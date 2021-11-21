Buxton Resources : Update on West Kimberley JV - Sentinel Project
11/21/2021 | 05:34pm EST
For personal use only
ASX Release
22nd November 2021
Update on West Kimberley JV
Sentinel Project
High conductance EM plates defined by ground EM
> 7km strike length of Ruins Dolerite identified with Merlin-like geochemical signature and coincident airborne EM anomalies
Highly anomalous gold and Cu-Pb-Zn-Ag results from the Marboo Formation
Buxton Resources Limited (ASX: BUX) ("Buxton" or "the Company") updates its shareholders with a summary of significant results from Joint Venture activities by IGO Limited in the West Kimberley for the 2021 field season. All field activities are 100% funded and completed by IGO. See table 1 for equity positions.
Figure 1: Sentinel Project area showing a summary of significant recent exploration results
PO Box 661
Suite 1, First Floor
Tel: 08-9380 6063
www.buxtonresources.com.au
Nedlands WA
14-16 Rowland Street
info@buxtonresources.com.au
Subiaco WA 6008
For personal use only
At the Gordon prospect, geochemical assaying confirms that orthomagmatic Ni-Cu-PGE outcropping mineralisation occurs in a locally thickened portion of the Ruins Dolerite where rock chip sampling has returned up to 226 ppb Pt + Pd with elevated Ni & Cu(see Table 2). Reconnaissance mapping with portable XRF demonstrates that this unit has a geochemical signature identical to the Ruins Dolerite surrounding mineralisation at the Merlin prospect (see Figure 1).
Two high priority Spectrem airborne EM anomalies which are coincident with the sulphide bearing Ruins Dolerite will be the focus of initial Ground EM surveying efforts in the 2022 field season.
Figure 2: WKJV Sentinel area overview with prospects and mapped geology / magnetic image.
Elevated coincident Ni-Cu has also been returned from rock chip sampling at the Ferdinand prospect.
Moving Loop ground EM (MLEM) and Fixed Loop ground EM (FLEM) surveying was completed in more readily accessible areas in the southeast of the Sentinel area at the Skarlouey and Fearless Freddie Prospect areas. A high conductance plate was detected at the Skarloey Prospect and is modelled to be within the Ruins Dolerite. This plate models at approximately 300m below surface and 9,000 Siemens, with dimensions of approximately 200m x 150m. This plate dips gently to the south and has potential to increase in size down dip(see Figure 1 for survey areas and modelled plate locations).
Page 2 of 11
For personal use only
A second high conductance EM anomaly was identified at Fearless Freddy, which is directly along strike from the elevated Ni-Cu results at Ferdinand. The Fearless Freddy anomaly has been interpreted as 5,000 Siemens with a ~400m x 350m plate model dipping at ~60 degrees to the south. This anomaly has not been closed out to the northwest.
In addition to Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide mineralisation, IGO's rock chip sampling has also returned highly anomalous gold and base-metal results. At the Colemans prospect (see Figure 3), sampling of quartz veins intruding tightly folded Marboo Formation metasedimentary rocks has returned very high gold results including 69.7 g/t, 65.4 g/t, 21.9 g/t, 21.4 g/t and 16.4 g/t Aufrom selective sampling of shallow historic excavations (see Table 2, Figure 3).
Numerous historic Volcanogenic Hosted Massive Sulphide (VHMS) and orogenic quartz vein prospects and occurrences were also sampled, with rock chip results up to 12.9% Pb, 0.9% Cu, 0.9% Zn and 114 ppm Ag(see Table 2, Figure 2).
Figure 3: WKJV Sentinel Project, Colemans Prospect showing highly anomalous gold results returned from selective sampling of shallow historic excavations.
Buxton looks forward to IGO's continued efforts on the West Kimberley JV in 2022.
Page 3 of 11
For personal use only
Table 1: West Kimberly Joint Venture (WKJV) ownership structure.
