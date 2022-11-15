Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. BW Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWE   BMG0702P1086

BW ENERGY LIMITED

(BWE)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-11-14 am EST
27.12 NOK   -2.80%
01:31aBw Energy : Invitation to Q3 2022 Presentation 17 November
GL
01:30aBw Energy : Invitation to Q3 2022 Presentation 17 November
AQ
10/25Bw Energy : Q3 2022 trading and financial update
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BW Energy: Invitation to Q3 2022 Presentation 17 November

11/15/2022 | 01:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Invitation to Q3 2022 Presentation 17 November

 

BW Energy will release its third quarter 2022 results on Thursday 17 November at 07:30 CEST. 

A conference call followed by Q&A will be hosted by CEO Carl K. Arnet, CFO Knut R. Sæthre and COO Lin G. Espey the same day at 14:00 CET. 


Register for call-in here: 
https://event.loopup.com/SelfRegistration/registration.aspx?booking=X0gz34lmgpKnp0w5Uvi5LC3aIjEbzi73koGtRczdcCI=&b=2389e96d-457b-46a8-bebb-fec356d5b031


You can follow the presentation via webcast with supporting slides, available on:

https://events.webcast.no/viewer-registration/ZjC1UOf6/register

 

Please note, that if you follow the webcast via the above URL, you will experience a 30 second delay compared to the main conference call. The web page works best in an updated browser - Chrome is recommended.

 

For further information, please contact: 

Knut R. Sæthre, CFO BW Energy, +47 91 11 78 76

ir@bwenergy.no

  

About BW Energy: 

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The main assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon and a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, both operated by the Company. Total net 2P+2C reserves were 241 million barrels at the start of 2022.

 

 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


All news about BW ENERGY LIMITED
01:31aBw Energy : Invitation to Q3 2022 Presentation 17 November
GL
01:30aBw Energy : Invitation to Q3 2022 Presentation 17 November
AQ
10/25Bw Energy : Q3 2022 trading and financial update
GL
10/24BW Energy Limited Reports Production Results for the Third Quarter of 2022
CI
10/20Positioning Namibia as the Energy Capital of Africa
AQ
10/20Positioning Namibia as the Energy Capital of Africa The emerging East African oil produ..
AQ
09/20BW Energy to Discuss Kudu Gas at Invest in Namibia Forum at African Energy Week (AEW) 2..
AQ
09/20BW Energy to Discuss Kudu Gas at Invest in Namibia Forum at African Energy Week (AEW) 2..
AQ
09/09Bw Energy : Mandatory notifications of trade by primary insiders and close associates
GL
09/09Bw Energy : Mandatory notifications of trade by primary insiders and close associates
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 256 M - -
Net income 2021 40,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 95,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 699 M 699 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart BW ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BW Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BW ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,71 $
Average target price 4,17 $
Spread / Average Target 54,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Krogh Arnet Chief Executive Officer
Knut Ruhaven Sæthre Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Sohmen-Pao Chairman
Lin Garner Espey Chief Operating Officer
William Russell Scheirman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BW ENERGY LIMITED38.81%699
CHEVRON CORPORATION58.97%360 546
CONOCOPHILLIPS84.30%166 924
EOG RESOURCES, INC.64.56%86 411
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED53.68%68 407
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION156.40%67 334