  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Butterfly Network, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFLY   US1241551027

BUTTERFLY NETWORK, INC.

(BFLY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-08 pm EST
2.060 USD   -4.19%
05:02pButterfly Network to Present at the 33rd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference
BU
03/01Butterfly Network to Present at the 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference
BU
02/28Butterfly Network Q4 Loss Widens, Revenue Flat; 2023 Sales Outlook Set -- Shares Rise
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Butterfly Network to Present at the 33rd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

03/08/2023 | 05:02pm EST
Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) ("Butterfly"), a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound, today announced that it will participate in the 33rd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference taking place virtually on March 13-15, 2023. Heather Getz, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Darius Shahida, Chief Strategy Officer & Chief Business Development Officer, and Dr. John Martin, Chief Medical Officer will present on March 14, 2023 at 10:40am Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Butterfly Network investor website.

About Butterfly Network

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange through a business combination with Longview Acquisition Corp., Butterfly created the world's first handheld, single probe whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, the Butterfly iQ+. Butterfly's mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Through its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ+ can be purchased today by trained healthcare practitioners in areas including, but not limited to, parts of Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America; to learn more about available countries, visit: butterflynetwork.com/choose-your-country. Butterfly iQ+ is a prescription device intended for trained healthcare professionals only.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 74,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -179 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,41x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 435 M 435 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,85x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 463
Free-Float 72,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jonathan M. Rothberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Heather C. Getz Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Andrei Stoica Chief Technology Officer
David H. Ramsey Chief Information Officer
John Martin Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BUTTERFLY NETWORK, INC.-12.60%435
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-0.34%211 536
DANAHER CORPORATION-7.60%178 683
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-13.05%80 838
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION1.62%67 463
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG8.54%60 055