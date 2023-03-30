Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. BW Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWE   BMG0702P1086

BW ENERGY LIMITED

(BWE)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:32 2023-03-30 am EDT
26.84 NOK   +2.29%
Bw Energy : Notification of trade
GL
Bw Energy : Golfinho transactions proceeds towards closing
GL
Bw Energy : Golfinho transactions proceeds towards closing
AQ
BW Energy: Notification of trade

03/30/2023 | 02:51pm EDT
Notification of trade

 

With reference to BW Offshore's stock exchange release dated 30 March 2023, please observe the following.

 

BW Offshore has entered into a Total Return Swap ("TRS") agreement with financial exposure to 353 425 shares in BW Energy Limited ("BWE"). The TRS agreement relates to BW Offshore's Long-Term Incentive Programme (LTIP) adopted in 2019. Expiry date for the TRS agreement is 5 April 2024, and the TRS price is NOK 27.92 per share.

 

Please see BW Offshore's stock exchange release for more information.

 

For further information, please contact:

Knut R. Sæthre, CFO BW Energy, +47 91 11 78 76

ir@bwenergy.no

 

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The main assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil and a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 428 million barrels at the start of 2023.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 872 M - -
Net income 2023 315 M - -
Net cash 2023 1,88 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 2,05x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 665 M 665 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 294
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart BW ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BW Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BW ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,52 $
Average target price 4,31 $
Spread / Average Target 70,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Krogh Arnet Chief Executive Officer
Knut Ruhaven Sæthre Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Sohmen-Pao Chairman
Lin Garner Espey Chief Operating Officer
William Russell Scheirman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BW ENERGY LIMITED4.38%650
CHEVRON CORPORATION-10.38%306 708
CONOCOPHILLIPS-15.47%121 573
CNOOC LIMITED17.64%71 139
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-13.00%66 225
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-1.60%59 915
