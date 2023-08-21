Invitation to Q2 2023 and half year results presentation 23 August 2023





BW Energy will release its second quarter and first half 2023 results on Wednesday 23 August at 07:30 CEST.

A conference call followed by Q&A will be hosted by CEO Carl K. Arnet, CFO Knut R. Sæthre and COO Lin G. Espey the same day at 14:00 CEST.



You can follow the presentation via webcast with supporting slides, available on:



BW Energy Q2 2023 Presentation – webcast registration

For further information, please contact:

ir@bwenergy.no



About BW Energy: BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The main assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon and a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, both operated by the Company. Total net 2P+2C reserves were 428 million barrels of oil equivalents at the start of 2023.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.