HuffPost Introduces First Vertical By A Major US Publication Dedicated To Native American And Indigenous Experiences

HuffPost, the award-winning news organization that publishes original journalism reaching 65 million monthly global readers, today celebrated the official launch of Indigenous Voices, a new vertical featuring the stories, perspectives and voices of Indigenous peoples. The launch is sponsored by the third season of FX’s “Reservation Dogs,” a critically acclaimed, award-winning series bringing Indigenous representation on television to the forefront of culture.

Indigenous Voices is part of the HuffPost Voices vertical, which uplifts the smartest identity content on the internet, including Queer Voices, Black Voices, and Latino Voices. Re-launched in 2022 under the leadership of Raj Punjabi, HuffPost Voices shares the stories, influence and creativity of people of color, queer people and women. Steeped in culture, HuffPost Voices celebrates the vibrancy of experiences written by people from historically marginalized spaces. The Indigenous Voices vertical first debuted new content as part of a “soft launch” in November.

Indigenous Voices features writers sharing their diverse experiences and stories of preserving Native American identity, bringing Indigenous representation to the beauty industry, uplifting Indigenous food cultures, and much more. Additionally, the launch features a letter from the editor by HuffPost’s Director of Voices, Raj Punjabi, with insight from contributing Indigenous writers.

“For centuries, the stories and experiences of Indigenous Americans have been suppressed or erased altogether. Indigenous Voices underscores HuffPost’s commitment to report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story. We’re excited to highlight the vast array of stories and experiences of Indigenous people for our massive, global audience,” said Danielle Belton, HuffPost Editor-in-Chief.

"Widespread cultural erasure has prevented many of us from examining Indigenous stories and understanding the complexities that tribal communities experience today. Indigenous Voices will be a space for nuanced conversations about what it means to survive and thrive in this cultural, geographical, and inherently political identity," said Punjabi.

As Indigenous journalist and Voices contributor Chyana Marie Sage said, “I just hope that young Native kids realize that the world is theirs. It's not easy being the only person that looks like you in the room, but we all follow the footsteps of those who came before us -- whether they're blood relatives or your Indigenous relatives. It's the people who come before us that have made it a little easier to reach these heights and enter doors that haven't opened for Indigenous people in the past. Amidst all the adversity that has been stacked against us, we are still here, and we are vibrant and thriving.”

