  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BuzzFeed, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BZFD   US12430A1025

BUZZFEED, INC.

(BZFD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-16 pm EDT
1.140 USD   +4.59%
06:03pBuzzFeed transfers most of its cash out of crisis-hit SVB
RE
05:05pBUZZFEED, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03/15Communications Services Shares Rise Amid Deal News -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

BuzzFeed transfers most of its cash out of crisis-hit SVB

03/16/2023 | 06:03pm EDT
A BuzzFeed sign is seen during the company's debut outside the Nasdaq Market in Times Square in New York City

(Reuters) - BuzzFeed Inc said on Thursday it had moved most of its cash from Silicon Valley Bank to other financial institutions, days after the digital media firm's stock slumped on news of its exposure to the troubled bank.

Its shares have lost roughly 11% since the company said on Monday that most of its $56 million in cash and cash equivalents was held at the bank whose collapse sent shockwaves through the global financial system.

BuzzFeed's stock was 4% lower in after-market trading on Thursday.

The company's decision to move its money comes despite the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) having guaranteed all depositors of SVB access to their money.

BuzzFeed said it did not expect any disruption to its ongoing operations.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BUZZFEED, INC. 4.59% 1.14 Delayed Quote.58.06%
DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC. -3.64% 0.6649 Delayed Quote.-48.51%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Analyst Recommendations on BUZZFEED, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 433 M - -
Net income 2022 -98,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,58x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 159 M 159 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 1 522
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart BUZZFEED, INC.
BuzzFeed, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BUZZFEED, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,14 $
Average target price 1,77 $
Spread / Average Target 55,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonah H. Peretti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcela Martin President
Felicia DellaFortuna Senior Director-Finance
Peter Wang Chief Technology Officer
Christian Baesler Chief Operating Officer
