Every piece in this line reflects Goodful's commitment to accessible wellness. The cast aluminum construction promises anti-warp durability, while the premium Clean Ceramic coating ensures food slides right off the pan - all without the use of PFAS and PFOA. For convenient handling, each cookware piece is fitted with sturdy comfort grip handles. Additionally, customers will appreciate the felt pan protectors for easy stacking and storage without the fear of scratching. Both the Goodful Clean Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set and its accompanying lids are dishwasher safe. Prices for the line range from a wallet-friendly $31.99 to a premium $129.99 for the larger 10-piece set.

Launched by BuzzFeed in 2016, Goodful has rapidly grown to become a leading figure in the wellness space with a dedicated following of over 25 million across various digital platforms. Goodful is driven by its mission: "Goodful helps people learn simple, intentional steps to live well. Our goal is to help our audience and consumers take care of themselves, their environment and their people, all without judgment. Our products, content, and experiences are deeply rooted in making our world a healthier, kinder, safer, and more beautiful place."

###

For press inquiries, please contact:

BuzzFeed PR

Juliana Clifton

Juliana.clifton@BuzzFeed.com

About BuzzFeed, Inc.

BuzzFeed, Inc. is home to the best of the Internet. Across pop culture, entertainment, shopping, food and news, our brands drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next. Born on the Internet in 2006, BuzzFeed is committed to making it better: providing trusted, quality, brand-safe news and entertainment to hundreds of millions of people; making content on the Internet more inclusive, empathetic, and creative; and inspiring our audience to live better lives.

Goodful is BuzzFeed's creator-led wellness brand dedicated to promoting a healthier, kinder, safer, and more beautiful world. With its enriching content and premium products, Goodful inspires individuals to embrace simple and intentional steps towards holistic well-being.