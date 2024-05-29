Stock BZU BUZZI S.P.A.
Buzzi S.p.A.

Equities

BZU

IT0001347308

Construction Materials

Real-time Borsa Italiana
Other stock markets
 11:07:04 2024-05-29 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
39.1 EUR -0.51% Intraday chart for Buzzi S.p.A. -1.51% +41.98%
04:50pm BUZZI : Opinion change, from Reduce to Add Alphavalue
04:42pm Buzzi CEO purchased more than 2,000 shares AN
Latest news about Buzzi S.p.A.

BUZZI : Opinion change, from Reduce to Add Alphavalue
Buzzi CEO purchased more than 2,000 shares AN
Buzzi buys shares for more than EUR7 million AN
Buzzi purchased treasury shares for more than EUR6.2 million AN
Milan timidly bullish; Saipem advances AN
BUZZI : Q1 24: volume remains subdued Alphavalue
Buzzi acquires treasury shares for more than EUR1 million AN
Buzzi launches EUR200 million buyback plan AN
Buzzi, revenues and sales down in first quarter AN
Mib rises 38,800; oil companies Eni and Saipem do well AN
Mib up; Intesa at new annual high AN
Futures bullish; new economic data expected AN
Mib below parity; strength on Saipem and Cucinelli AN
Transcript : Buzzi S.p.A., 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 28, 2024
Buzzi raises coupon with record-breaking Mol; profit soars AN
Buzzi S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Mib re-emerges in green; Saipem resumes rally AN
Mib bearish; Maire touches new annual high AN
Futures little moved; EUR900 million Enel bond AN
Mib rises above 31,700; DiaSorin takes top spot AN
BARCLAYS : High upside opportunity for Heidelberg Materials in the building materials sector DP
Indices reverse course, Unipol does well on Mib. AN
Piazza Affari in the red; Iveco trailing the Mib. AN
Stock markets in green; Tod's bullish after takeover bid AN
Futures up slightly; Asian closed AN

Chart Buzzi S.p.A.

More charts

Company Profile

Buzzi SpA, formerly known as Buzzi Unicem SpA, is an Italy-based company engaged in the manufacture of construction materials. The Company is primarily active in the production, distribution, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. The Companyâs operations are located in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, Brazil, and Algeria. The three main geographical area with the higher generation of revenues are: the United States, Germany, and Mexico. The Firm is also engaged in the activity of Research and Development with the aim of developing and experimenting innovations to be used in the production chain and for their products. This activity is performed in cooperation with national research centers, universities, and private laboratories.
Sector
Construction Materials
Calendar
2024-08-01 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Buzzi S.p.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
39.3 EUR
Average target price
42.21 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+7.40%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Cement & Concrete Manufacturing

1st Jan change Capi.
BUZZI S.P.A. Stock Buzzi S.p.A.
+41.98% 7.91B
HOLCIM LTD Stock Holcim Ltd
+19.78% 49.21B
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED Stock Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited
+8.98% 16.75B
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC Stock James Hardie Industries plc
-17.31% 13.76B
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED Stock Shree Cement Limited
-11.61% 11.12B
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP. Stock Taiwan Cement Corp.
-2.58% 7.94B
EAGLE MATERIALS INC. Stock Eagle Materials Inc.
+12.46% 7.88B
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC Stock Dangote Cement Plc
+105.28% 7.46B
TIANSHAN MATERIAL CO., LTD. Stock Tianshan Material Co., Ltd.
-8.98% 7.27B
ACC LTD Stock ACC Ltd
+14.71% 5.8B
Cement & Concrete Manufacturing
