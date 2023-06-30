FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BV Financial, Inc. Extends Community Offering

Baltimore, Maryland, June 30, 2023 - BV Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Pink: BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that the Company has extended the community offering to sell the shares of common stock not subscribed for in the subscription offering. As of the date hereof, the Company had received valid stock orders for approximately 74.0% of the shares offered for sale at the 9,775,000-share minimum of the offering range.

The terms and conditions of the community offering are more fully set forth in the Company's prospectus dated May 15, 2023, as supplemented by a prospectus supplement dated June 23, 2023. The offering of shares in the community offering is made only by the prospectus, as supplemented by the prospectus supplement, and shares may only be ordered by using the stock order forms provided by the Company. The community offering will expire at 4:30 p.m., Eastern Time, on July 14, 2023, but the Company reserves the right to select an earlier expiration time and date once it receives valid orders for at least 9,775,000 shares of common stock at the minimum of the offering range, inclusive of the valid orders received in the subscription offering.

Valid orders received in the subscription offering will receive priority over any community offering orders. In the community offering, preference to purchase shares will first be given to natural persons residing in the Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Dorchester, Harford and Talbot Counties, Maryland and second to other members of the general public.

All questions concerning the offering or requests for offering materials should be directed to the Stock Information Center at (443) 637-6212. The Stock Information Center will be open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Eastern Time, through the expiration date of the community offering. The Stock Information Center will be closed on bank holidays.

Completion of the conversion and stock offering remains subject to final regulatory approval and the sale of at least 9,775,000 shares of common stock at the minimum of the offering range.

BV Financial, Inc. intends to close the stock offering at the minimum of the offering range.

This release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy common stock of the Company. The offer is made only by the Company's prospectus when accompanied by a stock order form. The shares of common stock of the Company are not savings accounts or savings deposits, may lose value and are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a registration statement for the offering to which this press release relates as well as the final prospectus, dated May 15, 2023, for the subscription and community offerings, as supplemented by the prospectus supplement dated June 23, 2023. Before you invest, you should read that prospectus and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the stock offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

About BV Financial, Inc.

BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland with 15 banking offices in the Baltimore metropolitan area and the Eastern Shore of