December 2021

Butn Limited Directors' report 31 December 2021

The directors present their report, together with the financial statements, on the consolidated entity consisting of Butn Limited (referred to hereafter as the 'company' or 'parent entity') and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

Directors

The following persons were directors of Butn Limited during the whole of the financial half-year and up to the date of this report, unless otherwise stated:

Rael Ross - Executive Director

Walter Rapoport - Executive Director

only

Suzanne Ewart - NonExecutive Director

Michael John Hirst - Non-Executive Director

G

Georg Johann Chmiel - Non-Executive Director

H

Helen Lea - Non-Executive Director (appointed 1 September 2021)

use

Review of operations

The loss for the half-year after providing for income tax amounted to $3,567,009 (31 December 2020: $1,179,055).

The half-year saw continued growth in transactional funding to small and medium enterprises. Several agreements have

been reached with platform partners during the period, which has seen growing adoption and support of Butn's fintech solution, which was launched in December 2020. The Group continues to explore further opportunities to expand its offering

and is in discussions with a growing pipeline of platform partners.

On 6 July 2021, the Group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange via an initial public offer (IPO). A total of $20 million was raised with the IPO oversubscribed and well supported by professional and sophisticated high net worth investors and institutional funds.

On 29 October 2021, the Group commenced the first step in a planned debt restructuring process. The 2018-1 bond Noteholders approved changes to redeem Class B Notes ($1.5 million) and reduce the interest rate in respect of Class A Notes to 6.20% (previously 8%). The maturity was extended by an additional year to 29 October 2023, with early call dates on 29 October 2022 and 29 April 2023. On 29 December 2021, Butn secured a further $8.5 million of debt from Noteholders under the amended 2018-1 bond terms.

During the period, Butn continued to build and develop its team to support growth and enable operating leverage as the business scales.

Matters subsequent to the end of the financial half-year

Other than those disclosed in the financial statements, no matter or circumstance has arisen since 31 December 2021 that has significantly affected, or may significantly affect the consolidated entity's operations, the results of those operations, or

the consolidated entity's state of affairs in future financial years.

Auditor's independence declaration

A copy of the auditor's independence declaration as required under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out immediately after this directors' report.

Rounding of amounts

The company is of a kind referred to in Corporations Instrument 2016/191, issued by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, relating to 'rounding-off'. Amounts in this report have been rounded off in accordance with that Corporations Instrument to the nearest dollar.

1

Butn Limited Directors' report 31 December 2021

This report is made in accordance with a resolution of directors, pursuant to section 306(3)(a) of the Corporations Act 2001.

On behalf of the directors

only

___________________________

___________________________

Walter Rapoport

Rael Ross

Director

Director

28 February 2022

For personal use

2

For personal use only

Tel: +61 3 9603 1700

Collins Square, Tower Four

Fax: +61 3 9602 3870

Level 18, 727 Collins Street

www.bdo.com.au

Melbourne VIC 3008

GPO Box 5099 Melbourne VIC 3001

Australia

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE BY JAMES DIXON TO THE DIRECTORS OF BUTN LIMITED

As lead auditor for the review of Butn Limited for the half-year ended 31 December 2021, I declare that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, there have been:

  1. No contraventions of the auditor independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 in relation to the review; and
  2. No contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the review.

This declaration is in respect of Butn Limited and the entities it controlled during the period.

James Dixon

Director

BDO Audit Pty Ltd

Melbourne, 28 February 2022

BDO Audit Pty Ltd ABN 33 134 022 870 is a member of a national association of independent entities which are all members of BDO Australia Ltd ABN 77 050 110 275, an Australian company limited by guarantee. BDO Audit Pty Ltd and BDO Australia Ltd are members of BDO International Ltd, a UK company limited by guarantee, and form part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation.

Principal place of business
Suite 10
229 Balaclava Road
CAULFIELD NORTH VIC 3161

Butn Limited

Contents

31 December 2021

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

5

Statement of financial position

6

Statement of changes in equity

7

Statement of cash flows

8

only

9

Notes to the financial statements

Directors' declaration

15

Independent auditor's review report to the members of Butn Limited

16

General information

The financial statements cover Butn Limited as a consolidated entity consisting of Butn Limited and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half-year. The financial statements are presented in Australian dollars, which is Butn Limited's functional and presentation currency.

Butn Limited is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia. Butn Limited's registered office and principal place of business are:

Registered office

Level 25

525 Collins Street

MELBOURNE

VIC 3000

For

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Butn Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 22:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
