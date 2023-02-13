Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Butterfly Network, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFLY   US1241551027

BUTTERFLY NETWORK, INC.

(BFLY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-10 pm EST
2.440 USD   -4.31%
08:33aButterfly Network, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on February 28, 2023
BU
01/27Butterfly Network, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/27Butterfly Network, Inc. Announces Resignation of John Hammergren as Member of the Board of Directors
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Butterfly Network, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on February 28, 2023

02/13/2023 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) (“Butterfly”), a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound, announced that it will report fourth quarter 2022 financial results and provide a business update on February 28, 2023, before the market opens.

Jonathan Rothberg Ph. D., Chairman of the Board and Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Heather Getz, Executive Vice-President, and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET on February 28, 2023, to discuss fourth quarter 2022 financial results and operational progress.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode via a webcast on Butterfly’s Investor Relations website at Events & Presentations.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call on your telephone may do so by dialing approximately ten minutes prior to start time:

US domestic callers: +1 (844) 200-6205
Outside US callers: +1 (929) 526-1599
Access Code: 638992

After the live webcast, the call will be archived on Butterfly’s Investor Relations page.
In addition, a telephone replay of the call will be available until March 14, 2023, by dialing:

US domestic callers: +1 (866) 813-9403
Outside US callers: +44 (204) 525-0658
Access Code: 084729

About Butterfly Network, Inc.

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011, and recently listed on the New York Stock Exchange through a business combination with Longview Acquisition Corp., Butterfly created the world's first handheld, single probe whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, the Butterfly iQ+. Butterfly's mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Through its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip technology, Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ+ can be purchased online today by healthcare practitioners in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Butterfly iQ+ is a prescription device intended for qualified healthcare professionals only. For more information, visit www.butterflynetwork.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about BUTTERFLY NETWORK, INC.
08:33aButterfly Network, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on February 28,..
BU
01/27Butterfly Network, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/27Butterfly Network, Inc. Announces Resignation of John Hammergren as Member of the Board..
CI
01/12Butterfly Network, Inc. Reiterates Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
01/12Transcript : Butterfly Network, Inc. Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Heal..
CI
01/11Butterfly Network, Inc. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (form 8-K)
AQ
01/06MarketScreener's World Press Review: January 6, 2023
MS
2022Butterfly Network, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Butterfly Network Completes Successful Deployment of 500 Butterfly iQ+ Devices and Trai..
BU
2022Butterfly Network Completes Successful Deployment of 500 Butterfly Iq+ Devices and Trai..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BUTTERFLY NETWORK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 74,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -179 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,73x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 489 M 489 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,58x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,45x
Nbr of Employees 463
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart BUTTERFLY NETWORK, INC.
Duration : Period :
Butterfly Network, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUTTERFLY NETWORK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,44 $
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 146%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan M. Rothberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Heather C. Getz Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Andrei Stoica Chief Technology Officer
David H. Ramsey Chief Information Officer
John Martin Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BUTTERFLY NETWORK, INC.-0.81%489
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC3.76%225 163
DANAHER CORPORATION-2.48%188 513
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-7.57%85 940
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION2.07%67 648
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG10.81%61 899