SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Buxton Resources : Update on West Kimberley JV - Sentinel Project

11/21/2021 | 05:34pm EST
ASX Release

22nd November 2021

Update on West Kimberley JV

Sentinel Project

  • High conductance EM plates defined by ground EM
  • > 7km strike length of Ruins Dolerite identified with Merlin-like geochemical signature and coincident airborne EM anomalies
  • Highly anomalous gold and Cu-Pb-Zn-Ag results from the Marboo Formation

Buxton Resources Limited (ASX: BUX) ("Buxton" or "the Company") updates its shareholders with a summary of significant results from Joint Venture activities by IGO Limited in the West Kimberley for the 2021 field season. All field activities are 100% funded and completed by IGO. See table 1 for equity positions.

Figure 1: Sentinel Project area showing a summary of significant recent exploration results

PO Box 661

Suite 1, First Floor

Tel: 08-9380 6063

www.buxtonresources.com.au

Nedlands WA

14-16 Rowland Street

info@buxtonresources.com.au

Subiaco WA 6008

At the Gordon prospect, geochemical assaying confirms that orthomagmatic Ni-Cu-PGE outcropping mineralisation occurs in a locally thickened portion of the Ruins Dolerite where rock chip sampling has returned up to 226 ppb Pt + Pd with elevated Ni & Cu(see Table 2). Reconnaissance mapping with portable XRF demonstrates that this unit has a geochemical signature identical to the Ruins Dolerite surrounding mineralisation at the Merlin prospect (see Figure 1).

Two high priority Spectrem airborne EM anomalies which are coincident with the sulphide bearing Ruins Dolerite will be the focus of initial Ground EM surveying efforts in the 2022 field season.

Figure 2: WKJV Sentinel area overview with prospects and mapped geology / magnetic image.

Elevated coincident Ni-Cu has also been returned from rock chip sampling at the Ferdinand prospect.

Moving Loop ground EM (MLEM) and Fixed Loop ground EM (FLEM) surveying was completed in more readily accessible areas in the southeast of the Sentinel area at the Skarlouey and Fearless Freddie Prospect areas. A high conductance plate was detected at the Skarloey Prospect and is modelled to be within the Ruins Dolerite. This plate models at approximately 300m below surface and 9,000 Siemens, with dimensions of approximately 200m x 150m. This plate dips gently to the south and has potential to increase in size down dip(see Figure 1 for survey areas and modelled plate locations).

Page 2 of 11

A second high conductance EM anomaly was identified at Fearless Freddy, which is directly along strike from the elevated Ni-Cu results at Ferdinand. The Fearless Freddy anomaly has been interpreted as 5,000 Siemens with a ~400m x 350m plate model dipping at ~60 degrees to the south. This anomaly has not been closed out to the northwest.

In addition to Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide mineralisation, IGO's rock chip sampling has also returned highly anomalous gold and base-metal results. At the Colemans prospect (see Figure 3), sampling of quartz veins intruding tightly folded Marboo Formation metasedimentary rocks has returned very high gold results including 69.7 g/t, 65.4 g/t, 21.9 g/t, 21.4 g/t and 16.4 g/t Aufrom selective sampling of shallow historic excavations (see Table 2, Figure 3).

Numerous historic Volcanogenic Hosted Massive Sulphide (VHMS) and orogenic quartz vein prospects and occurrences were also sampled, with rock chip results up to 12.9% Pb, 0.9% Cu, 0.9% Zn and 114 ppm Ag(see Table 2, Figure 2).

Figure 3: WKJV Sentinel Project, Colemans Prospect showing highly anomalous gold results returned from selective sampling of shallow historic excavations.

Buxton looks forward to IGO's continued efforts on the West Kimberley JV in 2022.

Page 3 of 11

Table 1: West Kimberly Joint Venture (WKJV) ownership structure.

