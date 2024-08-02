(Alliance News) - Buzzi Spa reported Friday that in the first half of the year it made a net profit of EUR422.0 million from EUR431.0 million as of June 30, 2023.

In the six-month period, revenues amounted to EUR2.05 billion from EUR2.15 billion in the same period last year. The decrease in cement and concrete sales volumes, down 8.0 percent and 8.8 percent, respectively, is caused by "still weak demand in Central Europe and higher rainfall in Italy and the United States," the company points out in a statement.

Ebitda increased to EUR553.0 million from EUR575.0 million in the previous year.

At the end of the period, the consolidated net active financial position amounted to EUR898.4 million from EUR798.0 million at the end of 2023.

As for the future, the company confirmed the current year's guidance: "We expect to achieve recurring EBITDA similar to the record EBITDA achieved in 2023," the note said.

Buzzi gives up 1.8 percent to EUR34.30 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

