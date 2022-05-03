BW Energy : 2022 Annual General Meeting – Notice

03 May 2022

2022 Annual General Meeting - Notice

Notice is hereby given that the 2022 Annual General Meeting of BW Energy Limited will be held at Washington Mall Phase 2, 4th Floor, Suite 400, 22 Church Street, HM 1189, Hamilton, HM EX, Bermuda, on 26 May 2022 at 09:00 a.m. (Bermuda time).

Please see the attached documents in relation to the Annual General Meeting:

Chairman's Letter Notice of the 2022 AGM Form of Proxy Recommendation from the Nomination Committee

For further information, please contact:

Knut R. Sæthre, CFO, +47 91 11 78 76

ir@bwenergy.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

