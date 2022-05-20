BW Energy : Invitation to Q1 2022 Presentation 27 May

20 May 2022

Invitation to Q1 2022 Presentation 27 May



BW Energy will release its fourth quarter 2021 results on Friday 27 May at 07:30 CEST.

A conference call followed by Q&A will be hosted by CEO Carl K. Arnet, CFO Knut R. Sæthre and COO Lin G. Espey the same day at 14:00 CEST.



Conference call information:

To dial in to the conference call where the quarterly results and Q&A will be hosted, please dial in to one of the following numbers:

Norway: +47 2350 0236

Singapore: +65 6408 5767

UK: +44 3333 009 270

US: +1 646 722 4902

France: +33 170 750 737

You can also follow the presentation via webcast with supporting slides, available on:



https://streams.eventcdn.net/bwe/q1-2022

Please note, that if you follow the webcast via the above URL, you will experience a 30 second delay compared to the main conference call. The web page works best in an updated browser - Chrome is recommended.





For further information, please contact:



Knut R. Sæthre, CFO BW Energy, +47 91 11 78 76

ir@bwenergy.no

About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The main assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon and a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, both operated by the Company. Total net 2P+2C reserves were 241 million barrels at the start of 2022.

