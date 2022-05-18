Log in
    BFLY   US1241551027

BUTTERFLY NETWORK, INC.

(BFLY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/18 02:40:31 pm EDT
3.025 USD   -7.49%
02:04pBFLY STOCK NEWS : Robbins LLP Investigates Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) on Behalf of Shareholders
BU
05/13Butterfly Network to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference 2022
BU
05/12Butterfly Network Strengthens Executive Team with Two C-Suite Appointments
BU
BFLY STOCK NEWS: Robbins LLP Investigates Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) on Behalf of Shareholders

05/18/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that it is investigating Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) to determine whether certain Butterfly officers and directors breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Butterfly is a digital health company that develops and manufactures ultrasound imaging solutions.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) shareholders have legal options. If you own shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. contact us for more information about your rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Butterfly Network, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BUTTERFLY NETWORK, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83,0 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 651 M 651 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,84x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,91x
Nbr of Employees 463
Free-Float 70,1%
Technical analysis trends BUTTERFLY NETWORK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,27 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Todd M. Fruchterman Director
Heather C. Getz Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Jonathan M. Rothberg Chairman
Andrei Stoica Chief Technology Officer
David H. Ramsey Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BUTTERFLY NETWORK, INC.-51.12%651
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-19.16%217 105
DANAHER CORPORATION-24.33%178 236
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-37.33%80 830
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-14.68%66 343
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-24.82%60 552