Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Butterfly Network, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFLY   US1241551027

BUTTERFLY NETWORK, INC.

(BFLY)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/13 09:42:58 am
11.085 USD   -1.29%
09:36aBUTTERFLY NETWORK  : Q1 2021 Earnings Presentation
PU
08:50aBUTTERFLY NETWORK  : Presentation Slides
PU
08:38aBUTTERFLY NETWORK  : Q1 Net Loss Shrinks as Revenue Improves
MT
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Butterfly Network : Q1 2021 Earnings Presentation

05/13/2021 | 09:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q1 2021 Earnings Call

May 13, 2021

1

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation

Reform Act of 1995. Butterfly Network, Inc.'s (the "Company") actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently,

you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the

Company's expectations with respect to financial results, future performance, development of products and services, potential regulatory approvals, anticipated financial impacts and other effects of the Company's business combination on its business, the size and potential growth of and trends in current or future markets for its products and services, and the Company's collaborations and partnerships. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks

and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are

outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business; the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the Company's ability to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the Company's ability to raise financing in the future; the success, cost and timing of the Company's product and service development activities; the potential attributes and benefits of the Company's products and services; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any approved product; the Company's ability to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the Company's ability to maintain its existing license, manufacture,

supply and distribution agreements; the Company's ability to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development of products and services that the Company is currently marketing or developing; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company's products and services,

and its ability to serve those markets, either alone or in partnership with others; the pricing of the Company's products and services and reimbursement for medical procedures conducted using its products and services; the Company's estimates regarding expenses, revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company's financial performance; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions you not to place undue

reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertake to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

2

Our impact on patient outcomes motivates our work

3

Q1 2021 Performance

4

First Quarter Revenue Growth 2020 vs. 2021

15

$12.4 million Total Revenue

5,013 Total Units

(millions) (millions)

$8.7 million Total Revenue

3,711 Total Units

$2.9

USD

7.5

$1.5

USD

$9.6

$7.2

0

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

2020

2021

Product Revenue

Subscription Revenue

Due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

5

Disclaimer

Butterfly Network Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 13:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BUTTERFLY NETWORK, INC.
09:36aBUTTERFLY NETWORK  : Q1 2021 Earnings Presentation
PU
08:50aBUTTERFLY NETWORK  : Presentation Slides
PU
08:38aBUTTERFLY NETWORK  : Q1 Net Loss Shrinks as Revenue Improves
MT
08:08aBUTTERFLY NETWORK, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
08:06aBUTTERFLY NETWORK  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
08:03aBUTTERFLY NETWORK  : Earnings Flash (BFLY) BUTTERFLY NETWORK Posts Q1 Revenue $1..
MT
08:03aBUTTERFLY NETWORK  : Earnings Flash (BFLY) BUTTERFLY NETWORK Reports Q1 Loss $-0..
MT
05/04BUTTERFLY NETWORK, INC.  : to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May..
BU
05/04BUTTERFLY NETWORK, INC.  : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interi..
AQ
04/30SIENTRA  : Butterfly Network Team Up on Ultrasound Scans for Breast Implants
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 46,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -163 M - -
Net cash 2020 6,31 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 148 M 2 148 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 228
Free-Float 16,2%
Chart BUTTERFLY NETWORK, INC.
Duration : Period :
Butterfly Network, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUTTERFLY NETWORK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Todd M. Fruchterman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephanie Fielding Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan M. Rothberg Chairman
David Perri Chief Operating Officer
Dawn Carfora Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUTTERFLY NETWORK, INC.0.00%2 148
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-2.36%178 741
DANAHER CORPORATION16.10%178 519
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-0.77%96 126
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.2.31%84 901
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG9.27%62 268