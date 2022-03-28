Butterfly Network : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 20, 2021

BUTTERFLY NETWORK, INC.

Delaware 001-39292 84-4618156

EXPLANATORY NOTE

Butterfly Network, Inc. (the "Company") has determined that an administrative error occurred in connection with the filing of its Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 22, 2021 (the "Original Report"). While the Original Report was reviewed and approved by the appropriate officer of the Company prior to its filing with the SEC, the Company did not obtain a manual or electronic signature from the Company's officer whose conformed signature was set forth in the Original Report, as required by Rule 12b-11 and Rule 302(b) of Regulation S-T under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Signature Authorization Rules"). This Amendment No. 1 on Form 8-K/A (the "Amendment No. 1") to the Original Report is being filed in order to reflect that the Company has obtained the required signature to this Amendment No. 1 from the appropriate officer, as required by the Signature Authorization Rules.

Except as described above, this Amendment No. 1 does not modify or update disclosure in, or exhibits to, the Original Report. Furthermore, this Amendment No. 1 does not change the previously reported financial results, if any, nor does it reflect events occurring after the date of the Original Report. Information not affected by this Amendment No. 1 remains unchanged and reflects the disclosures made at the time the Original Report was made.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On July 20, 2021, Butterfly Network, Inc. (the "Company"), entered into an employment agreement (the "Employment Agreement") with Todd M. Fruchterman, M.D., Ph.D., effective February 1, 2021, in accordance with the binding term sheet entered into between the Company's predecessor, Butterfly Network, Inc. (the "Predecessor Company") and Dr. Fruchterman on January 23, 2021 (the "Term Sheet") pursuant to which the Predecessor Company employed Dr. Fruchterman as its Chief Executive Officer commencing February 1, 2021. As set forth in the Term Sheet, the Employment Agreement provides Dr. Fruchterman's initial annual base salary is $750,000 and, beginning in 2021, Dr. Fruchterman is eligible to receive an annual discretionary bonus in a target amount equal to 100% of his annual base salary (the "target bonus"), subject to a cap of up to 200% of his annual base salary. Under the Employment Agreement, in connection with his hiring, Dr. Fruchterman will receive a one-time reimbursement bonus having a net, after tax amount equal to up to $1,583,000 to repay his legal obligation to his previous employer and a one-time signing bonus equal to $1,000,000, with an initial payment of $500,000 and the remaining $500,000 to be paid promptly following the first anniversary of Dr. Fruchterman's employment. The Employment Agreement also specifies that the signing bonus will be subject to repayment if Dr. Fruchterman is terminated for cause or resigns from his position without good reason (each as defined in the Employment Agreement) on or prior to the first anniversary of his employment. Also in connection with his hiring, on January 23, 2021, Dr. Fruchterman was granted an option for 1,500,000 shares of Butterfly common stock (the "Initial Option Award") at an exercise price of $15.87, the fair market value of Butterfly's common stock on the date of the grant, with 25% to vest on the first anniversary of Dr. Fruchterman's employment start date and the remainder to vest in equal monthly installments over the next 36 months. The number of shares subject to the Initial Option Award was adjusted in connection with the acquisition of the Predecessor Company by Longview Acquisition Corp. (the "Business Combination") to 1,557,450 shares and the exercise price was adjusted to $15.29 per share. On January 23, 2021, Dr. Fruchterman was also granted a restricted stock unit award to receive 1,000,000 shares of Butterfly common stock (the "Initial RSU Award"), which vest in four equal installments on each of the first four anniversaries of Dr. Fruchterman's employment start date. The number of shares subject to the Initial RSU Award was adjusted in connection with the Business Combination to 1,038,300 shares. Pursuant to Dr. Fruchterman's Employment Agreement, he will be eligible for annual equity awards subject to time and performance vesting as determined by Butterfly's Compensation Committee at the time of such grant, with performance-based awards not to exceed 50% of the value of any annual award, and time and performance based vesting not to differ materially from performance measures generally applied to senior executives. The Employment Agreement also specifies that, for the 2021 performance year, Dr. Fruchterman will receive an award with a grant date value of $2,300,000, with 50% of the award in the form of stock options and 50% of the award in the form of restricted stock units, which will vest over three years pursuant to time-based and performance criteria determined by Butterfly's Compensation Committee.

Under the Employment Agreement, in the event that Dr. Fruchterman is terminated without cause or resigns from his position for good reason, he is entitled to receive a severance payment equal to one year of his then in-effect base salary plus his target bonus, as well as any earned but unpaid annual bonus and payment of an amount equal to COBRA premiums for 12 months. In addition, the Employment Agreement specifies that his outstanding equity awards with time-based vesting will continue to vest for an additional 12 months following his termination and his Initial RSU Award will be vested in full. The Employment Agreement also specifies that, in the event that Dr. Fruchterman is terminated without cause or resigns from his position for good reason within three months prior to or two years following a change in control of Butterfly, he is entitled to receive a severance payment equal to two times the sum of his then in-effect base salary plus his target bonus, as well as any earned but unpaid annual bonus and payment of an amount equal to COBRA premiums for 24 months, and his outstanding equity awards with time-based vesting will be vested in full. Finally, the Employment Agreement provides that, upon Dr. Fruchterman's termination of employment because of his death or his disability, he is entitled to receive payment of any earned but unpaid annual bonus and such additional vesting of his Initial Option Award and Initial RSU Award such that no less than 50% of the Initial Option Award and Initial RSU Award will be vested upon termination of employment.

Additionally, under the Employment Agreement, Butterfly will reimburse Dr. Fruchterman for reasonable, customary relocation expenses and legal fees related to negotiation of his employment terms. Dr. Fruchterman will also be entitled to annual reimbursement for up to $20,000 of reasonable expenses related to tax preparation and estate planning for the 2020 and 2021 tax years. The Employment Agreement provides that Dr. Fruchterman will be subject to Butterfly's Non-Competition, Confidentiality and Intellectual Property Agreement, which includes a one year post-employment covenant not to compete with Butterfly in the United States in the field of ultrasound technologies, devices and applications, a two year post-employment covenant not to solicit or service Butterfly's customers or prospective customers to or for a competing business, and a two year post-employment covenant not to solicit or hire Butterfly's employees or contractors.

The foregoing description of the Employment Agreement is not complete and is subject to and qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Employment Agreement, which is attached as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Document 10.1 Employment Agreement between Butterfly Network, Inc. and Todd M. Fruchterman, M.D., Ph.D. 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