Current equity position

Project

BUX

IGO

BUX equity to

Commodity

Free Carry

WKJV-Merlin

49%

51%

20%

Ni, Cu, Co

WKJV-Quick Shears

16%

64%

16%

Ni, Cu, Co

WKJV-Fissure

20%

80%

20%

Ni, Cu, Co

WKJV-Baracus

16%

64%

16%

Ni, Cu, Co

WKJV-Regional

20%

80%

20%

Ni, Cu, Co

Fraser Range JV

10%

90%

10%

Ni, Cu, Co

This ASX release has been approved for release by Eamon Hannon on behalf of the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:

Eamon Hannon

Sam Wright

Managing Director

Company Secretary

ehannon@buxtonresources.com.au

sam@buxtonresources.com.au

Competent Persons

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Eamon Hannon, Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and Mr Martin Moloney, Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Hannon and Mr Moloney are full-time employees of Buxton Resources. Mr Hannon and Mr Moloney have sufficient experience which is relevant to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a "Competent Person", as defined in the 2012 edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Hannon and Mr Moloney consent to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

Page 4 of 11

Table 2: Significant geochemical results from rock chip sampling during the 2021 field season

Sample ID

Prospect

WK05122

Gordon

WK01818

Ferdinand

WK05302

Sir Topham

Hat

WK05303

Sir Topham

Hat

WK01817

Ferdinand

WK01826

Ferdinand

WK01908

Ferdinand

WK01903

Ferdinand

WK05242

L01

WK01885

Billy

WK05216

Sir Topham

Hat

WK05219

Sir Topham

Hat

WK05137

Colemans

WK05140

Colemans

WK05188

Colemans

WK05181

Colemans

WK05193

Colemans

East

North

Style

Comments

Ag

Au

Pd

Pt

Co

Cu

Ni

Pb

Zn

ppm

ppb

ppb

ppb

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

744693

8067416

Ni-Cu

Malachite on surface of dolerite. Visible bleb of weathered

-0.5

29

120

106

60

1220

780

11

124

sulphides

754259

8062208

Ni-Cu

Hem-goe-mang hydrothermal altered dolerite, around qtz vein -

0.1

3

39

53

124

3620

3170

1

192

localised 10m

782314

8051867

Ni-Cu

Very fine-grained iron rich Ni-Cu gossan. 15cm thick

0.2

1

2

-5

452

1520

968

8

35

782321

8051861

Ni-Cu

5m x 2m cupriferous gossan

0.2

2

9

-5

808

1605

868

3

15

754260

8062208

Ni-Cu

Ruins dolerite, near quartz vein, iron manganese gossan, near

0.6

7

8

17

55

1380

781

2

95

contact with porphyritic gabbro on hill. Iron spots in host rock

754117

8062333

Ni-Cu

Gossan proximal to qtz vein

0.1

3

2

-5

630

2980

616

3

139

755360

8060873

VMS

Fe and Manganese stained siltstone unit. Goethite and limonite

0.1

6

2

-5

10

151

36

107

4440

755514

8060767

VMS

Foliated iron stained sediments

4.3

342

1

-5

210

6660

27

3830

8790

782038

8052408

VMS

Malachite in quartz vein. Manganese stained

114.0

7

1

-5

56

9080

87

2510

93

741579

8073659

VMS

Siliceous gossan. Black, purple

0.5

96

2

-5

134

4990

71

267

926

783255

8051716

VMS

Foliated siltstone with oxidised sulphide blebs

50.5

8

2

-5

14

635

79

12.05%

2120

783200

8051701

Au

Quartz Vein

0.4

712

1

-5

1

51

6

172

7

749691

8062713

Au

Smokey qtz with Fe rich bands. Laminations in qtz. Sampled from

4.3

65400

1

-5

4

10

15

164

42

mullock heep next to old 8x1m pit

750008

8061627

Au

Laminated quartz vein. Weathered sulphide veins. Sampled from

3.7

1640

-1

-5

3

53

6

538

53

mullock from side of pit

750388

8060888

Au

Laminated quartz vein, mullocks sample near main trench

1.3

21900

1

-5

1

2

3

26

2

750020

8061624

Au

Sampled from mullock pile

2.7

2140

1

-5

1

3

2

279

13

750975

8061099

Au

Sampled from mullock pile

4.5

69700

1

-5

0

15

0

368

176

Page 5 of 11

Disclaimer

Buxton Resources Limited published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 22:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
