Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. BW Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWE   BMG0702P1086

BW ENERGY LIMITED

(BWE)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-09-09 am EDT
24.56 NOK   +2.33%
12:30pBW ENERGY : Mandatory notifications of trade by primary insiders and close associates
AQ
09/02BW ENERGY : Notification of trade
GL
09/02BW ENERGY : Notification of trade
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BW Energy: Mandatory notifications of trade by primary insiders and close associates

09/09/2022 | 12:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mandatory notifications of trade by primary insiders and close associates

Reference is made to the announcement on 29 August 2022 and 08 September 2022, whereby BW Offshore Limited (“BW Offshore”) announced information relating to dividend payments.

Please see the attached notifications of trading for information of the transactions concerning primary insiders in BW Energy and their close associates in connection with the dividend distribution.

For further information, please contact:

Knut R. Sæthre, CFO BW Energy,
+47 91 11 78 76
ir@bwenergy.no

About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The main assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon and a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, both operated by the Company. Total net 2P+2C reserves were 241 million barrels at the start of 2022.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

 

 

 

Attachments


All news about BW ENERGY LIMITED
12:30pBW ENERGY : Mandatory notifications of trade by primary insiders and close associates
AQ
09/02BW ENERGY : Notification of trade
GL
09/02BW ENERGY : Notification of trade
AQ
08/31BW ENERGY LTD - Shareholding Threshold Reached
AQ
08/25TRANSCRIPT : BW Energy Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 25, 2022
CI
08/25BW Energy Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/25BW ENERGY : Second Quarter and First-Half 2022 Results
GL
08/25BW ENERGY : Second Quarter and First-Half 2022 Results
GL
08/23BW Energy's Offshore Production Site Begins Transit To Dussafu License In Gabon
MT
08/23BW ENERGY : BW MaBoMo commenced transit to Gabon
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 256 M - -
Net income 2021 40,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 95,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 615 M 615 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart BW ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BW Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BW ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,38 $
Average target price 4,29 $
Spread / Average Target 80,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Krogh Arnet Chief Executive Officer
Knut Ruhaven Sæthre Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Sohmen-Pao Chairman
Lin Garner Espey Chief Operating Officer
William Russell Scheirman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BW ENERGY LIMITED19.40%615
CONOCOPHILLIPS50.07%137 895
EOG RESOURCES, INC.33.19%69 335
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION122.87%60 020
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED30.18%59 493
CNOOC LIMITED19.18%58 082