NEW YORK, NY - July 9, 2024 - HuffPost, the award-winning news organization that publishes original journalism reaching 50 million monthly global readers, today celebrated the official relaunch of HuffPost Travel , a vertical dedicated to helping readers from every walk of life recharge their lives with travel and adventure.

The launch of HuffPost Travel is sponsored by the United Family of Cards from Chase, which offers a family of co-branded credit cards to elevate your travel experience through reward and travel benefits with United Airlines. The campaign focuses on three personal credit cards, the United Quest℠ Card, the United℠ Explorer Card and the United Club℠ Infinite Card.

HuffPost Travel is part of HuffPost Life, which delivers lifestyle content that is well-reported, interesting, useful, and fun for readers of all backgrounds. Originally launched in 2011, HuffPost Travel offers expert-backed suggestions and advice that will inspire your next vacation and help you navigate every step of your trip. The relaunch , including a vibrant redesign, will feature special editorial series exploring family travel, luxury travel, and unique travel experiences.

"HuffPost is thrilled to relaunch our beloved Travel section, which will feature a diverse range of voices, ideas, trends and recommendations that will cover a vast scope of travel topics," said Lindsay Holmes, HuffPost Senior Travel Editor. "Travel is both a luxury and a necessity. It's a way to explore, connect with others and boost your overall well-being, and we're excited to bring fresh new ideas and perspectives to our global audience."

"The United Family of Cards are all about helping cardmembers earn rewards and providing access to travel experiences that allow them to explore the world whether for leisure or business," said Laurinda Rainey, General Manager of United Co-Brand Cards at Chase. "We are excited to sponsor the relaunch of HuffPost Travel in an effort to inspire readers to travel more."

About HuffPost

HuffPost is an award-winning news organization that publishes original journalism about real stories and real life, spanning politics, lifestyle, entertainment and more. HuffPost reaches an average of 50M monthly global readers to help them navigate the world and has won numerous awards, including the Pulitzer Prize, The National Magazine Award, the GLAAD Award, Webbys, and many others.

About BuzzFeed, Inc.

BuzzFeed, Inc. is home to the best of the internet. Across food, news, pop culture and commerce, our brands drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next. Born on the internet in 2006, BuzzFeed, Inc. is committed to making it better: providing trusted, quality, brand-safe news and entertainment to hundreds of millions of people; making content on the internet more inclusive, empathetic, and creative; and inspiring our audience to live better lives.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $4.1 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 82 million consumers and 6.4 million small businesses, with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,800 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, more than 15,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

