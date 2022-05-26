Log in
    BWE   BMG0702P1086

BW ENERGY LIMITED

(BWE)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/25 10:25:01 am EDT
30.82 NOK   +1.85%
10:01aBW ENERGY : Annual General Meeting 2022 - Minutes
GL
10:00aBW ENERGY : Annual General Meeting 2022 - Minutes
AQ
05/20BW ENERGY : Invitation to Q1 2022 Presentation 27 May
PU
BW Energy: Annual General Meeting 2022 - Minutes

05/26/2022 | 10:01am EDT
Annual General Meeting 2022  Minutes
The Annual General Meeting 2022 of BW Energy Limited was held today. Please see the attached document for the minutes of the meeting.

For further information, please contact:
Knut R. Sæthre, CFO BW Energy, +47 91 11 78 76
ir@bwenergy.no

About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investment than traditional offshore developments. The main assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon and a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, both operated by the Company. Total net 2P+2C reserves were 241 million barrels at the start of 2022.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


 

 

Attachment


