Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. BW Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWE   BMG0702P1086

BW ENERGY LIMITED

(BWE)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  11:25:11 2023-03-16 am EDT
24.00 NOK   -2.28%
06:01pBw Energy : Golfinho transactions proceeds towards closing
GL
06:00pBw Energy : Golfinho transactions proceeds towards closing
AQ
03/13Bw Energy : Notification of Major Holdings
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BW Energy: Golfinho transactions proceeds towards closing

03/16/2023 | 06:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Golfinho transactions proceeds towards closing

With reference to the stock exchange announcement published on 2 March 2023, BW Energy has today been informed that the work related to the Golfinho transactions can be restarted.

BW Energy will now continue to prepare for the closing of its acquisition of a 100% operated working interest (WI) in the Golfinho and Camarupim Clusters and 65% WI in the BM-ES-23 block from Petrobras, as well as taking over the FPSO Cidade de Vitoria from Saipem. This preparation work includes progressing relevant approvals from the Brazilian authorities, operational preparedness, field development planning and build-up of the local BW Energy organization. Closing the field transaction and FPSO takeover is subject to fulfilment or waiver of conditions precedent and the restart of the FPSO after upgrades required by ANP. The transactions are expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.

For further information, please contact:
Knut R. Sæthre, CFO BW Energy, +47 91 11 78 76 ir@bwenergy.no

 

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The main assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil and a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 428 million barrels at the start of 2023.

This information is considered inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Regine Andersen, Brand & Communication Specialist 16 March 2023.

 


All news about BW ENERGY LIMITED
06:01pBw Energy : Golfinho transactions proceeds towards closing
GL
06:00pBw Energy : Golfinho transactions proceeds towards closing
AQ
03/13Bw Energy : Notification of Major Holdings
GL
03/13Bw Energy : Notification of Major Holdings
AQ
03/03Brazil's Petrobras faces legal risks after halting asset sales -lawyers
RE
03/02Bw Energy : Golfinho transactions impacted by temporary suspension of Petrobras divestment..
GL
03/02Bw Energy : Golfinho transactions impacted by temporary suspension of Petrobras divestment..
AQ
02/28BW Energy Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/28BW Energy Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 20..
CI
02/28Transcript : BW Energy Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2023
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 717 M - -
Net income 2023 262 M - -
Net Debt 2023 48,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 2,19x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 574 M 574 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
EV / Sales 2024 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 294
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart BW ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BW Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BW ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,23 $
Average target price 4,31 $
Spread / Average Target 93,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Krogh Arnet Chief Executive Officer
Knut Ruhaven Sæthre Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Sohmen-Pao Chairman
Lin Garner Espey Chief Operating Officer
William Russell Scheirman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BW ENERGY LIMITED-2.31%585
CHEVRON CORPORATION-14.31%293 246
CONOCOPHILLIPS-19.29%116 076
CNOOC LIMITED18.44%71 629
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-21.65%59 642
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-7.21%55 603