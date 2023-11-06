Buxly Paints Limited is a Pakistan-based company engaged in manufacturing and sale of paints, pigments, protective surface coating, varnishes and other related products under a toll manufacturing agreement with Berger Paints Pakistan Limited. The Company's business lines include Decorative Paints, Air Drying Paints, Stoving Paints, Protective Coatings, Heat Resisting Paints, Thinner & Paint Remover and Aerobux Coatings. Its Decorative Paints include Wood Shield Clear Lacquer, Buxlac Emulsion, Wood Shield Sanding Sealer, Plastic Bound Distemper (PBD), 413 Special Plastic Emulsion, Imperial Matt Emulsion, Premium Silk Emulsion, Weather Fighter Exterior Emulsion, Wall Putty, Acrylic Wall Putty and others. Its Air Drying Paints include Chlorinated Rubber Road Marking Paint, Bituminous Paint Black, Hammeron Hammer Finish, Anti-Fungus Synthetic Enamel, Camouflage Synthetic Enamel, Acid Resisting Enamel, Matt Finish Enamel, Air Drying Industrial Synthetic Enamel and others.

Sector Commodity Chemicals