Current equity position
Project
BUX
IGO
BUX equity to
Commodity
Free Carry
WKJV-Merlin
49%
51%
20%
Ni, Cu, Co
WKJV-Quick Shears
16%
64%
16%
Ni, Cu, Co
WKJV-Fissure
20%
80%
20%
Ni, Cu, Co
WKJV-Baracus
16%
64%
16%
Ni, Cu, Co
WKJV-Regional
20%
80%
20%
Ni, Cu, Co
Fraser Range JV
10%
90%
10%
Ni, Cu, Co
This ASX release has been approved for release by Eamon Hannon on behalf of the Board of Directors.
For further information, please contact:
Eamon Hannon
Sam Wright
Managing Director
Company Secretary
ehannon@buxtonresources.com.au
sam@buxtonresources.com.au
Competent Persons
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Eamon Hannon, Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and Mr Martin Moloney, Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Hannon and Mr Moloney are full-time employees of Buxton Resources. Mr Hannon and Mr Moloney have sufficient experience which is relevant to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a "Competent Person", as defined in the 2012 edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Hannon and Mr Moloney consent to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.
Page 4 of 11
Table 2: Significant geochemical results from rock chip sampling during the 2021 field season
r personal use only
Sample ID
Prospect
WK05122
Gordon
WK01818
Ferdinand
WK05302
Sir Topham
Hat
WK05303
Sir Topham
Hat
WK01817
Ferdinand
WK01826
Ferdinand
WK01908
Ferdinand
WK01903
Ferdinand
WK05242
L01
WK01885
Billy
WK05216
Sir Topham
Hat
WK05219
Sir Topham
Hat
WK05137
Colemans
WK05140
Colemans
WK05188
Colemans
WK05181
Colemans
WK05193
Colemans
East
North
Style
Comments
Ag
Au
Pd
Pt
Co
Cu
Ni
Pb
Zn
ppm
ppb
ppb
ppb
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
744693
8067416
Ni-Cu
Malachite on surface of dolerite. Visible bleb of weathered
-0.5
29
120
106
60
1220
780
11
124
sulphides
754259
8062208
Ni-Cu
Hem-goe-mang hydrothermal altered dolerite, around qtz vein -
0.1
3
39
53
124
3620
3170
1
192
localised 10m
782314
8051867
Ni-Cu
Very fine-grained iron rich Ni-Cu gossan. 15cm thick
0.2
1
2
-5
452
1520
968
8
35
782321
8051861
Ni-Cu
5m x 2m cupriferous gossan
0.2
2
9
-5
808
1605
868
3
15
754260
8062208
Ni-Cu
Ruins dolerite, near quartz vein, iron manganese gossan, near
0.6
7
8
17
55
1380
781
2
95
contact with porphyritic gabbro on hill. Iron spots in host rock
754117
8062333
Ni-Cu
Gossan proximal to qtz vein
0.1
3
2
-5
630
2980
616
3
139
755360
8060873
VMS
Fe and Manganese stained siltstone unit. Goethite and limonite
0.1
6
2
-5
10
151
36
107
4440
755514
8060767
VMS
Foliated iron stained sediments
4.3
342
1
-5
210
6660
27
3830
8790
782038
8052408
VMS
Malachite in quartz vein. Manganese stained
114.0
7
1
-5
56
9080
87
2510
93
741579
8073659
VMS
Siliceous gossan. Black, purple
0.5
96
2
-5
134
4990
71
267
926
783255
8051716
VMS
Foliated siltstone with oxidised sulphide blebs
50.5
8
2
-5
14
635
79
12.05%
2120
783200
8051701
Au
Quartz Vein
0.4
712
1
-5
1
51
6
172
7
749691
8062713
Au
Smokey qtz with Fe rich bands. Laminations in qtz. Sampled from
4.3
65400
1
-5
4
10
15
164
42
mullock heep next to old 8x1m pit
750008
8061627
Au
Laminated quartz vein. Weathered sulphide veins. Sampled from
3.7
1640
-1
-5
3
53
6
538
53
mullock from side of pit
750388
8060888
Au
Laminated quartz vein, mullocks sample near main trench
1.3
21900
1
-5
1
2
3
26
2
750020
8061624
Au
Sampled from mullock pile
2.7
2140
1
-5
1
3
2
279
13
750975
8061099
Au
Sampled from mullock pile
4.5
69700
1
-5
0
15
0
368
176
Page 5 of 11
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Buxton Resources Limited published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 22:33:04 UTC.