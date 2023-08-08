HOSTED BY SEAN EVANS, EPISODE ONE FEATURES LA CHARGERS QUARTERBACK JUSTIN HERBERT

The L.A Chargers and First We Feast today announced season two of Truth or Dab - LA Chargers Edition,with episodes featuring L.A. Chargers players Justin Herbert, Derwin James and more. The episodes of Truth or Dab, a Hot Ones spinoff show, will air throughout August, beginning today and feature eight Los Angeles Chargers’ who bravely join host Sean Evans as he offers two options – tell the truth or suffer the wrath of the Last Dab!

Filmed in Los Angeles, fans of the Hot Ones universe and fans of the Los Angeles Chargers will experience these players who are celebrated for their athleticism in a new and entertaining way.

Watch Episode One HERE

Watch The Trailer HERE

Download Images HERE

Chris Schonberger Quote

“Hot Ones is proud to be partnering once again with the LA Chargers for a fiery new season of Truth or Dab: Chargers Edition,” said First We Feast Creator and General Manager Chris Schonberger. “This season, fansof sports, food, and pop culture can watch the LA Chargers bring the heat – on and off the field. It’s always entertaining to get behind the helmet and watch these players connect with their fans online through hot questions and even hotter wings.”

Jason Lavine Quote:

“A substantial amount of our content exists at the cross-section of pop culture and sports,” said Chargers Vice President of Content & Production Jason Lavine. “Partnering with Complex and First We Feast both solidified and enhanced our position in that space last year, and we couldn’t be more excited to run it back again this year with four new episodes of Hot Ones Truth or Dab: Chargers Edition. This collaboration with Sean and the entire Hot Ones team has been everything we hoped for and more, and we’re looking forward to football and non-football fans alike getting to experience the lighter side of the NFL while getting to better know our players and the Chargers brand in general.”

WHO:

Justin Herbert & Easton Stick

Derwin James Jr. & Eric Kendricks

Sebastian Joseph-Day & Morgan Fox

Quentin Johnston & Daiyan Henley

Host: Sean Evans

WHEN: New episodes will be released every Tuesdays through August 29, 2023.

WHERE: Truth or Dab - L.A. Chargers Edition will air on the official YouTube channel of the Los Angeles Chargers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230808353246/en/