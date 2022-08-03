Butterfly Network : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

Butterfly Network Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Record Revenue with Momentum in Both Domestic and International Markets

GUILFORD, Conn., and NEW YORK, August 3, 2022 -- Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) ("Butterfly"), a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and provided a business update.

Highlights

● Reported total revenue of $19.2 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, representing a 16.4% increase from $16.5 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and a 23% increase sequentially.

● Baylor Scott & White, in Texas, began a scaled deployment of Butterfly's Compass software - an initiative that has started within the critical care and emergency departments at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest in Waco.

● Zebra Medical, a leading medical device manufacturer and distributor largely serving the fields of oncology, pain management, and dialysis, is now a distribution partner to bring Butterfly to healthcare professionals in South Africa - for those serving human health as well as animal health.

● Partnership with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (announced in first quarter) to improve maternal and fetal health in Sub-Saharan Africa with Butterfly iQ+ is on track, as we distributed 500 probes to mid-level practitioners in Kenya during the second quarter and 500 probes to be distributed in South Africa in the second half of the year.

● Continued momentum in veterinary markets through a 4-year partnership with Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine and addition of University of Pennsylvania's School of Veterinary Medicine to our student program customer list.

● Working with Yale University, patients at home are using Butterfly to scan their own bladder for bladder volume.

● Tightly managed our expenses in the quarter, informed by the better understanding of our strategic investment priorities.

● Implemented a plan for future cost savings of approximately $3 million per month when fully implemented, giving us an extended cash runway.

"This past quarter has been an important one for our progress and trajectory as an organization. Not only are we piloting the growth of a truly disruptive technology, we're also at the heart of our evolution as a young public company - continuing to build upon the changes we made last year in how we operate, innovate and bring value to the healthcare ecosystem," said Dr. Todd Fruchterman, Butterfly's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our team is laser-focused on making Butterfly Easy, Everywhere and Economical, embodied in a well-defined strategy to help us deliver our value to the global healthcare ecosystem." Fruchterman continued, "These three core principles are how we will drive adoption and realize our vision. Mindful of what matters most to our customers and the long-term success of Butterfly, we were able to reduce our expenses in the quarter, informed by a better understanding of our strategic investment priorities."

"To ensure our ability to achieve the Company's mission at scale we also have adopted a plan to extend our cash runway," Fruchterman added. "This plan includes improved efficiencies and targeted reductions in our workforce, aligned to our strategic priorities. The talent and mission-driven dedication of our team has made these decisions challenging on a personal level, but I am confident these changes strengthen our position to capture the value of our market leading innovation and set us up for a future where Butterfly is the standard of care, everywhere."

The Company is reiterating its full year revenue guidance in the range of $83 to $88 million and increasing its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to a loss of $155 to $145 million from a loss of $195 to $175 million to reflect the impact of our capital preservation plan.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Second quarter total revenue increased 16.4% to $19.2 million from $16.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. Product revenue increased 3.2% to $13.4 million from $13.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. Subscription revenue increased 65.3% to $5.8 million from $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2022 was $10.6 million, compared to gross profit of $8.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted gross profit was $11.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to an adjusted gross profit of $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Total gross margin for the quarter was 55.0%, compared to 49.8% in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted gross margin was 58.5%, compared to 50.2% in the second quarter of 2021.

Total operating expenses for the quarter were $59.0 million, compared to $44.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 31.4% primarily due to higher payroll expenses and incremental investment in our research & development and business infrastructure compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $35.8 million, compared to a net loss of $2.9 million during the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $37.8 million during the second quarter of 2022, compared to a loss of $28.5 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents were $310.8 million as of June 30, 2022.

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, Adjusted gross profit to gross profit, and Adjusted gross margin to gross margin for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, is provided in the financial schedules that are part of this press release. An explanation of these non-GAAP financial measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Conference Call

A conference call to review the second quarter 2022 financial results and provide a business update is scheduled for August 3, 2022, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing +1(844) 200-6205 (U.S.) or +1 (929) 526-1599 (Outside U.S.) and referencing Access Code: 741669. Additionally, a link to a live webcast of the call will be available in the Investors section of Butterfly's website.

About Butterfly Network, Inc.

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange through a business combination with Longview Acquisition Corp., Butterfly created the world's first handheld, single probe whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, the Butterfly iQ+. Butterfly's mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Through its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ+ can be purchased online today by healthcare practitioners in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Butterfly iQ+ is a prescription device intended for trained healthcare professionals only.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), the Company provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP ("non-GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross profit and Adjusted gross margin. The Company presents non-GAAP financial measures in order to assist readers of its condensed consolidated financial statements in understanding the core operating results that its management uses to evaluate the business and for financial planning purposes. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross profit and Adjusted gross margin, provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our financial performance over multiple periods.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross profit and Adjusted gross margin are key performance measures that the Company's management uses to assess our operating performance. These non-GAAP measures facilitate internal comparisons of the Company's operating performance on a more consistent basis. The Company uses these performance measures for business planning purposes and forecasting. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross profit and Adjusted gross margin enhance an investor's understanding of the Company's financial performance as they are useful in assessing its operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that the Company believes are not representative of its core business.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross profit and Adjusted gross margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate these measures in the same manner. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross profit and Adjusted gross margin are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. When evaluating the Company's performance, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross profit and Adjusted gross margin alongside other financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, including net loss, gross profit, and gross margin.

