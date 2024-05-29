Buzzi SpA, formerly known as Buzzi Unicem SpA, is an Italy-based company engaged in the manufacture of construction materials. The Company is primarily active in the production, distribution, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. The Companyâs operations are located in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, Brazil, and Algeria. The three main geographical area with the higher generation of revenues are: the United States, Germany, and Mexico. The Firm is also engaged in the activity of Research and Development with the aim of developing and experimenting innovations to be used in the production chain and for their products. This activity is performed in cooperation with national research centers, universities, and private laboratories.

Sector Construction Materials