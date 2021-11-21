Buxton Resources : Update on West Kimberley JV - Sentinel Project

At the Gordon prospect, geochemical assaying confirms that orthomagmatic Ni-Cu-PGE outcropping mineralisation occurs in a locally thickened portion of the Ruins Dolerite where rock chip sampling has returned up to 226 ppb Pt + Pd with elevated Ni & Cu(see Table 2). Reconnaissance mapping with portable XRF demonstrates that this unit has a geochemical signature identical to the Ruins Dolerite surrounding mineralisation at the Merlin prospect (see Figure 1).

Two high priority Spectrem airborne EM anomalies which are coincident with the sulphide bearing Ruins Dolerite will be the focus of initial Ground EM surveying efforts in the 2022 field season.

Figure 2: WKJV Sentinel area overview with prospects and mapped geology / magnetic image.

Elevated coincident Ni-Cu has also been returned from rock chip sampling at the Ferdinand prospect.

Moving Loop ground EM (MLEM) and Fixed Loop ground EM (FLEM) surveying was completed in more readily accessible areas in the southeast of the Sentinel area at the Skarlouey and Fearless Freddie Prospect areas. A high conductance plate was detected at the Skarloey Prospect and is modelled to be within the Ruins Dolerite. This plate models at approximately 300m below surface and 9,000 Siemens, with dimensions of approximately 200m x 150m. This plate dips gently to the south and has potential to increase in size down dip(see Figure 1 for survey areas and modelled plate locations).

