  • Established in 1933 in Hyderabad Daccan
  • 1948- Started Karachi & Chittagong Factories
  • First Paint Factory of Pakistan
  • Private Limited Company in 1954
  • Became Public Limited Company in 1985
  • Listed on Pakistan Stock Exchanges
  • Only Two Listed Companies in Paints Industry.

Buxly Head Office - Karachi

  • Manufacturing Facility in Lahore
  • Regional Offices
    • Lahore
    • Islamabad

Board of Directors/Management Team:

1- Mr. Bashir Ahmed

(Chairman)

2- Mr. Shamshad Ali

(Director)

3- Ms. Rubina Rizvi

(Director)

4- Mr. Fakhrul Arfin

(Director)

5- Mr. Sheikh Asim Rafiq

(Director)

6- Mr. Muhammad Hanif Idrees

(Director)

7- Mr. Naseer Ahmad Director

(Director)

Mr. Adnan Iqbal

(Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Jawad Rafique

(Chief Financial Officer)

Ms. Mohsin shakeel Malik

(Company Secretary)

Major Shareholding

Slotrapid Limited

37.64%

Berger Paints Limited

19.00%

Modarbas and Mutual Funds

11.23%

General Public

28.75%

Others

3.38%

Business Segments

Decorative

Government

& Marine

Protective

Coating

Projects

General

Industries

Finishes

Automotive

Business

Profit & Loss 2023 VS 2022

Jun-23

Jun-22

Variance

Rupees in '000'

Net Sales

577,076

516,473

60,603

Gross Profit

89,500

67,681

21,819

16%

13%

Profit Before tax

9,930

10,676

(746)

Profit after Taxation

2,717

4,212

(1,495)

EPS (Rs.)

1.89

2.93

(1.04)

