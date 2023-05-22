Advanced search
    BWE   BMG0702P1086

BW ENERGY LIMITED

(BWE)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:17 2023-05-22 am EDT
28.40 NOK   -2.07%
05:31pBw Energy : Annual General Meeting 2023 – Minutes and appointment of new board member
GL
05:30pBw Energy : Annual General Meeting 2023 – Minutes and appointment of new board member
AQ
05:02aFinancial calendar
AQ
BW Energy: Annual General Meeting 2023 – Minutes and appointment of new board member

05/22/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
Annual General Meeting 2023 – Minutes


The Annual General Meeting 2023 of BW Energy Limited was held today. Please see the attached document for the minutes of the meeting.


With reference to AGM 2023 minutes, BW Energy is pleased to announce a new board member, Ms. Ana Zambelli.

Ms. Zambelli joins us from her previous role as Managing Director of Brookfield Private Equity Inc, responsible for business operations in Brazil. She has more than 23 years of international experience in the oil and gas industry.

Ms. Zambelli is currently a board member at Seadrill and the head of the Diversity Committee of the Brazilian Petroleum Institute (IBP). She also has been a board member of a wide range of companies within the energy sector including Petrobras and Braskem and in other industries.  Her previous experience also includes senior executive roles within Maersk Drilling, Transocean and Schlumberger.

Ms. Zambelli holds a Master of Science Degree from Heriot-Watt University in Scotland, a Bachelor of Science degree from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and post graduate certifications from Columbia University and MIT.


 

For further information, please contact:
Knut R. Sæthre, CFO BW Energy, +47 91 11 78 76
ir@bwenergy.no


 

About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The main assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon and a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, both operated by the Company. Total net 2P+2C reserves were 428 million barrels at the start of 2023. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


