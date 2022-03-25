Log in
BFLY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Butterfly Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 18, 2022

03/25/2022 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Butterfly Network, Inc. f/k/a Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BFLY).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/butterfly-network-inc-f-k-a-longview-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=25114&from=4

This lawsuit is one behalf of: (a) all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Butterfly securities between February 16, 2021 and November 15, 2021, both dates inclusive and/or (b) all holders of Butterfly common stock as of the record date for the special meeting of shareholders held on February 12, 2021 to consider approval of the merger between Longview Acquisition Corp. and Butterfly.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until April 18, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Butterfly Network, Inc. f/k/a Longview Acquisition Corp. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Butterfly had overstated its post-merger business and financial prospects; (ii) notwithstanding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Butterfly's financial projections failed to take into account the pandemic's broad consequences, which included healthcare logistical challenges, and medical personnel fatigue; (iii) accordingly, Butterfly's gross margin levels and revenue projections were less sustainable than the Company had represented; (iv) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Butterfly's business and financial condition; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bfly-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-butterfly-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-april-18-2022-301510443.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2022
