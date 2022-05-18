BFLY STOCK NEWS: Robbins LLP Investigates Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that it is investigating Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) to determine whether certain Butterfly officers and directors breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Butterfly is a digital health company that develops and manufactures ultrasound imaging solutions.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) shareholders have legal options. If you own shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. contact us for more information about your rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas

(800) 350-6003

adumas@robbinsllp.com

Shareholder Information Form

