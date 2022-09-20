Butterfly Network Distributes 500 Butterfly iQ+ Devices to Healthcare Workers in Kenya to Transform Maternal and Fetal Health

This deployment is part of a $5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to expand access to medical imaging across Sub-Saharan Africa

The kickoff event convened by Butterfly Network at Kenyatta University showcased practitioners receiving Butterfly iQ+ devices, ultrasound training, and demonstrations

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY), a digital health company transforming care through the power of handheld, whole-body ultrasound and connected medicine, today announced the deployment of 500 Butterfly iQ+ devices to healthcare practitioners in Kenya, at a ceremony at Kenyatta University. This deployment is supported by a $5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced earlier this year that will provide 1,000 healthcare workers (predominantly midwives) in Sub-Saharan Africa with the world’s only handheld, whole-body ultrasound probe to advance maternal and fetal health.

“The vast majority of the world’s population lacks access to medical imaging equipment and training, a gap that limits what’s possible when it comes to assessing the health and risk of a patient and a community at large. With Butterfly, we are changing that,” said Darius Shahida, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Business Development Officer, Butterfly Network. “Our work here in Kenya represents the beginning of what’s possible in terms of providing practitioners with the tools, training, and confidence to transform care with ultrasound information. Obstetricians in high-income countries use ultrasound every day and so we’re honored to empower midwives across Africa with the same ability - one we know will meaningfully enhance care for pregnant women and their unborn infants.”

“Kenyatta University is honoured to partner with Global Ultrasound Institute and Butterfly Network in this momentous occasion. Maternal and fetal care in Kenya today is stronger because of companies like Butterfly, Global Ultrasound Institute and friends like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation,” said Prof. Waceke Wanjohi, Acting Vice-Chancellor, Kenyatta University. “Hundreds of practitioners equipped with Butterfly devices and training will now be able to help bring improved care for mothers and their children in our communities.”

According to the World Health Organization Regional Office for Africa1, about 830 women die from pregnancy- or childbirth-related complications around the world every day with more than half of these deaths occurring in Sub-Saharan Africa. As part of the launch today at Kenyatta University, Butterfly Network convened 50 practitioners who were each provided a Butterfly device and obstetric ultrasound training. Through a training-of-trainers program a total of 500 practitioners will be trained by the end-of-the year by the Global Ultrasound Institute, bringing ultrasound capabilities to over 50 facilities in rural, underserved communities facing maternal health challenges. Partners including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Kenyatta University, Global Ultrasound Institute, and Jamf also contributed to making this initiative possible. The ceremony featured clinicians being trained on-site to use the Butterfly devices and local pregnant women who received ultrasound exams for the very first time.

“Expanding access to medical imaging technology in Kenya is critical to maternal and fetal health. Equally important to expanded access is the personalized training that hundreds of healthcare providers received through this deployment,” said Dr. Kevin Bergman, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Ultrasound Institute, a global leader in ultrasound training and a key implementing partner for this initiative . “Equipped with Butterfly ultrasound technology, hundreds of healthcare providers throughout Kenya will be able to use handheld ultrasound to treat and care for hundreds of thousands of pregnant patients because of the training they received from the Global Ultrasound Institute at Kenyatta University.”

“Jamf is proud to partner with Butterfly to expand access to maternal healthcare through technology,” said Dean Hager, CEO of Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management. “The power of iPad plus Jamf’s software ensures each device is set up with the right permissions and restrictions, so that each practitioner can have a rapid login process and express scan mode while ensuring patient privacy is intact and data is secure. We look forward to continuing to work with Butterfly on this important mission.”

About Butterfly Network

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange through a business combination with Longview Acquisition Corp., Butterfly created the world's first handheld, single probe whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, the Butterfly iQ+. Butterfly's mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Through its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ+ can be purchased online today by healthcare practitioners in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Butterfly iQ+ is a prescription device intended for trained healthcare professionals only.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to financial results, future performance, development of products and services, and the size and potential growth of current or future markets for its products and services. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, including issues relating to Omicron or other variants; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; the Company’s ability to grow and manage growth profitably; the success, cost and timing of the Company’s product and service development activities; the potential attributes and benefits of the Company’s products and services; the degree to which our products and services are accepted by healthcare practitioners and patients for their approved uses; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any approved product; the Company’s ability to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the Company’s ability to maintain its existing license, manufacture, supply and distribution agreements; manufacturing and supply of the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development of products and services that the Company is currently marketing or developing; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s products and services, and its ability to serve those markets, either alone or in partnership with others; the pricing of the Company’s products and services and reimbursement for medical procedures conducted using its products and services; the Company’s estimates regarding expenses, revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company’s financial performance; the Company’s ability to raise financing in the future; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or in subsequent filings that it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertake to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

1https://www.afro.who.int/health-topics/maternal-health#:~:text=About%20830%20women%20die%20from,most%20could%20have%20been%20prevented.

