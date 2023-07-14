UNITED STATES
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 11, 2023
BUTTERFLY NETWORK, INC.
Item 2.05 Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities.
On July 11, 2023, Butterfly Network, Inc. (the "Company") announced a plan approved by the Company's Board of Directors that is designed to better align the Company's commercial objectives and prioritization with its existing strengths and offerings. In addition to this strategic realignment, the plan includes a 25% reduction in the Company's work force and other savings, which will reduce the Company's cash use by an average of approximately $2 million per month and allow the Company to extend its cash resources. The Company estimates that it will incur around $5 million in cash charges related to employee severance and benefits costs, substantially all of which the Company expects to incur in the third and fourth quarters of 2023. The Company intends to elaborate further on this plan on its Second Quarter Earnings call to be held on August 3, 2023.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements contained herein, regarding matters that are not historical facts, may be forward-looking statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, or forecasts for the future, including with respect to the organizational restructuring. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of future events. If the underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company. These risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as supplemented by any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.butterflynetwork.com, or on request from the Company. Forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date hereof.
Date: July 14, 2023