The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of the Company's GAAP financial results and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, the Company's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. In this press release, the Company has provided a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, Adjusted gross profit to gross profit, and Adjusted gross margin to gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross profit and Adjusted gross margin to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the non-cash component of employee compensation expense, changes in its working capital needs, variances in its supply chain, the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be reflective, on a recurring basis, of its ongoing operations, and other such items without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to the Company's results computed in accordance with GAAP. Management strongly encourages investors to review the Company's financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations with respect to financial results, future performance, commercialization and plans to deploy our products and services, development of products and services, and the size and potential growth of current or future markets for its products and services. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, including issues relating to Omicron or other variants; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; the Company's ability to grow and manage growth profitably; the success, cost and timing of the Company's product and service development activities; the potential attributes and benefits of the Company's products and services; the degree to which our products and services are accepted by healthcare practitioners and patients for their approved uses; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any approved product; the Company's ability to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the Company's ability to maintain its existing license, manufacture, supply and distribution agreements; manufacturing and supply of the Company's products; the Company's ability to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development of products and services that the Company is currently marketing or developing; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company's products and services, and its ability to serve those markets, either alone or in partnership with others; the pricing of the Company's products and services and reimbursement for medical procedures conducted using its products and services; the Company's estimates regarding expenses, revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company's financial performance; the Company's ability to raise financing in the future; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, or in subsequent filings that it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertake to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

BUTTERFLY NETWORK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Product $ 13,429 $ 13,012 $ 24,443 $ 22,608 Subscription 5,786 3,501 10,346 6,350 Total revenue $ 19,215 $ 16,513 $ 34,789 $ 28,958 Cost of revenue: Product 6,799 7,858 12,947 13,506 Subscription 1,844 435 2,927 814 Total cost of revenue $ 8,643 $ 8,293 $ 15,874 $ 14,320 Gross profit $ 10,572 $ 8,220 $ 18,915 $ 14,638 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 23,220 $ 17,088 $ 46,843 $ 32,804 Sales and marketing 16,438 10,540 31,640 20,347 General and administrative 19,369 17,279 38,419 51,920 Total operating expenses 59,027 44,907 116,902 105,071 Loss from operations $ (48,455 ) $ (36,687 ) $ (97,987 ) $ (90,433 ) Interest income $ 260 $ 607 $ 270 $ 846 Interest expense - (7 ) - (645 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 12,805 33,458 17,968 87,570 Other income (expense), net (388 ) (262 ) (488 ) (895 ) Loss before provision for income taxes $ (35,778 ) $ (2,891 ) $ (80,237 ) $ (3,557 ) Provision for income taxes 23 51 41 75 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (35,801 ) $ (2,942 ) $ (80,278 ) $ (3,632 ) Net loss per common share attributable to Class A and B common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to Class A and B common stockholders, basic and diluted 199,399,356 192,180,141 199,200,909 149,286,700

BUTTERFLY NETWORK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 310,802 $ 422,841 Accounts receivable, net 12,691 11,936 Inventories 65,587 36,243 Current portion of vendor advances 16,784 27,500 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,647 13,384 Total current assets $ 425,511 $ 511,904 Property and equipment, net 28,577 14,703 Non-current portion of vendor advances 12,168 12,782 Operating lease assets 22,981 24,083 Other non-current assets 7,400 8,493 Total assets $ 496,637 $ 571,965 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,518 $ 5,798 Deferred revenue, current 15,572 13,071 Accrued purchase commitments, current 18,119 5,329 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 24,998 25,631 Total current liabilities $ 62,207 $ 49,829 Deferred revenue, non-current 6,954 5,476 Warrant liabilities 8,261 26,229 Accrued purchase commitments, non-current 1,410 14,200 Operating lease liabilities 30,422 27,690 Other non-current liabilities 694 850 Total liabilities $ 109,948 $ 124,274 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Class A common stock $.0001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 172,816,532 and 171,613,049 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 17 17 Class B common stock $.0001 par value; 27,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 26,426,937 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 894,162 874,886 Accumulated deficit (507,493 ) (427,215 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 386,689 $ 447,691 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 496,637 $ 571,965

BUTTERFLY NETWORK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (80,278 ) $ (3,632 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,190 915 Non-cash interest expense on convertible debt - 389 Stock-based compensation expense 18,015 28,035 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (17,968 ) (87,570 ) Other 137 498 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (909 ) (1,979 ) Inventories (29,344 ) (21,113 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,493 ) (6,352 ) Vendor advances 11,330 (3,519 ) Accounts payable (2,437 ) (11,088 ) Deferred revenue 3,979 4,501 Change in operating lease assets and liabilities 1,118 (722 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (569 ) 1,708 Net cash used in operating activities $ (98,229 ) $ (99,929 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities - (692,514 ) Sales of marketable securities - 202,000 Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software (11,578 ) (1,829 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (11,578 ) $ (492,343 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants 810 11,686 Net proceeds from equity infusion from the Business Combination - 548,403 Payment of loan payable - (4,366 ) Other financing activities (101 ) (52 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 709 $ 555,671 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (109,098 ) $ (36,601 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 426,841 60,206 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 317,743 $ 23,605

BUTTERFLY NETWORK, INC. ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 19,215 $ 16,513 $ 34,789 $ 28,958 Cost of revenue 8,643 8,293 15,874 14,320 Gross profit $ 10,572 $ 8,220 $ 18,915 $ 14,638 Gross margin 55.0 % 49.8 % 54.4 % 50.5 % Add: Depreciation and amortization 677 72 1,103 160 Warranty liability policy change - - - (560 ) Adjusted gross profit $ 11,249 $ 8,292 $ 20,018 $ 14,238 Adjusted gross margin 58.5 % 50.2 % 57.5 % 49.2 %

BUTTERFLY NETWORK, INC. ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)